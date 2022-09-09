Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Try Cider Sangria From this Charming Virginia CideryTravel MavenAlbemarle County, VA
The Most Haunted Places in Charlottesville, VirginiaChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the CountryChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
UVA's plastic surgery dept. soon to be led by a top breast reconstruction expert: Scott T. HollenbeckWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Related
While Charlottesville erected Confederate monuments, hundreds of African American residents were sitting for professional portraits
A new exhibition showing 180 portraits of local African Americans taken during the early 20th Century opens in Charlottesville next week. The people featured in “Visions of Progress: Portraits of Dignity, Style, and Racial Uplift” lived in Charlottesville, Albemarle County and Nelson County. They posed and paid for their portraits during the Jim Crow era, which makes the portraits contemporary with the attempted lynching of two Black men in a Charlottesville jail; with the installation of Confederate statues, including ones of generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. Jackson, in public parks; with the rebirth of the Ku Klux Klan.
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, juicy steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food. They are great options for both a casual meal with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special event, so make sure to add them to your list.
NBC 29 News
Free disposal of electronic waste event set for Sept. 17
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rivanna Solid Waste Authority is offering you the opportunity to freely toss out old electronics this coming weekend. Thing like televisions, computers, and stereo equipment can be dropped off at the Ivy Material Utilization Center between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, September 17. “First, you...
cbs19news
UVA protestors gathered at Homer statue following recent hate crime on Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- Students, demonstrators, and activists spoke out about a recent incident that is being investigated as a hate crime on Grounds at the University of Virginia. Someone placed a noose on the Homer statue around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday along the 100 block of Ruppel Drive.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta Free Press
Traffic alert: Richmond Avenue in Staunton closed
Staunton Police Department closed Richmond Avenue from Statler Boulevard to Frontier Drive earlier this afternoon. A car crash caused a power pole and power lines to come down onto the roadway. The police department requests that drivers avoid the area. Rebecca Barnabi. Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville photographer reflects on moment captured with the queen
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a Charlottesville man is reflecting on the moments he shared with her, and how it impacted his hometown. Photographer Jim Carpenter had a front row seat when the queen made her first visit to Charlottesville in...
Sophomore Mike Green 'No Longer Active' With Virginia Football Team
Sophomore linebacker/bandit rusher Mike Green is no longer active with the UVA football team according to Tony Elliott
fox5dc.com
Teacher and wife found dead in Virginia
CUL - Culpeper police are investigating the death of a married couple. Authorities said they found Daniel and Stacey Garrison inside a home on Burgandine Avenue Friday afternoon. Police do not believe there's any threat to the community. The Fauquier County school district put out a statement saying, Daniel Garrison...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fredericksburg.today
UMW president makes ‘Virginia 500’ Power List
Virginia Business magazine has announced the Virginia 500: 2022-23 Power List, naming University of Mary Washington President Troy Paino among the commonwealth’s top education leaders. “It’s like the Fortune 500, but instead of focusing on companies, it’s about people,” said Virginia Business Editor Richard Foster in the publication’s opening...
wsvaonline.com
Car and tractor found in Shenandoah River
You don’t see this every day. Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage says he was recently made aware of an abandoned vehicle and a tractor sitting in the middle of the Shenandoah River near the Town of Shenandoah. He says he has been in contact with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Page County Emergency Management to attempt to remedy this situation quickly.
NBC 29 News
The town of Louisa will be the first in Virginia to implement the “Lights On!” program
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa Police Department is the first police department in Virginia to make use of the “Lights On!” program. The program is run by a nonprofit organization of the same name, and issues vouchers to help pay up to $250 to help pay lighting repairs on vehicles.
Six Overreactions to Virginia's Frustrating Loss at Illinois
Overreacting to UVA's concerning 24-3 blowout loss at Illinois on Saturday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What sparked barn fire that killed 9 Virginia horses
"Bystanders reported multiple horses trapped inside, and one had escaped with minor burns, which were treated. Unfortunately, 9 horses are deceased as a result of the fire."
WSET
'I'm homeless now:' Lynchburg residents given 48 hours to find new living arrangements
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, dozens of people have no place to live after building 828 at James Crossing apartment was shut down for safety reasons. "They're treating us like we did something wrong. We've done nothing wrong. We've been living in hell," said Theresa Bryant, building 828 resident.
pagevalleynews.com
Virginia farmers growing fragrant lavender to diversify
RAPIDAN — Cornerstone Farm is one of many Virginia farms that have diversified their operations by growing beautiful, fragrant lavender. Cornerstone has evolved from a horse training operation. Jennifer Harris began growing lavender on the Orange County farm where she had trained horses for more than two decades with her husband, Richard “Rick” Harris III. When Rick died in 2010, Harris needed to diversity Cornerstone in order to make ends meet.
NBC 29 News
Southwood mobile home redevelopment produces permanent home for Madrid family, hundreds more units to come
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County family is getting a first look at their brand new home. It’s part of a multi-million dollar project that has been years in the making, where families in Southwood’s community are moving from mobile homes to something more permanent. The Habitat...
WSLS
Amherst County man honors late brother through special gift for residents with intellectual & developmental disabilities
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. – One Amherst County man honored his late brother by giving a special gift to Horizon Behavioral Health caregivers and their patients with intellectual and developmental disabilities. On Monday, Jeff Crickenberger donated a gazebo to Horizon’s home in Madison Heights, where his brother, David, lived in...
historynet.com
The One-Man Caretaker to One of the Civil War’s Final Battle Sites
While Dirk Warner toils on his 127-acre farm—the heart of the Cumberland Church battlefield—he often envisions April 7, 1865. Cannons boom, musketry rattles, battle smoke lingers, soldiers shout, blood flows. Then a spade plunges into the rich Virginia earth. A soldier rolls a friend into a grave. The cycle of war and death. How benumbing. How timeless.
Culpeper Police looking for ABC Store liquor larceny suspects
Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information related to this incident it asked to call the Culpeper Police Department at 540-727-0300.
Fredericksburg woman arrested for ‘brutal’ assault
When the officers got to the hospital to interview the victim, she could not speak due to the severity of her injuries, so they interviewed her friends and family instead. It was determined during the investigation that the victim was "brutally attacked" by her roommate, 29-year-old Kayla Haley.
Charlottesville Tomorrow
Charlottesville, VA
999
Followers
845
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2005, Charlottesville Tomorrow is a hyperlocal journalism nonprofit with a mission to expand civic engagement and foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.http://www.cvilletomorrow.org/
Comments / 0