Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Candidates for Hampshire, Hampden, Worcester state Senate seat highlight experience
There are five contested races this fall for the state House of Representatives in districts that include western Massachusetts. In the state Senate, there are four. One of them is the Hampshire, Hampden and Worcester district. The new district was redrawn after the 2020 Census and includes all or part...
Tour de Greylock bike ride, designed to draw tourists to northern Berkshire towns, is canceled
The Lanesborough, Massachusetts, economic development committee has canceled a 41-mile bike tour around Mount Greylock, scheduled for later this month. The first annual Tour de Greylock would have circled the base of the highest mountain in the state. The goal was to draw more tourists to the town and surrounding area.
Police say number of gun 'switches' are on the rise in Connecticut
Switches that can transform semi-automatic guns into machine guns in a matter of minutes are appearing throughout Connecticut. These fingernail-sized devices, commonly known as Glock "switches" but also referred to as "auto sears," are easy to attach to common pistols. Once attached, this device can convert a single-bullet firing weapon into one that can fire all of its magazine until the trigger is lifted.
Elicker signs ordinance empowering New Haven tenants' union
Mayor Justin Elicker signed a city ordinance on Tuesday to empower a New Haven tenants’ union to assist the city’s Fair Rent Commission. The city ordinance passed by the New Haven Board of Alders is believed to be the first of its kind in Connecticut. It allows the...
After losing Democratic primary, western Massachusetts sheriff candidate launches write-in campaign
A contender for Hampshire County sheriff, who lost in the Democratic Primary last week, said she's staying in the race as a write-in candidate. Yvonne Gittelson trailed incumbent Sheriff Patrick Cahillane by more than 20 points. She received under 27% of the vote to his 48%. She used to work...
Opening arguments begin in the Alex Jones Sandy Hook trial in Connecticut
The trial for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who called the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax, began Tuesday in Waterbury Superior Court. A jury will decide how much Jones should pay relatives of the victims for his repeated claims about the tragedy. This is the second trial for Jones,...
Sunday marked the 21st anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks
Thousands gathered at Point Lookout on Long Island Sunday to remember the victims and honor the survivors of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks. Visitors at the beach in Point Lookout cast hundreds of white carnations into the choppy waves during the Town of Hempstead’s annual sunrise memorial. Local...
Farmington River carpet is unrelated to Dulos case, police say
A carpet found in the Farmington River by paranormal investigator Sean Austin has no connection to the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos, according to Connecticut State Police. Austin live streamed the dive into the river, which took place around the 1300 block of Farmington Avenue, on TikTok and YouTube. The...
