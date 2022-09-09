Read full article on original website
Pastor Ronald L. Slaughter Honored
Saint James AME Church celebrated the 11th pastoral anniversary of Pastor Ronald L. Slaughter on Sunday, June 12, 2022. The congregation celebrated Reverend Dr. Slaughter during two worship experiences at St. James’ campuses in South Orange and Newark. Special guest preacher, Presiding Bishop of the 16th Episcopal District of the AME Church Bishop Marvin C. Zanders delivered a passionate sermon relating to being right for the moment and leading for the moment. Due to the COVID pandemic, church attendance was limited to 200 people, but despite the limitations, the celebration was heartfelt and full of love for First Lady Kyla and Pastor Ronald Slaughter.—TPC Staff.
Education advocate returns to N.J. to fight for all students
JerseyCAN, a statewide student advocacy nonprofit, announced Tuesday that Paula White is its new executive director. The group, based in Cranford, trains parents in advocating for students, trains teachers in public policy, and produces research reports on topics such as instruction, the educator workforce, and school facilities. White, 56, taught...
Pomares joins Caldwell University board of trustees
CALDWELL, NJ — Essex County Board of County Commissioners Vice President Carlos Pomares has been appointed as a member of the Caldwell University board of trustees. “Carlos’ expertise as an administrator for nonprofit organizations and government along with his passion for encouraging young people to pursue their goals will be of great benefit to our board,” Caldwell University President Matthew Whelan said.
Scholar to discuss ancient coins at SHU talk
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Walsh Gallery, in partnership with The Charles and Joan Alberto Italian Studies Institute at Seton Hall University, will present a talk by scholar Caterina Agostini illuminating the role coins play in shaping perceptions and experiences of cultures, economies and societies. “Currency, Culture and the Ron D’Argenio Collection of Coins and Antiquities” will take place Monday, Sept. 19, at 7:30 p.m. in the Beck Rooms on the first floor of the University Libraries, 400 South Orange Ave. in South Orange. Register at shu.libcal.com/event/9584815.
Newark students, district staff celebrate the first day of school
NEWARK, NJ — Sept. 6 marked a bright moment for Newark schools, as more than 38,000 students returned back from summer vacation on their first day of school. While high school students began returning to school in August with Summer Bridge Programs and August high school orientation week, they joined all other students Sept. 6 to start this school year.
Belleville to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with annual softball game against a team from Puerto Rico
BELLEVILLE, NJ — Belleville will kick off its Hispanic Heritage Month celebration with a spirited softball doubleheader against a team from Puerto Rico. A team comprising members of the Belleville Police Department and honorary member/slugger Mayor Michael Melham will play the scrappy Puerto Rico Joint Forces of Rapid Action team on Thursday, Sept. 15.
Jersey City cannabis board approves 4 applicants, denies 3 including 2 very similar proposals
The Jersey City Cannabis Control Board (CCB) approved four adult-use cannabis dispensaries and denied three, including two very similar proposals, at last night’s four-and-a-half hour meeting. The first application heard was Canabee, which sought to open at 453 Palisades Ave. Owner Diana Vasquez has a real estate business in...
West Orange raises the Dominican Republic flag
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange officials held a Dominican Republic flag-raising ceremony on Sept. 7. Held on the steps of West Orange Town Hall, the event celebrated the rich Dominican culture. Speeches were given in both Spanish and English, and the national anthems of the Dominican Republic and America were played.
A moment of bliss: seventh annual Maplewood Meditates
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The seventh annual Maplewood Meditates is the perfect opportunity for community members to come see what the calming practice of meditation is all about. The event will be Sunday, Sept. 18, from 4 to 5 p.m. at Maplewood Memorial Park’s amphitheater. Attendees will be guided...
Protest is planned in response to reported plea deal in Moussa Fofana case
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Friends, family and #JusticeForMoussa supporters of Maplewood teenager Moussa Fofana, who was shot and killed at Underhill Field in June 2021, are planning a protest march from Columbia High School to Maplewood Town Hall in response to a reported plea deal in the case of his alleged murderer. The protest will be held Thursday, Sept. 15, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
40th annual Nutley Belleville Columbus Day Parade and flag-raising ceremony
BELLEVILLE / NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley Belleville Columbus Day Parade committee will host the largest Italian-American event in Essex County with the Columbus Day Parade on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1:30 p.m. The parade route starts at Belleville High School, proceeds north on Franklin Avenue and ends at Nutley High School.
10 N.J. universities among nation’s best, according to U.S. News & World Report
New Jersey is yet again home to some of the nation’s top colleges and universities, according to U.S. News & World Report rankings of 1,500 schools released Monday morning. For the 12th year in a row, Princeton topped the nation’s list of national universities. In the top 100, Rutgers-New Brunswick tied for 55th, Stevens Institute of Technology tied for 83rd, and New Jersey Institute of Technology tied for 97th. Among public universities, Rutgers ranked 19th in the nation, up from 23rd last year.
Durand-Hedden presents ‘Art & Patterns in Nature’ botanical printmaking
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Join Durand-Hedden and artist Karen Fuchs for an engaging afternoon in Grasmere Park as she guides children and adults in botanical printmaking on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Participants will incorporate the beauty and design of natural growth patterns, forms and structures. They...
The most ethnically diverse city in America is in New Jersey
Since New Jersey is known to be a very diverse state, it should come as no surprise that the most ethnically diverse city in America is in New Jersey: Jersey City (for the sixth year in a row) according to Wallet Hub. Wallet Hub compared 501 of the most populated...
NJ Educator Dies in Ocean Off Loveladies Saturday
A 57-year-old New Jersey educator died in the ocean off Loveladies on Long Beach Island Saturday, Sept. 10. Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light was notified of individuals in distress in the ocean off Loveladies at approximately 4:15 p.m., and although two younger swimmers – the source of the initial report – managed to escape a rip current and make it to shore, Michael Carlucci was recovered deceased after about a 45-minute search.
What is happening at Journal Square? | Jersey Journal editorial
What’s going on in Journal Square? And what is anyone doing about it?. Those are the questions Jersey City officials – both in City Hall and the Police Department – need to answer for residents, students, workers, shoppers and the thousands of people who commute to and from New York via the PATH hub there every day.
Supporting Essex County youth in foster care
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — This year, Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Essex County was able to equip more than 425 Essex County youth in foster care with brand-new backpacks filled to the brim with school supplies, all thanks to donations. “Back-to-school spending over the last three years...
September to Remember annual Street Fair and Car Show
The Linden Cultural & Heritage Committee is happy to announce their September to Remember annual Street Fair and Classic/Custom Car & Motorcycle Show will be held on September 24 from 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Wood Avenue, Linden. With Festival Food, Rides, Games, Contests, Activities, Vendor Market Place,...
24 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week
There is never a dull moment in Essex County, which is why we cover the news in the Montclair and greater Essex County + North Jersey area so you don’t miss a beat. Among the headlines: YouTuber MrBeast opens restaurant at American Dream Mall; Newark animal shelter reaches full capacity; Montclair to host first-ever Latinx Heritage Month; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
Andrew Joseph Spano
Retired Detective Andrew Joseph Spano, 94 years old, passed away on Monday September 5, 2022, peacefully at his home in Bloomfield, NJ. Born in Newark , NJ, Mr. Spano a life long resident of Bloomfield, NJ. Graduated St Francis Grammar School and went on to Saint Benedicts High School. A...
