The season is still young, but a worrisome pattern in the SEC already trends foul. Auburn’s passing game is starting to smell like an illegal dumping ground of rotting chicken parts in Winston County. Just imagine the horror. Just imagine if someone were actually paying attention. Auburn coach Bryan...
Owen Pappoe and his teammates at Auburn have an opportunity to course correct from a tough 28-20 loss last season against Penn State. Pappoe was on track to becoming an early-round NFL Draft with a solid junior season on the Plains. Bryan Harsin’s first season as the Tigers head coach got off to a 2-0 start with hopes of ruining the “Whiteout” party at Beaver Stadium.
Games will get more challenging for Auburn (2-0) starting with Saturday’s (2:30 pm CT CBS) contest against #22 Penn State. Head coach Bryan Harsin knows the Tigers can’t afford a first half full of struggles on offense as the team had during the 24-16 win against San Jose State.
Derick Hall recalls stepping onto the field at Beaver Stadium a year ago and seeing nothing but white in every direction. Penn State packed 109,958 fans, the majority of them clad in all-white, into its stadium for last year’s nonconference clash in Happy Valley. It was a different kind...
Statistically speaking: Auburn leads nation in critical offensive area
For all the troubles and inconsistencies Auburn’s offense has shown through its first two games this season, there’s one area in particular the Tigers have excelled at. In fact, they’ve been the best in the nation in one critical aspect so far this season: red-zone conversions. Auburn...
What Penn State coach James Franklin said about facing Auburn, Bryan Harsin
Auburn’s first big game of the season is just days away, as Bryan Harsin’s team welcomes No. 22 Penn State to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers (2-0) and Nittany Lions (2-0) will square off at 2:30 p.m. on CBS in what will be the second game of the programs’ home-and-home series. The two teams met last September in State College, Penn., with Auburn falling 28-20 on the road to Penn State during its annual “White Out” game.
Orange jerseys? Auburn captains push for change to traditional uniform for Penn State game
Owen Pappoe and Derick Hall would like to see Auburn buck tradition when it hosts No. 22 Penn State this weekend. The two team captains consider themselves proponents of switching up the team’s traditional uniform look. Specifically, Pappoe and Hall would like the Tigers to turn back the clock and reintroduce orange jerseys for Saturday’s nonconference showdown with the Nittany Lions, considering the program is advertising the game as an orange-out — “All Auburn, All Orange” — at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Auburn’s SEC opener against Missouri is set for an early kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn will host Missouri on Sept. 24 for an 11 a.m. matchup in the teams’ first SEC game of the season, the league announced Monday. The game will air on ESPN. The Week 4...
T.J. Finley rebounds to help Auburn beat SJSU
Auburn flirted dangerously with a loss on Saturday at Jordan-Hare against San Jose State after a first half full of offensive struggles. Starting quarterback T.J. Finley and backup Robby Ashford combined to go 7-13 for 70 passing yards, each throwing an interception in the first half with Auburn (2-0) trailing 10-7 against the Spartans. Meanwhile, San Jose quarterback Chevan Cordeiro was 13-21 with 121 passing yards.
SEC Now headed to Auburn for Penn State game: ‘It’s among my favorite stops,’ Paul Finebaum says
SEC Nation, the SEC Network’s traveling pre-game show, is headed to The Plains ahead of Saturday’s SEC-Big Ten matchup between Auburn and visiting Penn State. The show will originate from the Wellness Kitchen Green Space from 9-11 a.m. (10 a.m. to noon ET) on Saturday, Sept. 17. “Always...
Auburn opens as home underdog against No. 22 Penn State
Auburn will be a home underdog for its marquee nonconference showdown with No. 22 Penn State. The Nittany Lions opened as one-point favorites against the Tigers, according to VegasInsider.com. The line has since shifted to make Penn State a three-point favorite for the SEC-Big Ten clash on the Plains. Auburn (2-0) welcomes Penn State (2-0) to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on CBS.
The SEC has some of the best tailgating scenes in college football, especially in Tuscaloosa and Auburn, and it only takes walking a few steps past a handful of tents on campus to see why. Fans setting up on Saturdays this fall must mentally prepare for the logistical planning and...
