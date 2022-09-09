ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interesting Engineering

A new submerged wave energy generator had 99% uptime with no maintenance for 10 months

U.S.-based startup CalWave announced the successful completion of an open-ocean test of its xWave clean power technology this week, a report from New Atlas reveals. The company's device, which is designed to harness the power of the waves to produce electricity, demonstrated over 99 percent system uptime during the tests off the coast of San Diego, which lasted a total of 10 months.
SAN DIEGO, CA
techeblog.com

New Quantum Battery Technology May Cut EV Charging Times from 40-Minutes to 90-Seconds at a Supercharger

There’s silicon solid-state batteries for EVs, and soon, possibly even quantum battery technology. Researchers from Korea’s Basic Science and the University of Insubria in Italy have discovered a breakthrough in a quantum mechanical system called the micromaser. Put simply, it utilizes an electromagnetic field to store energy charged through a stream of qubits, while also simultaneously preventing overcharging.
ENGINEERING
scitechdaily.com

10 Things You Think You Know That Aren’t Actually True

Nobody has the time to look into everything, so people often have to take some things which we know are common knowledge for granted. Unfortunately, not every bit of information you pick up along the way is factual. Read on to have 10 of your beliefs disproved. Myth #1 –...
SCIENCE
Family Handyman

Guide To Water Storage Tanks

The four water storage tanks on the California property where I live are the lifeblood of our household. A 500-gallon steel tank feeds an additional dwelling unit (ADU) nestled in a wooded clearing we call “the meadow.” A 500-gallon stainless steel tank feeds the main house, and a 5,000-gallon plastic tank feeds the garden and holds water for emergencies.
CALIFORNIA STATE
lbmjournal.com

SPAX adds structural engineer

BRYAN, Ohio — Altenloh, Brinck & Co. US, Inc. (ABC US), manufacturers of SPAX engineered fasteners, has announced that Loren Ross has been hired as a structural engineer for Wood Frame Constructions. “We are thrilled to welcome Loren to our team,” said Jason Wigboldy, director of product development. “His...
BRYAN, OH
Top Speed

Endless Juice: The Mokwheel Basalt E-Bike Is A Power Bank On Two Wheels

Electric bikes are a popular means of commuting, thanks to their simple nature and pocket-friendly price tag. The popularity, however, comes at the cost of cut-throat competition and this has led bikemakers to push the envelope of E-bikes. Canadian brand Mokwheel excels in such situations and that’s the reason it...
BICYCLES
thefreshtoast.com

Does Breakfast Impact Metabolism? New Study Has Surprising Answers

The study shows some interesting evidence, one that contradicts a variety of data and research on how the human metabolism works. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. This belief has been reinforced over the years, with many claiming that the calories consumed earlier on in the day are less impactful than the ones consumed late at night.
WEIGHT LOSS
International Business Times

NASA's DART Spots Its Target Asteroid Ahead Of Collision [Photo]

The "first-ever" mission to redirect an asteroid's motion is currently underway. NASA has now shared another first: a photo of the target asteroid captured by the mission spacecraft itself. NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft is currently on its way to the near-Earth asteroid binary system Didymos. This is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

