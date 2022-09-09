ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Why it’s important for officers, counselors to be at Austin schools Friday

By Sally Hernandez
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z0wuX_0hob8npD00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thursday’s shooting in Uvalde was far different from the shooting that rocked the small city back in May at Robb Elementary, but it may bring up emotions in some children as they head to school.

4 in custody, 2 injured in shooting near Uvalde park

“Students are already thinking about Uvalde and asking ‘will I be safe at school?’” said Dr. Charmain Jackman, an expert in mental health.

Friday morning, Austin ISD police and school counselors were on hand at campuses to help students struggling with any anxiety they may be feeling after the recent shooting.

Jackman said that is good idea and urges parents to talk to their children.

“I think sometimes as parents we think ‘I don’t want to talk about the hot topic. I don’t want to plant things in their head or create anxiety.’ It actually helps children when we have those conversations, because then they are not dealing with it on their own.”

The conversation about emotions may be especially important, said Jackman, after a recent survey by the American Psychological Association found “48% of parents reported their children experiencing depression and anxiety during the pandemic. We’re also seeing really high numbers of Black children, ages five to 12, experienced suicide ideation and attempts, so that we’re seeing the numbers for Black children double that of white children. So really concerning.”

Jackman said the focus on a child’s social emotional learning is just as important as schools and parents focusing on academics.

“We often focus on get your math done, your reading done, focus on your writing, but we often forget about social literacy. That’s really the ability to name your emotions and express them in healthy ways, and those are key skills for young people.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#School Counselors#Social Literacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSAT 12

Police explain why threat led to massive New Braunfels High School lockdown

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The New Braunfels High School lockdown on Thursday prompted a massive response from law enforcement and first responders after the school received a potential threat. Although the threat was found not credible, New Braunfels Assistant Police Chief said the response is all part of a...
KXAN

Austin expanding mobile HIV, STI testing access downtown

APH works alongside community-based organizations that offer testing for sexually transmitted infections and HIV via mobile outreach vans. City officials said this new spot downtown will help "ensure that participating organizations have equitable access."
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

53K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy