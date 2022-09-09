ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swanton, MD

WVNews

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) – Clara Virginia Jordan, 74, of Keyser, died on Saturday, Sept. 10, …
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Lockwood will oversee Grafton and Preston hospitals

MORGANTOWN – Grafton City Hospital, an affiliate of Mon Health System, has announced that Melissa Lockwood, chief administrative officer of Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital, has assumed CAO duties for both facilities. Kevin Gessler, the previous chief administrative officer for Grafton City Hospital, will continue coordination of finances for...
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - On Sunday, Sept. 18, during the 11:15 a.m. service, Calvary United…
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Preston County remembers 9/11

KINGWOOD — A National Day of Service and Remembrance for 9/11 was held at 2 p.m. Sunday on the courthouse square. The event was part of a nationwide project by the AmeriCorps.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Grace United Methodist Church in Keyser will be celebrating Rally …
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Order of the Rhododendron inducts 25th class

KINGWOOD — For 25 years, the McGrew Society has honored local students who excelled on the West Virginia Golden Horseshoe test and their West Virginia studies teachers. On Saturday, nine more students were inducted into the Order of the Rhododendron, joining 275 other Preston County students who have earned the honor. Though they are high school freshmen now, they were in middle school when they took the Golden Horseshoe test, which assesses their knowledge of West Virginia history.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport (West Virginia) County Club recognizes club champions

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Bridgeport Country Club’s course will continue to welcome golfers to the links through October or November, depending on the weather, but champions were crowned in July and August. “There were championships for all ages,” Club golf professional Michael Gervais said. “These were...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

ROWLESBURG — A candle lighting ceremony will be held 6 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Rowlesburg Park pavilion in recognition of the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims. If you or someone you know is a relative or a friend of a murder victim, contact Preston County Victim Advocate Stacy Greaser at 304-329-1885 or sgreaser@prestoncountywv.gov so your loved one can be remembered at this event. Friends and families are encouraged to attend and light a candle in honor of their loved ones.
ROWLESBURG, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport boys rally to tie Grafton, Tribe girls rout Bearcats

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport and Grafton played one close contest and one lopsided one on the soccer field Tuesday night. The Indians and Bearcats boys teams played to a back-and-forth 2-2 tie in the first game of the evening before the Bridgeport girls overwhelmed Grafton 6-0 in the nightcap. Zane Wagner had a goal and an assist for the Bridgeport boys, and Maria Day scored twice for the Indians’ girls.
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

Comprehensive plan fair held for Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN (WV News) — Members of the public had the opportunity to meet with county, municipal and organizational leaders at a comprehensive plan fair on Thursday evening. A comprehensive plan is required by the state and must be updated every 10 years.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WVNews

East Fairmont sweeps soccer doubleheader at Lincoln

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — On a night in which both of the Lincoln-East Fairmont soccer games were scoreless at the half, the Bees scored in the second half of both contests. In the boys game, the Bees tallied four unanswered goals in the second half of their 4-0...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Historic sites will be open Sunday

KINGWOOD — Learning about Preston County life in earlier centuries on Sunday, Sept. 18 can be easy and fun. On Preston County History Day, you may be surprised what you can learn at Arthurdale Heritage, open 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; the Aurora Area Historical Society Museum, 1-4 p.m.; McGrew House in Kingwood, 1-3 p.m.; the Szilagyi Center museums in Rowlesburg 1-4 p.m.; the History House Museum in Terra Alta, 1-4 p.m.; and the Tunnelton Train Depot from 1-3 p.m.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

‘Losing stinks,' says Brown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — There is no joy in Mountaineerland for West Virginia is 0-2. From coach Neal Brown down through the players and also the fans, there is dissatisfaction with the start to the 2022 football season following losses to Pitt (38-31) and Kansas (54-42 in overtime).
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Whitacre named to Big South Honor Roll

RADFORD, Va. (WV News) — Zackary Whitacre from Ridgeley, West Virginia, has been named to the Big South Conference's 2021-22 Presidential Honor Roll. Whitacre plays baseball for Radford University and ended the 2021-22 academic year with a 3.21 GPA.
RADFORD, VA
WVNews

Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council speaks out against Amendment 2

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont City Council members on Tuesday evening voiced their opposition to Amendment 2, which is a statewide referendum on the general election ballot that, if passed, would give the state Legislature authority over a portion of local taxes. “This will be on the ballot...
FAIRMONT, WV

