Saint James AME Church celebrated the 11th pastoral anniversary of Pastor Ronald L. Slaughter on Sunday, June 12, 2022. The congregation celebrated Reverend Dr. Slaughter during two worship experiences at St. James’ campuses in South Orange and Newark. Special guest preacher, Presiding Bishop of the 16th Episcopal District of the AME Church Bishop Marvin C. Zanders delivered a passionate sermon relating to being right for the moment and leading for the moment. Due to the COVID pandemic, church attendance was limited to 200 people, but despite the limitations, the celebration was heartfelt and full of love for First Lady Kyla and Pastor Ronald Slaughter.—TPC Staff.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO