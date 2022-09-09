Read full article on original website
Famous Racer
4d ago
Low income apartments,,a warehouse and some retail businesses? Yeah who's going to the Bottoms for any of this? Good place to get robbed or worse.
Reply(8)
5
Danny Baldwin
4d ago
🤔 ANOTHER Proposal, COLUMBUS West Side residents feel Left out of all those tax ABATEMENTS etc. given to other areas of CBUS 🤔🤑🤫🤑
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Barrio Tacos set to open Tuesday, first sit-down location at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio is Eerily AbandonedTravel MavenFranklin County, OH
Cross Country: New program director, head coach looks to establish successThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 45-12 win over Arkansas StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
ashlandsource.com
Columbus developer agrees to purchase vacant Pump House building for $300K
ASHLAND — Ashland Mayor Matt Miller came to county commissioners Tuesday morning bearing “exciting news” regarding the Pump House District. The man behind Vision Development, Brent Wrightsel, has agreed to purchase the vacant Pump House building on Orange Street for $300,000, Miller said.
columbusunderground.com
Mixed-Use Development Planned for Grove City’s Town Center
A new proposal could bring 200 apartments and a 35,000-square-foot food hall to Grove City’s Town Center. Planned for about four-and-a-half acres of land at the corner of Broadway and Columbus Street, the project would essentially be built around the two existing single-story buildings that hold Zassy’s Tap Room and Grove City Brewing Company. A number of other buildings would need to be demolished to make way for the new development, including the former Schoedinger Norris funeral home and several commercial buildings on Columbus Street.
Delaware City Council To Consider Three Boulder Farms Ordinances On Monday
Delaware City Council may move the proposed Boulder Farms Development further ahead on Monday night at their regular bi-monthly meeting. The development, at the southeast corner of US36 and Section Line Road, is the subject of three ordinances. Each of the ordinances is being presented for a Third Reading and possible vote.
columbusunderground.com
Letter to the Editor: Broken Dialogues, Broken Rules, Broken Promises — How Columbus Decided to Evict Camp Shameless
On Wednesday, June 29th, Columbus City Leaders held a “Housing for All” Campaign Launch & Town Hall Event at Columbus State. There were over 100 attendees as the city celebrated their passage of the “housing for all” legislative package. The supposed town hall event included a housing panel discussion followed by an audience Q&A in which only three people were allowed to ask questions. “Housing is a Human Right” was the most popular phrase of the night, beginning with City Council Member Shayla Favor’s opening remarks. Columbus leaders love to use this phrase when addressing the public, but their actions show us that it’s merely a facade.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City acts over no power, trash at Latitude Five25
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After periods without power or hot water, no elevator service, flooding, and trash at Latitude Five25 Apartments, the city has taken its owners back to court. On Friday, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced the city filed multiple contempt motions against Paxe Latitude, owners of Latitude Five25 Apartments on Sawyer Boulevard. […]
wbco.com
Lawsuit stops council’s intent to expand land in cell tower lease
BUCYRUS—Bucyrus City Council tabled their plans to lease additional land to the cell tower company that provides the city’s communications. The lawsuit filed by former Bucyrus City Council President Kurt Fankhauser was served to Interim Law Director Brian Gernert shortly before last night’s meeting. According to the...
cwcolumbus.com
Max & Erma's auctioning assets from closed Reynoldsburg location
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bargain hunters, collectors, and those that want a 6' Brutus the Buckeye statue may find steals and deals as items from Max & Erma’s closed Reynoldsburg location are auctioned off. People can buy all sorts of oddities, décor, and kitchen equipment as Biddergy.com, contracted...
614now.com
Popular national chain for steakburgers, frozen custard planning first Central Ohio location
The popular Wichita-based burger and milkshake chain Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers doesn’t currently operate a restaurant in Central Ohio, but that could change soon. Freddy’s recently submitted a final development proposal to the Grove City Planning Commission. The proposal was received on Sept. 7. The plans...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Possible railroad strike could hit Ohio's economy hard
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — When it comes to miles of railroad, Ohio ranks third in the nation only behind Illinois and Texas. On Friday, two railroad unions representing more than 50,000 employees threatened to walk off the job. They say quality of life is a major issue. "We’re facing...
columbusunderground.com
Aldi Planned for Fifth Avenue Spot as Part of New Development
An Aldi grocery store could be headed to the Fifth by Northwest neighborhood. The new store would be located at the southwest corner of West Fifth Avenue and Edgehill Road, the current site of several buildings owned by Goodwill Columbus that contain the organization’s headquarters, an art gallery and other operations.
'Don't panic': Transportation officials discuss Intel traffic concerns
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Approximately 7,000 construction workers will be descending on Licking County to build Intel’s new chip factory. That will be followed by 3,000 employees to work at the site beginning in 2025. The Ohio Department of Transportation is expanding state Route 161 at Interstate 270 toward...
614now.com
After closing another local restaurant, Max & Erma’s has only one remaining in Central Ohio
Max & Erma’s, the national fast-casual restaurant chain known in large part for its iconic seasoned fries, opened its first location in German Village in 1972. Now fifty years and a handful of local restaurants later, the Columbus-based chain only operates a single Central Ohio location after the recent closure of its Reynoldsburg eatery.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cwcolumbus.com
Record sealing, resource fair gives residents an opportunity to expunge criminal records
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Organizers in Milo Grogan were excited to offer residents a second chance during their record sealing and resource fair that took place at the Milo Grogan Community Recreation Center. Jane Tsai is an attorney with the Legal Aid Society of Columbus and said the impact...
WSYX ABC6
As Intel project ramps up, plenty of work, but not enough workers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There could be 10 to 25 years worth of work in Central Ohio to build up infrastructure, offices, and more, with the arrival of Intel, which is set to build manufacturing fabs for microchips. But there may not be enough workers to get those projects built.
Intel’s groundbreaking in Ohio is only the beginning
Intel has thunderously announced its coming computer chip-making factories in Ohio, complete with fanfare from Ohio State University and a thumbs-up on-site from President Joe Biden.
WOUB
Attempt to oust Ohio Republican Party chair fails
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) – Shortly after newly-elected members of the Ohio Republican Party’s Central Committee were sworn into office at a meeting in Columbus, the fight to change the agenda to include a vote to oust the party’s leader ensued. But after more than an hour of contentious debate, Ohio Republican Party Chair Bob Paduchik was able to stave off the effort.
ycitynews.com
State Street Bridge reopens as I-70 reconstruction work continues
Ahead of schedule, a busy overpass that connects the north and south parts of town has reopened, many hope it will now be able to help alleviate congestion through and around downtown as other roadway construction continues. The State Street Bridge formally opened to vehicular traffic late Friday afternoon to...
4 Places To Get a Steak in the Columbus Area
If you're craving a mouthwatering steak in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're looking for a steakhouse with a classy old-school vibe, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been serving delicious steaks since 1955. Try the New York strip, ribeye, or bacon-wrapped filet mignon. They also have fantastic prime rib and oysters Rockefeller. As you eat your food, you can listen to live music in the evenings.
columbusunderground.com
Crew Fans Hosting Tim Ryan Fundraiser to Counter Team Owners’ Fundraiser for JD Vance
Many of the Columbus Crew’s most ardent supporters have taken to social media over the past two weeks to protest the team ownership’s participation in a fundraiser for Republican US Senate candidate JD Vance. Next week, those supporters will turn their words into action, holding a competing fundraiser for Vance’s Democrat rival Tim Ryan.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway – Local Nature Preserve Closing for A Week
ASHVILLE – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Division of Natural Areas and Preserves will close the parking lot at Stage’s Pond Nature Preserve on Friday, September 9 for repaving. The lot is expected to be closed for seven days. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may...
Comments / 29