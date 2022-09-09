Read full article on original website
Mentor Children Of Incarcerated Parents
Central Oregon Partnerships for Youth (COPY), a program of the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, is offering a class to prepare volunteers to become mentors for children with an incarcerated parent. After initial training and background checks, volunteers are matched with a child that shares similar interests and commits to...
Deschutes County Hires New CFO
Following a highly competitive national recruitment, Deschutes County has hired Robert Tintle as its new Chief Financial Officer. Tintle, who will join the County in late September, replaces Greg Munn, who served as the Deschutes County Chief Financial Officer for two years. Tintle has served as the Lane County Treasurer, Financial Services Manager, and ARPA and Grants Manager. He has also worked for the City of Eugene.
Cedar Creek Fire Virtual Mtg Tuesday Night
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office lowered evacuation levels Monday to lift the entire Oakridge area from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). Eastern Lane County, east of Waldo Lake and north of Waldo Lake Wilderness, and western Deschutes County remain at Level 3. Fire officials will continue to work with local law enforcement to communicate fire conditions and keep the community safe. People who have mobility limitations or are particularly sensitive to smoke are encouraged not to return to Level 2 areas. Those who choose to remain in shelters will continue to receive services provided by the Red Cross. Smoke continues to create unhealthy air quality, which will likely continue for several more days. Smoke is now impacting communities on the east side of the fire, particularly La Pine, Crescent Lake, Sun River, and Bend.
Memorial Service Scheduled For Lt. Brown
The memorial for Lt. Ernie Brown will be taking place on Wednesday September 14, 2022 at 2:00 PM. The service will take place in the Middle Sister building at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds. Members of the public are invited to attend the service. Brown died in an off duty motorcycle...
Cedar Creek Fire Update
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office lowered some evacuation levels yesterday due to changing conditions and progress on the fire. Evacuation levels in the communities of Westfir and portions of Oakridge were lowered from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). High Prairie and the areas north, east, and southwest of Oakridge remain in Level 3 evacuation status. Fire officials will continue to work with local law enforcement to communicate fire conditions and keep the community safe. People who remain in shelters will continue to receive services provided by the Red Cross. People who have mobility limitations or are particularly sensitive to smoke are encouraged not to return to Level 2 areas.
Prineville Reservoir Levels Lowest On Record
Beginning Sept. 14, the water releases from Prineville Reservoir will be decreased from the current flow rate of approximately 180 cubic feet per second down to a flow rate of approximately 10 cfs as downstream irrigation demands decrease. The public should expect much lower-than-normal water levels in the Crooked River following the decrease, which could potentially impact recreational activities. Multiple years of drought conditions is the major contributing factor.
