On Wednesday, June 29th, Columbus City Leaders held a “Housing for All” Campaign Launch & Town Hall Event at Columbus State. There were over 100 attendees as the city celebrated their passage of the “housing for all” legislative package. The supposed town hall event included a housing panel discussion followed by an audience Q&A in which only three people were allowed to ask questions. “Housing is a Human Right” was the most popular phrase of the night, beginning with City Council Member Shayla Favor’s opening remarks. Columbus leaders love to use this phrase when addressing the public, but their actions show us that it’s merely a facade.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO