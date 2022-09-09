Read full article on original website
Related
‘Hero Dog Park’ on track in south Lawrence despite not winning nationwide grant contest
The south side of Lawrence Township is still on track to get a dog park despite not winning the PetSafe-sponsored grant contest. Residents tried and voted often in support for the $25,000 grant, but it was not enough when the results were revealed Sept. 2. The winners of PetSafe’s “Bark...
Learn about former King of Naples, Point Breeze Historic Garden in Bordentown Oct. 1
Standing on the plot of land once owned by Joseph Bonaparte — former King of Naples and Spain and brother of Napoleon – garden steward Lara Periard shares her enthusiasm for developing the Point Breeze Historic Garden. “This project is unique for several reasons,” Periard said. “Unlike a...
Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: Sept. 14
Due to the national formula shortage, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Middlesex County is holding a baby formula drive. Those wishing to donate can drop off baby formula Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; or email Lauren Sikora at laurens@casaofmiddlesexcounty.org to make alternate arrangements. The office is located at 77 Church St., New Brunswick.
Never Forget: East Brunswick remembers 9/11 with candlelight vigil
EAST BRUNSWICK – To commemorate the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, a candlelight vigil was held in memory for the thousands that perished, which included eight East Brunswick residents. Outside the East Brunswick Municipal Complex, residents gathered under canopies at the 9/11 Monument to remember the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Independent Datebook, Sept. 14
• Rutgers Master Gardeners of Monmouth County will present Birds, Bugs and Beyond,. Celebrating Nature, a free festival for children of all ages, outdoors from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 8 (rain or shine) at the Rutgers Cooperative Extension Agriculture Building, 4000 Kozloski Road, Freehold Township. There will be nature-inspired activities, crafts and educational displays, 4-H animals, insects and reptiles, and more. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: 732-303-7614.
‘Young Patriots Day’ introduces children and families to the American Revolution, local history
Princeton Battlefield Society will host its Young Patriots Day, which introduces children and families to the American Revolution and to local history. The event is set from 11:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at Princeton Battlefield State Park on 500 Mercer St. in Princeton. Young Patriots Day will begin...
News Transcript Datebook, Sept. 14
• Rutgers Master Gardeners of Monmouth County will present Birds, Bugs and Beyond,. Celebrating Nature, a free festival for children of all ages, outdoors from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 8 (rain or shine) at the Rutgers Cooperative Extension Agriculture Building, 4000 Kozloski Road, Freehold Township. There will be nature-inspired activities, crafts and educational displays, 4-H animals, insects and reptiles, and more. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: 732-303-7614.
Speaker at Lawrence 9/11 ceremony recounts volunteer efforts at Fresh Kills landfill in New York
One of Thomas Brophy’s most enduring memories of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks is the pile of shoes and the dozens of Policemen’s Benevolent Association cards that he sorted through at the Fresh Kills landfill on Staten Island, N.Y. As the keynote speaker at Lawrence Township’s annual...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tri-Town News Datebook, Sept. 14
• Rutgers Master Gardeners of Monmouth County will present Birds, Bugs and Beyond,. Celebrating Nature, a free festival for children of all ages, outdoors from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 8 (rain or shine) at the Rutgers Cooperative Extension Agriculture Building, 4000 Kozloski Road, Freehold Township. There will be nature-inspired activities, crafts and educational displays, 4-H animals, insects and reptiles, and more. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: 732-303-7614.
Habitat for Humanity SCNJ to begin construction on affordable housing development in Bordentown Township
The process to start building 10 affordable housing units on Thorntown and Crosswicks Road in Bordentown Township is in its final stages, according to Bordentown Township Administrator Michael Theokas. As part of its affordable housing policy with the state and Burlington County, Bordentown Township struck a partnership with Habitat for...
East Brunswick finishes the season with ‘End of Summer’ food truck festival
EAST BRUNSWICK – Friends and families gathered outside the Brunswick Square Mall near Rt. 18 to close out the final month of summer break with food and music. Hosted by Mega Bite Events, the all-day festival saw scores of visitors enter the End of Summer Food Truck & Music Fest on Sept. 3. The sectioned off space allowed attendees to browse the selection of 15 food vendors and numerous small business booths. Adding to the ambience were live performances by multiple bands and a myriad of kid-friendly games and activities for all ages.
Join Central Jersey Newspapers, MarketFair for Kids Expo Sept. 25
Join Central Jersey Newspapers and MarketFair for their 2022 Kids Expo. The free event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 25, at MarketFair, 3535 US-1, Princeton. “We are really excited to revamp our Kids Expo partnership with MarketFair,” said Michelle Donnelly, director of marketing and events for Newspaper Media Group. “These events provide face-to-face opportunities between local businesses and event attendees in an engaging and fun way!”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tinton Falls cannabis subcomittee will review business applications
TINTON FALLS – A subcommittee has been established to accept and review applications that will be submitted by individuals and entities seeking to operate cannabis businesses in Tinton Falls. During a meeting on Sept. 6, the members of the Borough Council passed a resolution which establishes the process for...
Diocese of Trenton to establish first shrine at Middletown’s Parish of Saint Mary
MIDDLETOWN — Twenty-five years ago, parishioners at the Parish of Saint Mary took on what seemed like a Herculean task: Manning a continuous, 24-hour prayer vigil before the Holy Eucharist indefinitely. A quarter-century later, the Eucharistic Adoration Chapel at Saint Mary has been designated as the first shrine in...
East, South Brunswick presented with $1.6 million in federal funds for Dunhams Corner Road improvements
EAST BRUNSWICK – Dunhams Corner Road will receive needed reconstruction after U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-12) presented East Brunswick and South Brunswick with $1.6 million in federal funds for the roadway’s improvements. Coleman visited the Community Arts Center in East Brunswick, alongside East Brunswick Mayor Brad Cohen,...
Monmouth County Clerk’s Office to host notary public informational seminar
Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is inviting all Monmouth County notaries public and those interested in becoming a notary public to an informational seminar on Sept. 27 from 5-8 p.m. at Hominy Hill Golf Course, Colts Neck. In light of recent changes to the New Jersey notary public laws,...
Dr. James Babbitt Hastings
Dr. James Babbitt Hastings died peacefully at home on September 4, 2022, surrounded by loving family. Born on September 20, 1927, Jim spent his formative years in Montclair, NJ, getting in and out of the usual scrapes. Much of this energy was luckily directed at the Boy Scouts, where he earned his Eagle award, and as a leader at Camp Dudley in the Adirondacks. Both of these organizations fostered his lifelong love of the outdoors and remained near and dear to his heart. Graduating from high school in 1945, he attended Haverford College for a year before joining the Navy, serving two years as a radar technician on destroyers where he learned to love the sea, loud noises and vacuum tubes. Returning to Haverford, he graduated early in 1950 with a degree in Electrical Engineering, which he immediately squandered by enrolling in the surgery program at Columbia Presbyterian College of Physicians and Surgeons. There he met nursing student Margaret (Peg) Ross. They married in 1954 after graduation, and moved to Cooperstown, NY, where he did his internship and residency at Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital, training in general surgery and producing three children. At the prompting of Dr. Benjamin Wright, his good friend from Columbia, Jim joined Princeton Medical Group and moved his young family to Princeton, NJ, in 1959 and added a fourth child, much to the glee of his older sister.
Somerset County Library System’s Hillsborough branch kicks off Creative Aging workshop series
The Somerset County Library System of New Jersey’s Hillsborough branch kicked off its Creative Aging workshop series thanks to an in-kind grant from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. In early August, teaching artist Margaret Fanning presented pen and ink techniques and guided participants in the creation...
Monmouth County News Briefs, Sept. 7
After a thorough review of fuel consumption statistics and consultation with the Legislative Budget and Finance Officer, the New Jersey Department of the Treasury announced on Aug. 29 that New Jersey’s gas tax rate will decrease by 1 cent per gallon beginning Oct. 1 to comport with the 2016 law that requires a steady stream of revenue to support the state’s Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) program, according to a press release.
New ‘chief of operations’ at Watershed Institute brings extensive environmental policy experience
Conservation leader Sophie Glovier has been named to the newly created position of chief of operations for The Watershed Institute. Currently, Glovier is the assistant policy director at The Watershed Institute where she works with community members and local governments “to develop and implement policies and practices to address pressing threats to our water and environment,” according to a press release.
centraljersey.com
Princeton, NJ
3K+
Followers
14K+
Post
874K+
Views
ABOUT
Local News and Events in Central New Jerseyhttp://centraljersey.com
Comments / 0