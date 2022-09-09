Read full article on original website
Peyton Manning reacts to Russell Wilson, Denver’s 64-yard field goal vs. Seahawks
Week 1 of the regular season ended with the Denver Broncos losing to the underdog Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. Social media was buzzing with reactions to the alarming loss. In the waning minutes of the 4th quarter, the Seahawks had a slim lead. The Broncos’ offense had made its way into Seahawks territory, but […] The post Peyton Manning reacts to Russell Wilson, Denver’s 64-yard field goal vs. Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 quarterbacks Cowboys can trade for to replace Dak Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback situation was one of the worst in the league coming into 2022 with Cooper Rush as QB2. Now with the Dak Prescott injury situation, it looks like Jerry Jones has two options. He can go with Rush and possibly lose a grip on the season or look for a Cowboys […] The post 4 quarterbacks Cowboys can trade for to replace Dak Prescott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson benching on final Broncos play draws stunned reaction from Pete Carroll
The Denver Broncos’ decision to go for a 64-yard field goal attempt to save their life in Week 1 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks has left NFL fans scratching their heads. Even Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was confused over the fact that Nathaniel Hackett chose to put the team’s fate in the hands (or feet) of kicker Brandon McManus instead of going for it on fourth-and-5 with Russell Wilson on the field.
Jameis Winston reveals the one major factor behind Saints’ stunning comeback win vs. Falcons
The New Orleans Saints did not make it easy on themselves, but at the end of the day, they came away with a narrow 27-26 road win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. For much of the contest, the Saints offense simply struggled to move the sticks. For one, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was […] The post Jameis Winston reveals the one major factor behind Saints’ stunning comeback win vs. Falcons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Seahawks’ Uchenna Nwosu has brutal assessment that may worry Broncos fans
The Seattle Seahawks defense was on fire against the Denver Broncos, shutting down the Broncos offense led by former Seahawks star Russell Wilson. The Seahawks backline was suffocating, denying the Broncos multiple golden opportunities to score in the second half, as Wilson and his squad failed to capitalize on seven plays from within the nine-yard line in the third quarter alone. It’s a bit disingenuous to just chalk that up to Broncos errors, as the Seahawks defense was all up in Denver’s grill from minute one.
Joe Burrow speaks out after brutal 4-INT display in Bengals loss to Steelers
The AFC title defense of the Cincinnati Bengals did not take off the way Joe Burrow and company envisioned it to be, as they absorbed a 23-20 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home Sunday. Burrow was especially bad under center, as he struggled to complete throws and avoid the Steelers from getting to […] The post Joe Burrow speaks out after brutal 4-INT display in Bengals loss to Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Myles Garrett’s parting words to Baker Mayfield on field after Browns stun Panthers
Baker Mayfield’s time with the Cleveland Browns may have ended in a rather ugly way, but the relationships he has built in his four years there remain. Just ask Myles Garrett. Garrett, who met Mayfield on Sunday for the first time since the QB’s trade to the Carolina Panthers...
Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs absolutely dominated the Arizona Cardinals Sunday on the road, coming away with a 44-21 victory to give themselves a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. It wasn’t all that good, though, for the Chiefs, with a few players suffering injuries. It was not obvious with the […] The post Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kenny Pickett backers won’t be pleased with latest Mitchell Trubisky update
It’s all but decided that Kenny Pickett is the future at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The question that remains is how long it takes for him to take over for incumbent starter Mitchell Trubisky. Those hoping to see Kenny Pickett take the reins any time soon shouldn’t hold their breath. Based on the latest […] The post Kenny Pickett backers won’t be pleased with latest Mitchell Trubisky update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
Cowboys Hall of Famer reveals 2 quarterbacks Jerry Jones should call after Dak Prescott injury
The Dallas Cowboys not only lost their season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but quarterback Dak Prescott also suffered a brutal thumb injury. While he might only be out for 4-6 weeks best-case scenario, they still need someone to fill the void. Cowboys Hall of Fame wide receiver Drew Pearson believes Jerry Jones should be picking up the phone and calling Colin Kaepernick or Cam Newton.
‘Gave me them eyes’: Jameis Winston pinpoints exact moment he got synced up with Michael Thomas
With Jameis Winston, the New Orleans Saints know that they have to take the good with the bad. Fortunately for them in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons on the road, Winston showed up with the best version of himself, thanks in part to his chemistry with wide receiver Michael Thomas. Jameis Winston really turned […] The post ‘Gave me them eyes’: Jameis Winston pinpoints exact moment he got synced up with Michael Thomas appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trey Lance, Kyle Shanahan drop truth bomb on 49ers’ frustrating Week 1 loss to Bears
Trey Lance and Kyle Shanahan know they have no one to blame but themselves after the San Francisco 49ers lost their season-opener to the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers’ quarterback was abysmal in his first start as QB1, failing to throw for a touchdown and finishing 13-of-28 for 164 yards and an interception. Sure, Lance did show flashes of brilliance, carrying the ball 13 times for 54 yards to lead the team’s rushing attack. However, the fact is he wasn’t able to propel the offense further.
Rob Gronkowski gets 100% real on Tom Brady, Buccaneers’ Super Bowl title chances
Rob Gronkowski spent his last two seasons in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so naturally he may have some bias when picking them as his Super Bowl bets for the 2022 season. However, the former star tight end has actually a pretty good reason for believing that the Buccaneers have what it takes […] The post Rob Gronkowski gets 100% real on Tom Brady, Buccaneers’ Super Bowl title chances appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Marcus Mariota gets honest on where it all went wrong for Falcons in heartbreaking loss to Saints
The Atlanta Falcons suffered a brutal 27-26 defeat at the hands of the New Orleans Saints in their season opener on Sunday. Atlanta ultimately blew a 26-10 lead en route to the loss. Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota shared his thoughts following the game, per NBC’s Pro Football Talk. “I would say the biggest difference was […] The post Marcus Mariota gets honest on where it all went wrong for Falcons in heartbreaking loss to Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chris Godwin handed brutal injury blow after rushing back for Week 1
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a loud statement in their season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, winning 19-3. But, they lost a key weapon in the process. Chris Godwin, who had just returned from a torn ACL, suffered a hamstring injury and will miss several weeks as a result. Via Tom Pelissero: #Bucs WR Chris […] The post Chris Godwin handed brutal injury blow after rushing back for Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson rocks absurd sparkling suit in return to Seattle for MNF Broncos-Seahawks matchup
Russell Wilson is set to return to Seattle on Monday Night Football as the Denver Broncos take on the Seahawks. And Wilson is prepared from a style standpoint as well. The star QB arrived wearing a flashy suit, per James Palmer. Russell Wilson 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZUfH0N8VSu — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 12, 2022 Russell Wilson, who […] The post Russell Wilson rocks absurd sparkling suit in return to Seattle for MNF Broncos-Seahawks matchup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Broncos vs. Seahawks prediction, odds and pick – 9/12/2022
The Denver Broncos will travel to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Seattle Seahawks for a Week 1 showdown. It’s Monday Night Football! Are you ready? Well, it is time to get ready for our NFL odds series, as we deliver a Broncos-Seahawks prediction and pick. When the Broncos start their season in Seattle, there […] The post NFL Odds: Broncos vs. Seahawks prediction, odds and pick – 9/12/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buccaneers lose Chris Godwin to injury in opener vs. Cowboys
Chris Godwin’s return to the active roster for Week 1 was a welcome sight for Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans. The star wide receiver has been injured since last year due to an ACL tear he suffered. With his return, Bucs fans were confident that Godwin could handle a lighter workload.
Derek Carr gets brutally honest on struggles in Week 1 loss vs. Chargers
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr tried to pin the blame on himself for the lackluster performance of his team’s offense in Sunday’s 24-19 road loss to Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Via Vic Tafur of The Athletic:. Derek Carr was outplayed by Herbert, as he...
NFL・
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson’s bold claim after getting challenged by Kirk Cousins
Justin Jefferson isn’t short on confidence. The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver doesn’t lack in talent, either. All that he’s missing now is longevity. He’s been one of the most productive wide receivers in the past two seasons but it’s not enough to be considered an all-time great until he does it “again, and again, and […] The post Vikings WR Justin Jefferson’s bold claim after getting challenged by Kirk Cousins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
