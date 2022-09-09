ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

FOX Carolina

Former Clemson Tiger joins police department

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tayquon Johnson, a former Clemson Tiger, who is known for making his mark both on and off the field, has joined the Laurens Police Department. “He has an empathy level like no other,” Chief Keith Grounsell told FOX Carolina. “His passion is to help people. He made that very clear from day one.”
clemsonsportstalk.com

Ben Boulware posts Clemson Pregame Hype Video

TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. Former Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware posted Clemson's new pregame video, and it's phenomenal. Take a few minutes to watch the video, and we guess that you are going to get chills from this incredible production by Clemson’s media team.
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Notre Dame

Bad news for Clemson's marquee non-conference opponent. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman told reporters Monday that quarterback Tyler Buchner sustained a high-grade AC joint sprain in his non-throwing (...)
AllClemson

Furman Humbles Clemson's Defense

Clemson DC Wes Goodwin doesn't offer excuses for his defense's struggles against Furman following a quick turnaround, but in a game based on points, and he was pleased with several key stops.
WXII 12

2.1 magnitude earthquake reported near Clemson

An earthquake was reported Tuesday morning near the South Carolina-Georgia state line, according to the United States Geological Survey. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The magnitude 2.1 quake happened about 6:30 a.m. in Reed Creek, Georgia, which is 18 miles from...
Dabo Swinney
FOX Carolina

Officers investigating after person dies at Clemson gas station

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department said officers are investigating after a person died at a gas station on Monday afternoon. Officers said they responded to a 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway at around 2:29 p.m. after it was reported that there was an unconscious person in the store.
accesswdun.com

Anderson Motor Speedway crowns season champions

There were two winners in Limited Late Model competition at Anderson Motor Speedway in Williamston, South Carolina on Friday night. Ralph Carnes crossed under the checkered flag ahead of R.A. Brown to score the 40-lap Championship Night feature victory. Behind him, Justin Sorrow crossed the finish line in fifth, wrapping...
WILLIAMSTON, SC
WYFF4.com

UP on the Roof to bring views to Anderson’s restaurant scene

ANDERSON, S.C. — City of Anderson officials announced Monday UP on the Roof restaurant, will open its third location in Anderson. The restaurant will be atop the city’s new public parking garage located at South McDuffie and East Market Streets behind the Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel, city officials said.
ANDERSON, SC
gsabusiness.com

Hot Properties, Sept. 13

For weekly updates on commercial deals, see the Hot Properties feature every Tuesday in our GSA Daily email. The following commercial real estate transactions were recently completed in the Upstate. Randall Bentley, Kevin Bentley and Chad Stepp of Lee & Associates Greenville/Spartanburg represented the landlord, Pattillo Acquisitions LLC in the...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Fantasia announces concert at Peace Center in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina native Fantasia announced that she is performing at the Peace Center in Greenville later this year. According to the Peace Center’s website, the Grammy Award winner will perform on December 21, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. According to officials, tickets go on sale...
GREENVILLE, SC
WATE

Relaxation Deep in the Smoky Mountains at The Swag

Nestled in the beautiful Smoky Mountains in Waynesville, North Carolina; you and your family can have a quiet and relaxing vacation at The Swag. The Swag offers many amenities for you and your family to enjoy. From a full-service bar and cellar room to a full-service spa and a brand new hot tub outside. You can disconnect from the world outside and enjoy a very calming weekend.
WAYNESVILLE, NC

