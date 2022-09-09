Read full article on original website
Rocktoberfest returns to Millburn on Sept. 17
MILLBURN, NJ — Leon & The Peoples, the award-winning reggae soul band, will perform at Rocktoberfest 2022 on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Taylor Park in Millburn. Leon & The Peoples will hit the stage at 6 p.m. for their hour-plus performance. Leon & The Peoples is led by performer,...
West Orange Mayor’s 5K returns to support ALS research
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange will host its annual Mayor’s 5K Run/Walk, starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. The events kick off at West Orange Town Hall, 66 Main St., and will support the PSZ Believe Foundation, the Mayor’s Sunshine Fund and the Downtown West Orange Alliance, which is sponsoring the event.
NJPAC offers arts education classes for students K-12
NEWARK, NJ — New Jersey Performing Arts Center’s arts education programs bring a distinctive approach to arts education, connecting students K-12 with well-experienced teaching artists. NJPAC’s students enjoy the state-of-the-art performance space for innovative, diverse performance and engagement for students and teachers. Through jazz, hip-hop, acting, poetry and more, NJPAC provides its instructors with strategies for integrating creative practices into each class.
West Orange High School grads from the Class of 1972 hold reunion
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School Class of 1972 came together for its 50th reunion at the Archer Hotel in Florham Park on Saturday night, Sept. 10. More than 50 people attended the get-together to reconnect with old friends and remember the good old times. West...
Glen Ridge Girl Scout goes for gold by collecting green tomatoes
This slideshow requires JavaScript. GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Attention gardeners: Girl Scout Camille Azeglio, of Glen Ridge, wants your leftover green tomatoes. Actually, she has been collecting any organic leftover homegrown produce and herbs this season as part of her Girl Scout Gold Award project. She formed a cooperative organization called Community Crop Share, where she coordinates and collects her members’ extra organic homegrown produce to donate to local food pantries, such as the Human Needs Food Pantry and Toni’s Kitchen, both located in Montclair. CCS collects any organic homegrown fruit, vegetables and herbs, including green tomatoes, weekly.
Durand-Hedden presents ‘Art & Patterns in Nature’ botanical printmaking
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Join Durand-Hedden and artist Karen Fuchs for an engaging afternoon in Grasmere Park as she guides children and adults in botanical printmaking on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Participants will incorporate the beauty and design of natural growth patterns, forms and structures. They...
New store donates $5,000 to West Orange elementary school
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Burlington store in West Orange recently celebrated its grand opening Sept. 9 at Essex Green with a $5,000 donation to Washington Elementary School. The donation will be divided among the teaching staff to purchase needed supplies for their classrooms. Pictured with the check, from...
Belleville to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with annual softball game against a team from Puerto Rico
BELLEVILLE, NJ — Belleville will kick off its Hispanic Heritage Month celebration with a spirited softball doubleheader against a team from Puerto Rico. A team comprising members of the Belleville Police Department and honorary member/slugger Mayor Michael Melham will play the scrappy Puerto Rico Joint Forces of Rapid Action team on Thursday, Sept. 15.
Author and former Bloomfield resident to discuss memoir at Bloomfield Public Library
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Former Bloomfield resident Charles Lopez Bruns will discuss his debut book, “Fatherlands: Identities of a Cuban American,” at the Bloomfield Public Library, 90 Broad St., on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 11 a.m. In addition to reading excerpts and answering questions from readers and potential readers during the author talk, Bruns will sign and offer paperback copies of his memoir for sale.
Newark students, district staff celebrate the first day of school
NEWARK, NJ — Sept. 6 marked a bright moment for Newark schools, as more than 38,000 students returned back from summer vacation on their first day of school. While high school students began returning to school in August with Summer Bridge Programs and August high school orientation week, they joined all other students Sept. 6 to start this school year.
Bloomfield HS football team falls to West Orange
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team fell to West Orange, 34-7, on Friday, Sept. 9, at Foley Field. The Bengals moved to 0-2, while West Orange improved to 2-0 on the season. Senior running back Jayden Evans scored on a two-yard run in the first quarter...
Pomares joins Caldwell University board of trustees
CALDWELL, NJ — Essex County Board of County Commissioners Vice President Carlos Pomares has been appointed as a member of the Caldwell University board of trustees. “Carlos’ expertise as an administrator for nonprofit organizations and government along with his passion for encouraging young people to pursue their goals will be of great benefit to our board,” Caldwell University President Matthew Whelan said.
Protest is planned in response to reported plea deal in Moussa Fofana case
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Friends, family and #JusticeForMoussa supporters of Maplewood teenager Moussa Fofana, who was shot and killed at Underhill Field in June 2021, are planning a protest march from Columbia High School to Maplewood Town Hall in response to a reported plea deal in the case of his alleged murderer. The protest will be held Thursday, Sept. 15, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Andrew Joseph Spano
Retired Detective Andrew Joseph Spano, 94 years old, passed away on Monday September 5, 2022, peacefully at his home in Bloomfield, NJ. Born in Newark , NJ, Mr. Spano a life long resident of Bloomfield, NJ. Graduated St Francis Grammar School and went on to Saint Benedicts High School. A...
Standard police equipment: What Glen Ridge officers carry and why
This slideshow requires JavaScript. GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Time was when all a police officer walking the beat would carry was a sidearm, handcuffs and a nightstick, a veteran cop might tell you. But times have changed. For the present-day officer, the emphasis is on nonlethal encounters and the possibility of acting as a first medical responder at the scene of a crisis. So what does a Glen Ridge Police Department officer carry, on their belt or vest, when on duty, to protect residents from hazards? One day last week at GRPD headquarters, Patrol Officer Paul Cicchetti, who has four years on the force, explained what was attached to his bulletproof vest. The articles, including the vest, weigh 25 pounds, but Cicchetti is prepared for almost any situation.
Motor vehicle collision in Newark results in man’s death
NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, along with Newark detectives, is investigating a motor vehicle collision in Newark that resulted in one fatality, according to a Sept. 9 press release from the ECPO. On Sept. 9, at about 2 a.m., police responded to a report of...
Newark homicide of 29-year-old is under investigation
NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, along with Newark detectives, is investigating the fatal shooting of Khalif Ligon, 29, of Newark, according to a Sept. 8 press release from the ECPO. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 1:49 a.m., police were notified of...
Corrections officer in Newark accused of taking bribes
NEWARK, NJ — Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced Sept. 7 that a corrections officer at Northern State Prison in Newark has been charged after allegedly accepting monthly bribe payments from an inmate, in exchange for illegally smuggling contraband into the facility for that prisoner, including cash, jewelry, cologne, cold cuts and espresso.
Pedestrian killed in early morning collision in Newark
NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Crime Scene Investigative Bureau, along with detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating a motor vehicle–pedestrian collision that occurred Sept. 5 at 2:54 a.m. in Newark, leaving one man dead, according to a Sept. 5 press release from the ECPO.
