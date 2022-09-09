ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Famous Racer
4d ago

Low income apartments,,a warehouse and some retail businesses? Yeah who's going to the Bottoms for any of this? Good place to get robbed or worse.

Danny Baldwin
4d ago

🤔 ANOTHER Proposal, COLUMBUS West Side residents feel Left out of all those tax ABATEMENTS etc. given to other areas of CBUS 🤔🤑🤫🤑

columbusunderground.com

Mixed-Use Development Planned for Grove City’s Town Center

A new proposal could bring 200 apartments and a 35,000-square-foot food hall to Grove City’s Town Center. Planned for about four-and-a-half acres of land at the corner of Broadway and Columbus Street, the project would essentially be built around the two existing single-story buildings that hold Zassy’s Tap Room and Grove City Brewing Company. A number of other buildings would need to be demolished to make way for the new development, including the former Schoedinger Norris funeral home and several commercial buildings on Columbus Street.
GROVE CITY, OH
columbusunderground.com

Letter to the Editor: Broken Dialogues, Broken Rules, Broken Promises — How Columbus Decided to Evict Camp Shameless

On Wednesday, June 29th, Columbus City Leaders held a “Housing for All” Campaign Launch & Town Hall Event at Columbus State. There were over 100 attendees as the city celebrated their passage of the “housing for all” legislative package. The supposed town hall event included a housing panel discussion followed by an audience Q&A in which only three people were allowed to ask questions. “Housing is a Human Right” was the most popular phrase of the night, beginning with City Council Member Shayla Favor’s opening remarks. Columbus leaders love to use this phrase when addressing the public, but their actions show us that it’s merely a facade.
COLUMBUS, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
NBC4 Columbus

City acts over no power, trash at Latitude Five25

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After periods without power or hot water, no elevator service, flooding, and trash at Latitude Five25 Apartments, the city has taken its owners back to court. On Friday, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced the city filed multiple contempt motions against Paxe Latitude, owners of Latitude Five25 Apartments on Sawyer Boulevard. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wbco.com

Lawsuit stops council’s intent to expand land in cell tower lease

BUCYRUS—Bucyrus City Council tabled their plans to lease additional land to the cell tower company that provides the city’s communications. The lawsuit filed by former Bucyrus City Council President Kurt Fankhauser was served to Interim Law Director Brian Gernert shortly before last night’s meeting. According to the...
BUCYRUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Max & Erma's auctioning assets from closed Reynoldsburg location

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bargain hunters, collectors, and those that want a 6' Brutus the Buckeye statue may find steals and deals as items from Max & Erma’s closed Reynoldsburg location are auctioned off. People can buy all sorts of oddities, décor, and kitchen equipment as Biddergy.com, contracted...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Possible railroad strike could hit Ohio's economy hard

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — When it comes to miles of railroad, Ohio ranks third in the nation only behind Illinois and Texas. On Friday, two railroad unions representing more than 50,000 employees threatened to walk off the job. They say quality of life is a major issue. "We’re facing...
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

Aldi Planned for Fifth Avenue Spot as Part of New Development

An Aldi grocery store could be headed to the Fifth by Northwest neighborhood. The new store would be located at the southwest corner of West Fifth Avenue and Edgehill Road, the current site of several buildings owned by Goodwill Columbus that contain the organization’s headquarters, an art gallery and other operations.
COLUMBUS, OH
News Break
Politics
WSYX ABC6

As Intel project ramps up, plenty of work, but not enough workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There could be 10 to 25 years worth of work in Central Ohio to build up infrastructure, offices, and more, with the arrival of Intel, which is set to build manufacturing fabs for microchips. But there may not be enough workers to get those projects built.
COLUMBUS, OH
WOUB

Attempt to oust Ohio Republican Party chair fails

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) – Shortly after newly-elected members of the Ohio Republican Party’s Central Committee were sworn into office at a meeting in Columbus, the fight to change the agenda to include a vote to oust the party’s leader ensued. But after more than an hour of contentious debate, Ohio Republican Party Chair Bob Paduchik was able to stave off the effort.
OHIO STATE
ycitynews.com

State Street Bridge reopens as I-70 reconstruction work continues

Ahead of schedule, a busy overpass that connects the north and south parts of town has reopened, many hope it will now be able to help alleviate congestion through and around downtown as other roadway construction continues. The State Street Bridge formally opened to vehicular traffic late Friday afternoon to...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Steak in the Columbus Area

If you're craving a mouthwatering steak in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're looking for a steakhouse with a classy old-school vibe, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been serving delicious steaks since 1955. Try the New York strip, ribeye, or bacon-wrapped filet mignon. They also have fantastic prime rib and oysters Rockefeller. As you eat your food, you can listen to live music in the evenings.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway – Local Nature Preserve Closing for A Week

ASHVILLE – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Division of Natural Areas and Preserves will close the parking lot at Stage’s Pond Nature Preserve on Friday, September 9 for repaving. The lot is expected to be closed for seven days. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH

