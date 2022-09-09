Read full article on original website
Local Businesses Look Back on Summer Season
HYANNIS – It was another busy summer for Cape Cod businesses. Love Live Local CEO Amanda Converse said there were more overcast days in August than July and as a result it felt a little busier. Converse said that retail establishments on the Cape thrive on cloudy summer days...
Blitz Build Will Construct Affordable Home in 5 Days
FALMOUTH – As Cape Cod remains in an ongoing housing crisis, two local organizations are teaming up again to build an affordable home in Falmouth in just five days. The 5th Blitz Build is a partnership between Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod and the Home Builders and Remodelers Association of Cape Cod (HBRACC).
Continuing coverage 2:30 PM: Local agencies pause to remember the 9/11 terror attacks 21 years later
CAPE COD – Local agencies are pausing this Sunday morning to hold remembrance ceremonies on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City, the Pentagon and Shanksville, PA 21 years ago. CWN has crews out covering some of the ceremonies and we expect agencies to...
Will You Help Cisco Find a Home on Cape Cod?
Everyone loves a doodle, and handsome Cisco is looking for his next home! Big changes can be hard for Cisco, so his adopters should plan on giving him plenty of time to transition to his new home, on his own terms. Once he’s settled in though, he loves a good snuggle! A lower traffic home, in a quieter neighborhood can help make him more comfortable. He is looking for a home with adults and maybe teens, where people can read his body language to know when he’s uncomfortable, and to give him space accordingly. Cisco would like to be the only dog in the home, but could potentially live with a dog-savvy cat, pending a slow introduction. Cisco is currently on behavioral medication for anxiety, so a good relationship with a vet is key.
