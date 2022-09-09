ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinson, AL

AL.com

5 HS football games to watch in Coastal Alabama in Week 5

BAKER (2-2) AT DAPHNE (2-2) Time/location: 7 p.m. Friday, Jubilee Stadium, Daphne. Last week: Baker defeated Foley 56-35; Daphne defeated Davidson 40-21 The skinny: Baker beat Daphne for the first time in 10 tries a year ago, winning 35-31. The Trojans won the first nine games in the series and hold a 474-100 edge in points scored. … Both teams have rebounded with two wins after starting the season 0-2. … Junior QB Josh Flowers ran for 4 TDs and passed for another last week in Baker’s home win over Foley. The Hornets built a 35-7 halftime lead and were never seriously threatened. Flowers is completing 63 percent of his passes for 586 yards and 3 TDs. He has rushed for 549 yards and 8 TDs and has three 100-yard games already. … Daphne scored six first-half touchdowns, five of which came on the ground, in last week’s home win over Davidson. Nick Clark rushed for 103 yards and a TD on 15 carries. QB Gabe Reynolds was 12-of-19 for 180 yards and a TD. Cameron Long had a 30-yard TD run in the second quarter, blocked a field goal in the third quarter and intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown in the fourth. … Daphne has scored 102 points, while giving up 91. Baker has scored 121 and given up 107.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 5

FAIRFIELD (0-4, 0-2) AT RAMSAY (3-1, 2-0) Time/location: Friday, 7 p.m., Legion Field, Birmingham. Last week: Fairfield lost to Jasper 34-26 and Class 5A sixth-ranked Ramsay beat Pleasant Grove 21-14. The skinny: Ramsay holds a 6-3 series lead, but Fairfield won last year's game 28-24.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

10 things to know about Alabama’s 2022 standardized test scores

Test results for Alabama's public school students were released last week and showed more students reaching proficiency benchmarks on the state's annual test this year than last year.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

US News World and Report 2022: This Alabama university made top 10 on two lists

The U.S. World and News Report ranked colleges and universities last week by region in one of several annual school listings. U.S. News separates regional colleges and universities into two different rankings. Universities are typically larger and offer graduate degree programs, while colleges focus on undergraduate and technical training. Here is how the schools in Alabama did.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Taste of fall weather alert for Alabama

Much of Alabama will get the much-anticipated annual “taste of fall” in the next few days. Full-on fall weather isn’t in the cards just yet, but Alabama will get a tantalizing hint of what is to come, according to the National Weather Service. A cold front was...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

False fall: Enjoy it while it’s here

The sky is clear (in most places), the air is fresh -- and the humidity is gone. What do we call this glorious weather in the midst of September? False fall, of course. Don’t start thinking it’s the real thing -- there are still many summerlike days on the horizon, to be sure.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Strong Storm Pushing Through Southern Birmingham Metro

A strong thunderstorm has developed over southwestern Jefferson County in the vicinity of Ross Bridge. It will push northeastward over the next hour, affecting the southern half of Jefferson County, including Hoover, Homewood, Vestavia, and into Mountain Brook. Lightning has been impressive with the storm. It is also accompanied by...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Dying Alabama magnolia tree once hid Confederate memorial

It couldn’t go on anymore. Maybe it just didn’t want to. A large, decades-old magnolia tree is dying in plain sight this summer on the Madison County Courthouse’s west side. It’s just two years since the Confederate monument the tree partially hid was moved to a Confederate cemetery, and it’s dying just as the courthouse faces a likely death of its own.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

US News and World Report 2022: Here are Alabama’s best universities, HBCUs

Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. The list of the 2022-23 Best Colleges was released Monday by the U.S. News & World Report. Each year, nearly 1,400 of the nation’s colleges and universities are ranked by the news organization, which assesses factors such as academic quality, graduation rates and retention rates.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Birmingham ships 115 pallets of water to Jackson, Mississippi

The City of Birmingham partnered with the Christian Service Mission last week to gather donated water and supplies to help Jackson, Mississippi, during its water crisis. Jackson remains under a notice to boil tap water before drinking. In three days last week, the city collected 115 pallets of bottled water...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Nitrogen hypoxia, ISIS, dog rescue: Down in Alabama

Could nitrogen hypoxia be used in place of lethal injection for Alabama’s next execution? The state AG’s office indicates it might. Another Hoover woman is in trouble for trying to aid ISIS. A rooftop dog rescue took place in downtown Birmingham. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Holly Dean is new CEO of Shelby Baptist Medical Center

Alabaster native Holly Dean is the new CEO of Shelby Baptist Medical Center. Her first day on the job will be Sept. 26. Dean will replace current Interim CEO Jeremy Clark, who also serves as the CEO of Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Brookwood Baptist Health System. Born at Brookwood...
SHELBY, AL
wbrc.com

18-wheeler overturns on I-20/59EB at Deadman’s Curve

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash involving an overturned 18-wheeler on I-20/59 EB at Exit 130A commonly known as Deadman’s Curve, slowed traffic Tuesday afternoon. The accident happened near 1st Ave N in Jefferson County around 1:30 p.m., according to ALGO Traffic crews. No word on injuries. Subscribe to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

What is nitrogen hypoxia? Alabama’s new, untried execution method explained

Alabama told a federal judge that it could soon be ready to use a new, untried execution method called nitrogen hypoxia to carry out a death sentence. The disclosure came Monday at a court hearing over inmate Alan Miller’s request to block his scheduled Sept. 22 execution by lethal injection. Miller maintains that prison staff lost paperwork he returned in 2018 requesting nitrogen hypoxia, an execution method that the state has authorized but never used.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Jefferson Co. coroner needs help finding families of 2 men

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office is requesting assistance in locating family of two decedents who recently died in Jefferson County. If you are family or if you have knowledge of family, please call the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603. The coroner’s...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

