ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wshu.org

Police say number of gun 'switches' are on the rise in Connecticut

Switches that can transform semi-automatic guns into machine guns in a matter of minutes are appearing throughout Connecticut. These fingernail-sized devices, commonly known as Glock "switches" but also referred to as "auto sears," are easy to attach to common pistols. Once attached, this device can convert a single-bullet firing weapon into one that can fire all of its magazine until the trigger is lifted.
NEW HAVEN, CT
wshu.org

Elicker signs ordinance empowering New Haven tenants' union

Mayor Justin Elicker signed a city ordinance on Tuesday to empower a New Haven tenants’ union to assist the city’s Fair Rent Commission. The city ordinance passed by the New Haven Board of Alders is believed to be the first of its kind in Connecticut. It allows the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Education
State
Massachusetts State
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Education
wshu.org

Sunday marked the 21st anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks

Thousands gathered at Point Lookout on Long Island Sunday to remember the victims and honor the survivors of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks. Visitors at the beach in Point Lookout cast hundreds of white carnations into the choppy waves during the Town of Hempstead’s annual sunrise memorial. Local...
POINT LOOKOUT, NY
wshu.org

Farmington River carpet is unrelated to Dulos case, police say

A carpet found in the Farmington River by paranormal investigator Sean Austin has no connection to the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos, according to Connecticut State Police. Austin live streamed the dive into the river, which took place around the 1300 block of Farmington Avenue, on TikTok and YouTube. The...
FARMINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy