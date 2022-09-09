Read full article on original website
Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Hold Hands as They Fly to the Emmys Together
Friends that fly together stay together. In honor of the upcoming Emmy Awards, Chris Meloni posted pictures from his flight to Los Angeles alongside his "Law & Order: SVU" costar Mariska Hargitay. On his Instagram, the two are seen first leaning over to talk to each other from either side of the aisle and then holding hands from opposite sides of the plane. "Talkin Emmy stuff with random lady," Meloni joked in his caption. "We became friends #OfftoLA."
Beyoncé's Disco-Themed Birthday Party Brought Out a Ton of Celebs, From Adele to the Kardashians
Beyoncé held a star-studded disco-themed extravaganza fitted for her "Renaissance" era over the weekend. In honor of her 41st birthday, the "Renaissance" icon threw a roller-disco party at a Bel-Air mansion in LA on Sept. 10, per Glamour, with celebrities like Drake, Lizzo, Bella Hadid, Offset, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Lily-Rose Depp, Zendaya, Vanessa Bryant, Michael B. Jordan, and, of course, husband JAY-Z all in attendance. Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, La La Anthony, Adele, Rich Paul, Halle Bailey and boyfriend DDG, Storm Reid, Ciara, and Jaden Smith were also present.
Exes Drew Barrymore and Justin Long Say Their Relationship Was "Chaos" and "Hella Fun"
Famous exes Drew Barrymore and Justin Long reunited and reflected on their relationship. Long appeared on the season three premiere of "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Sept. 12, and the duo took the opportunity to talk about their past relationship and how much they've changed in the years since. The...
Melanie Lynskey Says Husband Jason Ritter Loves Her "Sexy" Look at the 2022 Emmys
Melanie Lynskey and her husband, Jason Ritter, made an adorable appearance together at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sept. 12. Lynskey wore a custom mint-green Christian Siriano ballgown, while Ritter opted for a classic black tuxedo. When Lynskey stopped to talk to Laverne Cox during "E! Live From the Red...
Halle Bailey's Boyfriend, DDG, Reacts to Her "The Little Mermaid" Teaser: "I Caught Chills"
Halle Bailey's teaser for "The Little Mermaid" may have blown her fans away, but it seems like no one is more proud than her boyfriend, DDG. The rapper/YouTuber reacted to the first trailer for the live-action film in a video posted on his YouTube channel on Sept. 12, three days after it was unveiled during this year's D23 expo. "This is what you call amazing," DDG says at the start of it. "I be telling [Halle] all the time, she don't even understand how great this is. This is incredible."
Rapper PnB Rock Dead at Age 30
Rapper PnB Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, died on Sept. 12 after he was shot and killed during a robbery at a Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles restaurant in South Los Angeles, multiple reports confirm. He was 30 years old. Los Angles police Capt. Kelly Muniz told the Los Angeles Times that the shooting took place around 1:15 p.m. PT, shortly after the rapper's girlfriend posted a photo with their location tagged in a since-deleted Instagram Story.
Megan Thee Stallion's Bejeweled Bodysuit and Headpiece Are a Beautiful Nod to Brazil
Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to bold fashion trends; from revealing catsuits to unexpected hip cutouts, she brings her signature playfulness to each look. Most recently, she pulled off one of her go-to silhouettes, showcased in an Instagram post: the bodysuit. The singer, who's been on tour in Brazil,...
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Turn the Emmys Into Date Night
Chrissy Teigen was on hand to support husband John Legend at the 2022 Emmys on Monday night. The 43-year-old EGOT winner premiered his song "Pieces" from his latest album, "Legend," during the ceremony's In Memoriam tribute. While posing for pictures on the red carpet, the couple were as cute as ever as Legend cradled Teigen's baby bump.
Ben Stiller's Daughter Ella Looks So Much Like Mom Christine Taylor
Ben and Ella Stiller turned the 2022 Emmys into a family date night. The actor and his 20-year-old daughter attended the award show on Sept. 12, walking the red carpet together before heading into the ceremony at Microsoft Theater. They subtly coordinated outfits for the big night out, with Ben sporting a classic tuxedo and Ella wearing a black strapless gown featuring a prominent leg slit. With her blond hair color and wispy bangs, Ella looked so much like her mom, Christine Taylor, circa the early 2000s — the resemblance was hard to miss.
Elle Fanning Pays Homage to "The Great" Crew in a Floral Bustier at the Emmys
Elle Fanning walked the Emmys red carpet on Monday in a look that paid tribute to her fellow colleagues on the set of "The Great." The 24-year-old actress wore a custom bustier dress handmade by Catherine Shaw, who is the primary cutter and seamstress on the show, and designed by the show's costume designer, Sharon Long. "I wanted to pay homage to the creatives on our show because the world that is created on 'The Great' — of course, the writing but also the way it looks — is so important, and I'm very proud to wear this dress tonight," she said during her Emmys red carpet interview.
Fans Think Pete Davidson's Emmys Outfit Is a Dig at Kim and Kanye
It appears Pete Davidson is still taking style cues from Kim Kardashian — and Kanye West, too. The "Bodies Bodies Bodies" star made a surprise appearance during the Emmys on Sept. 12, and his outfit seemed to be inspired by both his famous ex-girlfriend and her former husband. While...
Netflix’s Take on ‘Little Women’ Is Beyond Anything Alcott Could Have Dreamed of
Little Women adaptations have long graced the stage and screen, each version playing with various elements of Louisa May Alcott’s famous novel. Some, like the beloved 1994 movie and the BBC’s 2017 Maya Hawke-led serial, have been more faithful to the source text. Others, like Greta Gerwig’s 2019 film, interweave moments from the novel’s two volumes to tell a more profound story. Clare Niederpruem’s 2018 movie modernizes the work; Kate Hamill’s 2018 play revolutionizes it; the 1933 film simplifies it.With so many versions, we could learn a lot about one another by asking, “Which Little Women is your Little Women?”But...
These Celebs Had the Best Emmys Dates Ever: Their Kids!
Walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards is a very big deal, and for a few of the 2022 attendees, they made it even more memorable by bringing a few very special guests: their children! For the most part, these are kids who have stayed away from the spotlight, despite growing up in Hollywood, but joining their parents for the Emmys is the kind of experience you don't get to have very often.
Jennifer Lawrence Rocks a Sheer Dior Gown For First Premiere Since Becoming a Mom
Returning to the fashion spotlight for the first time in months, Jennifer Lawrence exuded glamour at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of "Causeway" on Sept. 10. The star wore a sheer black dress for the occasion, marking her first red carpet appearance since becoming a mom earlier this year.
Amanda Seyfried's Daughter Cried About Her Emmys Win: "I Didn't Expect That"
Amanda Seyfried took home the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series at the Emmys on Sept. 12, and in a press room backstage, she explained that her daughter had an unexpected reaction to the win. "They got to watch it on TV, and my daughter actually cried because she was confused about how I spoke to her through the TV," she laughed, referencing her 5-year-old daughter, Nina, and her 1-year-old son, Thomas, whom she called right after her win. "She was supposed to be in bed — she has school tomorrow," she said. "I didn't expect that to be her reaction. But I think in 10 years she'll appreciate it."
Jennifer Coolidge Dances to Her Cutoff Music After Winning an Emmy For "The White Lotus"
When Jennifer Coolidge took home the Emmy for best supporting actress in a limited or anthology series for her work on season one of "The White Lotus," she had a lot of people to thank. So when the producers started playing the cutoff music, she journeyed on with her speech. And when they changed the music to something louder and more upbeat, the actor just laughed and danced. See the video ahead of her hilarious moment.
Jennifer Coolidge Is a Kooky Realtor in the Teaser For Netflix's Horror Series "The Watcher"
Real estate can be a nightmare in the upcoming Netflix series "The Watcher." Based on a true story, the show is about a married couple, played by Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale, whose dream home turns into a nightmare. After they move in, they're harassed by a stalker who signs their letters as simply "The Watcher." Jennifer Coolidge also stars in the new limited series as Karen, their realtor, and in the first preview for the series, released Sept. 9, she gives a slightly kooky tour of the house that the couple ends up buying. At the end, she ominously issues a warning to look out for people who might be watching them. Check out the teaser ahead!
Julia Garner's Velvet Emmys Dress Features a Unique Cutout
Julia Garner continues to put her regal style on display. At the 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12, the "Inventing Anna" actor chose a long-sleeve velvet Gucci gown with a unique diamond-shape cutout exposing her stomach. Appropriately dressed like a winner, Garner was nominated for two awards at Monday evening's show and won an Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series.
Zendaya Makes History With Second Emmy Win: "Thank You For Believing in Me"
Zendaya is officially a two-time Emmy winner! During Monday's ceremony, the actor — who recently celebrated her 26th birthday — took home the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama for her continued performance as Rue Bennett on HBO's "Euphoria." Also nominated in the category were Jodie Comer for "Killing Eve," Laura Linney for "Ozark," Melanie Lynskey for "Yellowjackets," Sandra Oh for "Killing Eve," and Reese Witherspoon for "The Morning Show."
Taylor Swift Is a Vision in a Reflective Mirrored Gown at TIFF
Taylor Swift doesn't need smoke and mirrors to make an impression, but she'll put them on her dress anyway. All eyes were on the legendary singer-songwriter at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) when she arrived in a full-length gown completely bedecked in gleaming circular mirrors. The nude halter dress included delicate gold-coin details that draped across Swift's collarbone and shoulders, and with all the metallic finishes, she was absolutely glowing on the red carpet. She kept her accessories simple, matching her earrings to the golden hardware on the gown and opting for a coppery smokey eye to accentuate the radiant nature of the look.
