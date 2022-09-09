Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Former Florida GOP congressional nominee using illegal drugs again, ex-wife says
Jason Mariner earned the GOP nod in the CD 20 Special Election, despite his background as a felon. The convicted felon who lost a congressional Special Election earlier this year as the Republican nominee in South Florida has relapsed into using illegal drugs, and his behavior is threatening the safety of his two young sons, his ex-wife said in a new court pleading.
wqcs.org
Governor Activates Florida National Guard to Relieve Understaffing at State Prisons
Florida - Friday September 9, 2022: Governor Ron DeSantis has activated the Florida National Guard to assist the Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) in an effort to reduce overtime and provide relief for correctional officers on a temporary basis. According to the executive order, the Florida Department of Corrections is...
Gov. Ron DeSantis issues executive order activating Florida National Guard to assist Department of Corrections
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Friday Governor Ron DeSantis issued executive order 22-213, activating the Florida National Guard to assist the Florida Department of Corrections in an effort to reduce overtime and provide relief for correctional officers on a temporary basis, according to a press release from Taryn Fenske, Director of Communications for Governor DeSantis.
Florida cruise line offers free trips to military, educators and first responders
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida-based cruise line announced a new program offering free cruise tickets to military members, veterans and first responders, starting this month. Margaritaville at Sea’s “Heroes Sail Free” program applies to GovX ID-verified U.S. military service members (active duty and veterans), police, fire, EMS personnel...
wflx.com
Florida does not require landlords to provide, maintain air conditioning
Every morning for the past three and a half weeks, Lys Joseph props open the front door to his West Palm Beach apartment. “It’s to make a little bit of air circulate in the house,” said Joseph. His living room fan is always on. However, the air conditioning...
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Can you drive in Florida with a Puerto Rican learner’s permit?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked, “Can I drive in Florida with a learner’s permit from...
americanmilitarynews.com
Wanted US Navy sailor captured after fleeing to Florida
A U.S. Navy Sailor wanted by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office for receiving of stolen property and evading arrest was captured Thursday afternoon in Florida after it was reported he had barricaded himself at Naval Air Station-Meridian Wednesday, officials said. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Derrick Bernard Johnson was...
Florida DEO Finally Approves $488 Million Initiative for Small Businesses
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has approved the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) plan proposed by the United States Department of the Treasury. The plan should bring $488 million in funding to Florida's small businesses.
WESH
Lovebugs return to Florida: How to get rid of them
ORLANDO, Fla. — Few people enjoy it when lovebugs pop up. Despite urban myths, lovebugs didn't come about from a cloning experiment, they didn't escape from a research facility, and they weren't bio-engineered to attack mosquitoes. Bug experts say the bugs hitched a ride on a ship heading from...
wogx.com
VIDEO: Aggressive motorcyclists swarm busy Central Florida roads, ride into oncoming traffic
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Video shows aggressive motorcyclists riding into oncoming traffic and weaving through cars on Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando Sunday afternoon. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says they have seen reports of these groups of reckless and aggressive motorcycle drivers in Central Florida. Maria Feliciano is a...
NBC Miami
Pair Accused of Attempted Florida Keys-Cuba Human Smuggling Operation: Sheriff
Two men are facing charges after authorities in the Florida Keys said they were trying to travel to Cuba as part of a human smuggling venture. Victor Manuel Rios Castillo, 29, was charged with attempted human smuggling and Jorge Luis Fernandez Rodriguez, 53, was charged with transporting fuel illegally, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.
Florida FWC: Eight Prized Bass Are Still Swimming! Catch Them By Sept. 30 To Win
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) TrophyCatch program is ending another successful season. Any bass caught in Season 10 which runs from Oct. 1, 2021 – Sept. 30, 2022, must be submitted by Oct. 15 to qualify for prizes. The same deadline applies
wsfltv.com
Florida Department of Health puts restrictions on medical marijuana, some patients worry about future usage
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health recently issued an emergency ruling on medical marijuana to limit amounts and dosage. Some patients worry about what this could mean for future usage. “I started having what they refer to as grand mal cluster seizures in about 2012,” said Jeffery...
stpetecatalyst.com
Building an empire: Patel family talks generational impact
One of Tampa Bay’s most influential and wealthiest leaders was honored with his family in front of hundreds Sept. 8. Serial entrepreneur and philanthropist Kiran Patel spoke alongside his son and daughter – CEO and Founder of HealthAxis Shilen Patel, and COO of the Patel Family Office Sheetal Patel – during the TIE Tampa Bay TIECON event. The fireside chat, hosted by Joe Hamilton, St. Pete Catalyst publisher and Head of Network at Cityverse, celebrated Kiran’s successes and the legacy he hopes to leave for future generations.
A Cop And 159 Others Were Arrested For Human Trafficking In Florida & There Are So Many Mugshots
A weeklong undercover sting operation by the Polk County Sheriff's Office resulted in the arrest of 160 individuals last week. Operation "Fall Haul 2" focused on apprehending individuals involved in human trafficking-related crimes. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. Among those arrested were...
fox13news.com
Florida launches halfway-full gas tank campaign to ease evacuations 5 years after Hurricane Irma
TAMPA, Fla. - The state wants Floridians to keep their gas tanks halfway full during hurricane season to help ease evacuations. Saturday marks exactly five years since Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida as a category 4 hurricane with winds up to 130 mph. September 10 is also considered the peak for hurricane season and state officials are using the anniversary to reflect and remind Floridians just how important it is to be prepared.
Wanted In Florida: Robert “Little Man” Pope For Written Threats To Kill, Armed And Dangerous
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 43-year-old Robert “Little Man” James Pope who has a Polk County warrant for written threats to kill and is to be considered armed and dangerous. Deputies say he has a violent criminal history and
floridapolitics.com
Trulieve pumps $5M more into marijuana legalization push
Adult-use cannabis push for 2024 has big money behind it already. The industry leader in Florida cannabis is putting its money where its mouth is when it comes to expanding the market. Trulieve, which has twice as many storefronts as any competitor and which has historically dominated sales in the...
usf.edu
Trulieve adds $5 million to Florida's recreational marijuana initiative
In all, Trulieve has contributed $10 million to the Smart & Safe Florida political committee, which is trying to get the initiative on the 2024 ballot. The medical cannabis company Trulieve contributed another $5 million this past week to a ballot initiative aimed at legalizing recreational use of marijuana, according to a newly filed finance report.
