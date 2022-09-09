Read full article on original website
Related
Swinney Implores the Tiger Fans to Show Up Saturday
If the Tigers are to win their 18th straight night game, Swinney believes they will need a crowd.
FOX Carolina
Former Clemson Tiger joins police department
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tayquon Johnson, a former Clemson Tiger, who is known for making his mark both on and off the field, has joined the Laurens Police Department. “He has an empathy level like no other,” Chief Keith Grounsell told FOX Carolina. “His passion is to help people. He made that very clear from day one.”
Clemson defensive player enters transfer portal
One of Clemson's defesnive players has hit the NCAA transfer portal. A team spokesperson confirmed to The Clemson Insider that junior linebacker Sergio Allen has entered the transfer portal. Allen, who (...)
clemsonsportstalk.com
Ben Boulware posts Clemson Pregame Hype Video
TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. Former Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware posted Clemson's new pregame video, and it's phenomenal. Take a few minutes to watch the video, and we guess that you are going to get chills from this incredible production by Clemson’s media team.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bad news for Notre Dame
Bad news for Clemson's marquee non-conference opponent. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman told reporters Monday that quarterback Tyler Buchner sustained a high-grade AC joint sprain in his non-throwing (...)
Furman Humbles Clemson's Defense
Clemson DC Wes Goodwin doesn't offer excuses for his defense's struggles against Furman following a quick turnaround, but in a game based on points, and he was pleased with several key stops.
Clemson moves up in ESPN's latest college football power rankings
ESPN has released its college football Power Rankings after Week 2 of the season. Clemson (2-0, 1-0 ACC) moved up to No. 8 in ESPN's latest Power Rankings following its 35-12 win over Furman on Saturday at (...)
WXII 12
2.1 magnitude earthquake reported near Clemson
An earthquake was reported Tuesday morning near the South Carolina-Georgia state line, according to the United States Geological Survey. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The magnitude 2.1 quake happened about 6:30 a.m. in Reed Creek, Georgia, which is 18 miles from...
RELATED PEOPLE
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
WYFF4.com
Greenville teen paralyzed in diving accident begins to take steps
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — A Greenville teen continues to make leaps and bounds in his recovery after a diving accident. Austin Somerville was paralyzed when he dove into a shallow part of a pool in the spring of 2020. “If I look back, in a hospital bed a little...
FOX Carolina
Officers investigating after person dies at Clemson gas station
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department said officers are investigating after a person died at a gas station on Monday afternoon. Officers said they responded to a 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway at around 2:29 p.m. after it was reported that there was an unconscious person in the store.
accesswdun.com
Anderson Motor Speedway crowns season champions
There were two winners in Limited Late Model competition at Anderson Motor Speedway in Williamston, South Carolina on Friday night. Ralph Carnes crossed under the checkered flag ahead of R.A. Brown to score the 40-lap Championship Night feature victory. Behind him, Justin Sorrow crossed the finish line in fifth, wrapping...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
WYFF4.com
UP on the Roof to bring views to Anderson’s restaurant scene
ANDERSON, S.C. — City of Anderson officials announced Monday UP on the Roof restaurant, will open its third location in Anderson. The restaurant will be atop the city’s new public parking garage located at South McDuffie and East Market Streets behind the Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel, city officials said.
gsabusiness.com
Hot Properties, Sept. 13
For weekly updates on commercial deals, see the Hot Properties feature every Tuesday in our GSA Daily email. The following commercial real estate transactions were recently completed in the Upstate. Randall Bentley, Kevin Bentley and Chad Stepp of Lee & Associates Greenville/Spartanburg represented the landlord, Pattillo Acquisitions LLC in the...
Earthquake reported in North Georgia Tuesday morning
A ground shaking event was reported Tuesday morning just across the state line in Georgia. The U.S. Geological survey says, a 2.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in North Georgia around 6:30 AM.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Plane crashes into Lake Hartwell near Georgia-South Carolina state line
A single-engine aircraft crashed Saturday afternoon in Lake Hartwell near the Georgia-South Carolina state line, officia...
FOX Carolina
Fantasia announces concert at Peace Center in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina native Fantasia announced that she is performing at the Peace Center in Greenville later this year. According to the Peace Center’s website, the Grammy Award winner will perform on December 21, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. According to officials, tickets go on sale...
Officials: Wreckage of fatal Lake Hartwell plane crash stuck 100 feet underwater
A plane that crashed into Lake Hartwell on Saturday afternoon, resulting in the pilot’s death, remains more than 100 feet underwater where it is stuck in trees at the bottom of the lake, officials said.
WATE
Relaxation Deep in the Smoky Mountains at The Swag
Nestled in the beautiful Smoky Mountains in Waynesville, North Carolina; you and your family can have a quiet and relaxing vacation at The Swag. The Swag offers many amenities for you and your family to enjoy. From a full-service bar and cellar room to a full-service spa and a brand new hot tub outside. You can disconnect from the world outside and enjoy a very calming weekend.
Comments / 0