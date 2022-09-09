Everyone loves a doodle, and handsome Cisco is looking for his next home! Big changes can be hard for Cisco, so his adopters should plan on giving him plenty of time to transition to his new home, on his own terms. Once he’s settled in though, he loves a good snuggle! A lower traffic home, in a quieter neighborhood can help make him more comfortable. He is looking for a home with adults and maybe teens, where people can read his body language to know when he’s uncomfortable, and to give him space accordingly. Cisco would like to be the only dog in the home, but could potentially live with a dog-savvy cat, pending a slow introduction. Cisco is currently on behavioral medication for anxiety, so a good relationship with a vet is key.

PETS ・ 1 DAY AGO