WMTW
Man describes arrest of Kayla Montgomery at his New Hampshire home
A man who lives in the home where Harmony Montgomery's stepmother was arrested Friday told WMTW's sister station News 9 that he had no idea that Kayla Montgomery was the woman who was visiting his brother. An arrest warrant was issued last week for Kayla Montgomery after she failed to...
WPFO
Maine mom asks for public's help in finding bag containing $1,500 worth of insulin for son
YARMOUTH (WGME) -- A Maine mom is asking for the public's help in finding a bag that contains $1,500 worth of medical supplies for her son's Type 1 diabetes. Crystal Tardiff-Kelley posted about the missing bag on Facebook Saturday. In the post, she says her husband and son drove away...
WPFO
Man hospitalized with serious injuries in Auburn shooting
AUBURN (WGME) -- The Auburn Police Department says one man was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Washington Street Monday. Police say the shooting happened at 752 Washington Street N and the man suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say all subjects involved were familiar with each other and...
WMTW
Man accused of raping a child arrested in Maine
NORWAY, Maine — A Massachusetts man accused of raping a child has been arrested in Maine. The U.S. Marshal's Service says John Bastian, 64, of Lynn, Mass. was wanted on a warrant issued on Sept. 2. He faces charges including indecent assault and battery on person with intellectual disability, kidnapping, enticement of a child under 16, and rape of a child with force.
WPFO
Missing Kittery woman found safe
KITTERY (WGME) -- The Kittery Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman. Police say 70-year-old Susan Hayes has been missing from her home on Picott Road since possibly 12 a.m. Tuesday. Hayes suffers from Alzheimer's and diabetes. Police say she may be wearing jeans...
WPFO
Two people seriously injured after shooting in Portland's Old Port
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland Police are investigating a shooting in the area of 43 Wharf Street that left two people seriously injured. According to officials, two officers on foot patrol in the area heard multiple gun shots just after 1 a.m. on Monday, September 12th. When they arrived on Wharf...
WPFO
Portland first responders mark 21 years since terror attacks on 9/11
PORTLAND (WGME) - Members of the Portland Police and Fire Departments gathered at Fort Allen Park for a remembrance ceremony of the terror attacks on September 11th, 2001. Both Fire Chief Keith Gautreau and Police Chief Heath Gorham laid wreaths and led a moment of silence at 8:46 Saturday morning.
WPFO
No one injured in crash involving Auburn school bus filled with students
AUBURN (WGME) -- The Auburn Police Department says no one was injured Tuesday in a crash involving a school bus and pickup truck. Police say the crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Hotel Road near Minot Avenue. A pickup truck hit the bus from behind while it was carrying 47...
WPFO
'It's really a shame:' Locals, tourists concerned with recent violence in Portland
OLD PORT (WGME) – The string of violence in Portland continued early Monday morning with a shooting that left two people injured in the Old Port. At last check, both victims, a man and a woman, are in stable condition at Maine Medical Center, where they’re being treated for serious injuries.
Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life
About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
WPFO
Missing New Hampshire man found safe
WEARE, NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) - Officials say a missing New Hampshire man could be in Maine. 76-year-old William Tiffany was last seen around 10 a.m. Saturday getting into his car from Tiffany Hill Road in Weare, New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police say he's driving a 2022 Dodge Ram Pickup...
NHPR
N.H. man shot, killed by sheriff's deputy during encounter in Maine
A New Hampshire man was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in Maine earlier this week after allegedly struggling with police during an arrest, officials said. Tyler Woodburn, 30, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, died at the scene early Wednesday evening, York County Sheriff William King said. The sheriff declined...
Fire Damages Nearly 200 Year Old Family Business in Ogunquit, Maine
Fire heavily damaged an antique store Saturday morning whose family has been in business in Ogunquit for nearly two centuries. Flames broke out at Hutchins' Antiques, Etc on Route 1 (Main Street) around 8 a.m. sending black smoke into the air before turning white as firefighters got a handle on the fire. Route 1 was closed in both directions between School Street and Shore Road until around 12:30 p.m.
Harmony Montgomery's stepmother arrested after failing to appear in court
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Kayla Montgomery, the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, has been arrested after failing to appear in court on Thursday.Kayla Montgomery was scheduled for a court hearing but did not appear. An arrest warrant was issued on Thursday after she failed to show up.Montgomery was arrested Friday afternoon at a home in Manchester, NH. She will be held until a court hearing is scheduled. She was out on bail stemming from fraud charges for allegedly collecting food stamp benefits for Harmony after the little girl had disappeared.Harmony was last seen in late 2019 but was not reported missing until two years later. Investigators recently said they have evidence that leads them to believe she was murdered around the time of her disappearance.No arrests have been made in connection to Harmony's disappearance and suspected death.
FBI launches investigation into North Shore kennel after animals found walking along highway
ROWLEY, Mass. — The FBI has launched a joint investigation into the conditions at a North Shore kennel after a group of animals were found walking along Route 1 in Newburyport last month. On August 27, the Rowley Police Department responded to a report of four goats walking along...
WPFO
Ask the I-Team: When will Route 109 between Acton and Sanford be resurfaced?
ACTON (WGME) -- A 2021 report by TRIP, a national transportation research non-profit, found 44 percent of major locally and state-maintained roads across Maine in poor or mediocre condition, and an Acton man tells the I-Team he drives one of them every day. Ed came to our Ask the I-Team...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man dies following struggle with Maine sheriff’s deputy who fired gun, officials say
NORTH WATERBORO, Maine — A Newmarket man is dead following a struggle with the York County's Sheriff's Office in North Waterboro, Maine, officials said. According to the York County Sheriff's Office, officials were called to a home Wednesday evening for a reported disturbance involving Tyler Woodburn, 30. There was...
WPFO
'Kevin on the Roof' passes the halfway point of $60,000 goal for STRIVE
SACO (WGME) – Kevin Fitzpatrick has been up on the roof of Patriot Subaru in Saco for six days now. He's raised just over $37,000, more than halfway to his goal of $60,000 for STRIVE, the non-profit that serves teens and young adults with developmental disabilities. Fitzpatrick says he's...
bridgton.com
Suspicious fire destroys beach bathroom facility
A suspicious fire early Saturday morning (Aug. 27) destroyed the town bathroom facility located at the Highland Beach parking lot. Bridgton Police Chief Phil Jones said the fire was reported by a passerby after 2 a.m. Bridgton Fire Department personnel along with police and United Ambulance responded. “We are assisting...
WCVB
Arrest warrant issued for Kayla Montgomery after she failed to appear for court hearing
MANCHESTER, N.H. — An arrest warrant has been issued for the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery after she did not appear for a hearing scheduled Thursday morning. After Kayla Montgomery, 32, did not show up for the hearing, the judge issued a warrant for her arrest. The hearing was a...
