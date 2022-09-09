Read full article on original website
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) – Clara Virginia Jordan, 74, of Keyser, died on Saturday, Sept. 10, …
Lockwood will oversee Grafton and Preston hospitals
MORGANTOWN – Grafton City Hospital, an affiliate of Mon Health System, has announced that Melissa Lockwood, chief administrative officer of Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital, has assumed CAO duties for both facilities. Kevin Gessler, the previous chief administrative officer for Grafton City Hospital, will continue coordination of finances for...
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - On Sunday, Sept. 18, during the 11:15 a.m. service, Calvary United…
Preston County remembers 9/11
KINGWOOD — A National Day of Service and Remembrance for 9/11 was held at 2 p.m. Sunday on the courthouse square. The event was part of a nationwide project by the AmeriCorps.
CARPENDALE, W.Va. (WV News) – Adjustments to the pump station helped to reduce Carpendale’s …
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Grace United Methodist Church in Keyser will be celebrating Rally …
Order of the Rhododendron inducts 25th class
KINGWOOD — For 25 years, the McGrew Society has honored local students who excelled on the West Virginia Golden Horseshoe test and their West Virginia studies teachers. On Saturday, nine more students were inducted into the Order of the Rhododendron, joining 275 other Preston County students who have earned the honor. Though they are high school freshmen now, they were in middle school when they took the Golden Horseshoe test, which assesses their knowledge of West Virginia history.
Bridgeport (West Virginia) County Club recognizes club champions
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Bridgeport Country Club’s course will continue to welcome golfers to the links through October or November, depending on the weather, but champions were crowned in July and August. “There were championships for all ages,” Club golf professional Michael Gervais said. “These were...
ATC
ROWLESBURG — A candle lighting ceremony will be held 6 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Rowlesburg Park pavilion in recognition of the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims. If you or someone you know is a relative or a friend of a murder victim, contact Preston County Victim Advocate Stacy Greaser at 304-329-1885 or sgreaser@prestoncountywv.gov so your loved one can be remembered at this event. Friends and families are encouraged to attend and light a candle in honor of their loved ones.
Bridgeport boys rally to tie Grafton, Tribe girls rout Bearcats
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport and Grafton played one close contest and one lopsided one on the soccer field Tuesday night. The Indians and Bearcats boys teams played to a back-and-forth 2-2 tie in the first game of the evening before the Bridgeport girls overwhelmed Grafton 6-0 in the nightcap. Zane Wagner had a goal and an assist for the Bridgeport boys, and Maria Day scored twice for the Indians’ girls.
More than a dozen speak in support of pride flags at Monongalia (West Virginia) BOE meeting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — An administrative decision to remove gay pride flags from Morgantown High School drew 13 people to attend Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting. All spoke in favor of restoring the flags, and many shared their personal experiences about how the presence of the...
Bridgeport, West Virginia, woman who committed 3rd-offense battery on police, plus burglary, gets 3-20 in prison
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 28-year-old Bridgeport woman is headed to prison for 3-20 years for battery on one police officer, misdemeanor assault on another and commission of a burglary while free on bail on those counts. Harrison Chief Judge Christopher J. McCarthy sentenced Jacqulyn Paige Hardy to...
Comprehensive plan fair held for Monongalia County
MORGANTOWN (WV News) — Members of the public had the opportunity to meet with county, municipal and organizational leaders at a comprehensive plan fair on Thursday evening. A comprehensive plan is required by the state and must be updated every 10 years.
East Fairmont sweeps soccer doubleheader at Lincoln
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — On a night in which both of the Lincoln-East Fairmont soccer games were scoreless at the half, the Bees scored in the second half of both contests. In the boys game, the Bees tallied four unanswered goals in the second half of their 4-0...
Historic sites will be open Sunday
KINGWOOD — Learning about Preston County life in earlier centuries on Sunday, Sept. 18 can be easy and fun. On Preston County History Day, you may be surprised what you can learn at Arthurdale Heritage, open 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; the Aurora Area Historical Society Museum, 1-4 p.m.; McGrew House in Kingwood, 1-3 p.m.; the Szilagyi Center museums in Rowlesburg 1-4 p.m.; the History House Museum in Terra Alta, 1-4 p.m.; and the Tunnelton Train Depot from 1-3 p.m.
Monongalia County's Amber Nichols named West Virginia Teacher of the Year
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Amber Nichols, an elementary teacher in Monongalia County was named the West Virginia Teacher of the Year. The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) and the West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) announced Nichols as the winner during a ceremony Tuesday night.
Living up to the promise: WVU Medicine continues improvements at Fairmont Medical Center
We applaud WVU Medicine’s continued commitment to Fairmont and Marion County, with the most recent being the $400,000 pulmonary and sleep disorder clinic that officially opened Monday. WVU Hospitals President Michael Grace said the latest specialty clinic continues the health care system’s plans to be the hub of medical...
‘Losing stinks,' says Brown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — There is no joy in Mountaineerland for West Virginia is 0-2. From coach Neal Brown down through the players and also the fans, there is dissatisfaction with the start to the 2022 football season following losses to Pitt (38-31) and Kansas (54-42 in overtime).
Whitacre named to Big South Honor Roll
RADFORD, Va. (WV News) — Zackary Whitacre from Ridgeley, West Virginia, has been named to the Big South Conference's 2021-22 Presidential Honor Roll. Whitacre plays baseball for Radford University and ended the 2021-22 academic year with a 3.21 GPA.
Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council speaks out against Amendment 2
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont City Council members on Tuesday evening voiced their opposition to Amendment 2, which is a statewide referendum on the general election ballot that, if passed, would give the state Legislature authority over a portion of local taxes. “This will be on the ballot...
