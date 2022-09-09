ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Killed In Car Accident On Sunday

A heartbreaking story out of New York on Sunday. Per the Associated Press: "Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the [NYC] area, was killed in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Mark McGwire’s bold Barry Bonds take on Aaron Judge’s home run record pursuit

Aaron Judge is chasing baseball history. His 55 home runs on the season put him on pace to break New York Yankees legend Roger Maris’ American League single-season home run record of 61 home runs. Judge will likely fall short of Barry Bonds’ all-time record of 73 homers, but Mark McGwire believes that Judge will […] The post Mark McGwire’s bold Barry Bonds take on Aaron Judge’s home run record pursuit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
FanSided

3 Yankees trade regrets that will sting even more in 2023

The 2022 New York Yankees looked a gift horse in the mouth at the MLB trade deadline, then traded that gift horse for a solid starting pitcher with terrible road splits. If it felt like Brian Cashman’s bizarre sales spree, which featured most of the franchise’s upper-level pitching being cleared out and replaced by injured outfielders, took an ice pick to the season, that feeling was likely justified! According to Andy Martino, some players in the locker room sensed the Yankees taking the foot off the gas pedal on purpose after missing out on Luis Castillo. Fun for us!
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

The ex-Red Sox turncoat posing a serious threat to steal away Xander Bogaerts

Xander Bogaerts’ time with the Boston Red Sox may be coming to an end soon. After talks of a contract extension failed, the star hitter might just walk in free agency. Between that and the team’s disappointing 2022 season, Boston fans are currently not having a good time right now. It might piss them off […] The post The ex-Red Sox turncoat posing a serious threat to steal away Xander Bogaerts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Retiring After Season Would Be A Mistake

The St. Louis Cardinals legend and one of the greatest right-handed hitters in MLB history, is still driving the ball at a high level in his 22nd season. Pujols homered for the 17th time on Saturday night and that got him one step closer to 700 for his career. The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Pujols' 697th HR, moves into 4th, rallies Cards over Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 697th home run, moving past Alex Rodriguez into fourth place on the career list and doing it in dramatic fashion with a ninth-inning drive that rallied the St. Louis Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 Sunday. The NL Central-leading Cardinals trailed 2-1 when Pujols connected for a two-run drive. Pujols had tied Rodriguez with a home run Saturday night. Pujols trails Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the all-time homer chart. “There’s impressive and then there’s unbelievable,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “What we’re witnessing right now is legendary. You have to take a step back from managing the game and take it all in. It’s amazing.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Yankees have one player on fire to start September

The New York Yankees have been patiently waiting for Isiah Kiner-Falefa to provide substantial value after being acquired before the 2022 season began from the Minnesota Twins. General manager Brian Cashman had high hopes for IKF, especially after winning a Gold Glove at third base and showcasing solid defensive qualities at shortstop.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Mookie Betts drops Cody Bellinger truth bomb ahead of Dodgers MLB playoff run

The Los Angeles Dodgers officially clinched an MLB playoff spot on Monday. Star outfielder Mookie Betts has been a key piece to the puzzle all season long. He took some time to discuss Cody Bellinger, a former MVP who has struggled throughout the 2022 campaign, per Sports Illustrated. “Belly (Bellinger) will be Belly, he’ll be […] The post Mookie Betts drops Cody Bellinger truth bomb ahead of Dodgers MLB playoff run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Giants make decision with Zach Littell after he disrespected Gabe Kapler

The San Francisco Giants have taken action. Just one day after relief pitcher Zach Littell disrespected manager Gabe Kapler when he approached the mound to take him out of the game, the club has made a roster decision on the veteran hurler. Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic has the details. RHP Zach Littell, who apologized […] The post Giants make decision with Zach Littell after he disrespected Gabe Kapler appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Albert Pujols has incredible gesture for Pirates fans that caught HR 697

Albert Pujols was incredibly gracious toward the Pirates fans that caught his historic 697th home run in Pittsburgh. All you can really say about Albert Pujols in 2022 is wow. After being picked up by the St. Louis Cardinals as somewhat of a nostalgia signing, he’s been actually legitimately useful and has gone on a tear to end the season toward the mark of 700 career home runs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Dodgers reach ludicrous winning feat not seen in 52 years

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the midst of a historic run of dominance. They are about to set the franchise record for wins in a season thanks to their remarkable lineup and pitching depth that has survived injuries to key arms. Their dominance is not just historic for the franchise but for all of […] The post Dodgers reach ludicrous winning feat not seen in 52 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Red Sox claim infielder off waivers from Rays

The Boston Red Sox made a move to bolster their infield depth on Monday. The club announced it claimed utility infielder Yu Chang off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. As a corresponding move, outfielder Jaylin Davis was designated for assignment. Chang, 27, spent time with the Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Yankees superstar Aaron Judge matches absolutely bonkers Babe Ruth record not seen in 94 years

To say that New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is on fire is an understatement. Against longtime rivals Boston Red Sox, Judge added another two home runs to his tally, putting his total at 57, drawing ever closer to the AL record for most home runs hit in a season of 61 set by Roger […] The post Yankees superstar Aaron Judge matches absolutely bonkers Babe Ruth record not seen in 94 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: Tigers interested in poaching top St. Louis executive

The Detroit Tigers are interested in poaching top St. Louis Cardinals executive Matt Slater in what would be a huge loss for the front office. Not only do the St. Louis Cardinals have one of the best rosters in baseball, but they also have one of the best front offices in baseball. The jobs that president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and general manager Michael Girsch have done in turning the franchise into an annual postseason contender is impressive.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
