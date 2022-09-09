ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanport, NJ

East Brunswick Sentinel

Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: Sept. 14

Due to the national formula shortage, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Middlesex County is holding a baby formula drive. Those wishing to donate can drop off baby formula Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; or email Lauren Sikora at laurens@casaofmiddlesexcounty.org to make alternate arrangements. The office is located at 77 Church St., New Brunswick.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Oceanport, NJ
Oceanport, NJ
Oceanport, NJ
Independent Datebook, Sept. 14

• Rutgers Master Gardeners of Monmouth County will present Birds, Bugs and Beyond,. Celebrating Nature, a free festival for children of all ages, outdoors from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 8 (rain or shine) at the Rutgers Cooperative Extension Agriculture Building, 4000 Kozloski Road, Freehold Township. There will be nature-inspired activities, crafts and educational displays, 4-H animals, insects and reptiles, and more. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: 732-303-7614.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

News Transcript Datebook, Sept. 14

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Tri-Town News

Tri-Town News Datebook, Sept. 14

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
East Brunswick Sentinel

East Brunswick finishes the season with ‘End of Summer’ food truck festival

EAST BRUNSWICK – Friends and families gathered outside the Brunswick Square Mall near Rt. 18 to close out the final month of summer break with food and music. Hosted by Mega Bite Events, the all-day festival saw scores of visitors enter the End of Summer Food Truck & Music Fest on Sept. 3. The sectioned off space allowed attendees to browse the selection of 15 food vendors and numerous small business booths. Adding to the ambience were live performances by multiple bands and a myriad of kid-friendly games and activities for all ages.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
centraljersey.com

Join Central Jersey Newspapers, MarketFair for Kids Expo Sept. 25

Join Central Jersey Newspapers and MarketFair for their 2022 Kids Expo. The free event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 25, at MarketFair, 3535 US-1, Princeton. “We are really excited to revamp our Kids Expo partnership with MarketFair,” said Michelle Donnelly, director of marketing and events for Newspaper Media Group. “These events provide face-to-face opportunities between local businesses and event attendees in an engaging and fun way!”
PRINCETON, NJ
centraljersey.com

East, South Brunswick presented with $1.6 million in federal funds for Dunhams Corner Road improvements

EAST BRUNSWICK – Dunhams Corner Road will receive needed reconstruction after U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-12) presented East Brunswick and South Brunswick with $1.6 million in federal funds for the roadway’s improvements. Coleman visited the Community Arts Center in East Brunswick, alongside East Brunswick Mayor Brad Cohen,...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
centraljersey.com

Dr. James Babbitt Hastings

Dr. James Babbitt Hastings died peacefully at home on September 4, 2022, surrounded by loving family. Born on September 20, 1927, Jim spent his formative years in Montclair, NJ, getting in and out of the usual scrapes. Much of this energy was luckily directed at the Boy Scouts, where he earned his Eagle award, and as a leader at Camp Dudley in the Adirondacks. Both of these organizations fostered his lifelong love of the outdoors and remained near and dear to his heart. Graduating from high school in 1945, he attended Haverford College for a year before joining the Navy, serving two years as a radar technician on destroyers where he learned to love the sea, loud noises and vacuum tubes. Returning to Haverford, he graduated early in 1950 with a degree in Electrical Engineering, which he immediately squandered by enrolling in the surgery program at Columbia Presbyterian College of Physicians and Surgeons. There he met nursing student Margaret (Peg) Ross. They married in 1954 after graduation, and moved to Cooperstown, NY, where he did his internship and residency at Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital, training in general surgery and producing three children. At the prompting of Dr. Benjamin Wright, his good friend from Columbia, Jim joined Princeton Medical Group and moved his young family to Princeton, NJ, in 1959 and added a fourth child, much to the glee of his older sister.
PRINCETON, NJ
centraljersey.com

Monmouth County News Briefs, Sept. 7

After a thorough review of fuel consumption statistics and consultation with the Legislative Budget and Finance Officer, the New Jersey Department of the Treasury announced on Aug. 29 that New Jersey’s gas tax rate will decrease by 1 cent per gallon beginning Oct. 1 to comport with the 2016 law that requires a steady stream of revenue to support the state’s Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) program, according to a press release.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

New ‘chief of operations’ at Watershed Institute brings extensive environmental policy experience

Conservation leader Sophie Glovier has been named to the newly created position of chief of operations for The Watershed Institute. Currently, Glovier is the assistant policy director at The Watershed Institute where she works with community members and local governments “to develop and implement policies and practices to address pressing threats to our water and environment,” according to a press release.
PRINCETON, NJ
