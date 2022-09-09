ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Comments / 1

Related
WLOX

One Coast water drive wraps up, ships donations to Jackson

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Shipments from the “One Coast, One Recovery” bottled water drive were sent to Jackson Wednesday afternoon. Cities across the coast had been collecting donations since the beginning of September, after crisis broke out in a water-less Jackson. In Gulfport, city leaders say the outpouring...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Community cheers on Chapel Hart in AGT finale

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Poplarville is cheering on home-grown stars Chapel Hart in the America’s Got Talent’s finale. The country music trio performed Tuesday, and if they get the votes, they’ll take home the winning prize. The community gathered for a watch party at Dobie Holden Stadium...
POPLARVILLE, MS
WLOX

12 Bones BBQ rounds out summer with family favorite meals

The latest on Tropical Storm Fiona, how long the humidity will stick around. One Coast water drive ships off donations to Jackson. Cities across the coast had been collecting donations since the beginning of September, after crisis broke out in a water-less Jackson. Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast. Updated:...
GULFPORT, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Biloxi, MS
WLOX

Happening Sept. 14: Back Bay Mission hosts town hall on homelessness

FEMA is pitching in to help Waveland rebuild the popular fishing and tourism spot. The program is expected to continue for the entire school year. New Law Enforcement Training Academy construction continues. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The facility has classrooms, office space and bunking areas for male and female...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Air Supply to perform at IP Casino Resort

FEMA is pitching in to help Waveland rebuild the popular fishing and tourism spot. The program is expected to continue for the entire school year. New Law Enforcement Training Academy construction continues. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The facility has classrooms, office space and bunking areas for male and female...
WAVELAND, MS
WLOX

Stone’s Carissa Harrison brings home Coach of the Year honors

Highlights from Pass Christian's win over Moss Point. Friday Night Football Showdown Part One (09/09/2022) Highlights from Picayune, Vancleave, Bay, Poplarville, and Ocean Springs. Play of the Night: Bray Hubbard (09/09/22) Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT. Play of the Night from Ocean Springs. Friday Night Football Showdown...
WIGGINS, MS
WLOX

Poplarville post office struggles persist after ceiling collapse

Anthony Montgomery from Hancock Whitney joins us to tell us about the upcoming Gaston Point Home Equity and Resources Expo and how coast organizations are coming together to help residents get the information they need when it comes to their home and finances. Slavic Ladies Auxiliary makes classic pusharatas, debuts...
POPLARVILLE, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Smith
WLOX

Garfield Ladner Fishing Pier in Waveland set to be repaired

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Hurricane Zeta left major damage at the Garfield Ladner Fishing Pier. “It was washed out in different places, undermined, asphalt was broken. It was very dangerous for somebody to drive. We’ve had it closed off this entire time,” said Waveland Mayor Mike Smith. Smith...
WAVELAND, MS
WLOX

Desporte's Seafood is a longtime Biloxi family business

Longtime news anchors David Elliott and Karen Abernathy look back through the WLOX News archive to relive moments from our past. You won't believe what we found!. Longtime news anchors David Elliott and Karen Abernathy look back through the WLOX News archive to relive moments from our past. You won't believe what we found!
BILOXI, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Island#Oyster#Biloxi Lighthouse
WLOX

Plans for Moss Point after 2% restaurant tax voted on

Holloway addresses last Breakfast with the Mayor event of the year. Wednesday’s Breakfast with the Mayor event is the first since the city passed the annual budget and raised ad valorem taxes by two mills. Line worker training program sparks new careers through MS Power & MGCCC. Updated: 6...
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

VOLLEYBALL: Pass Christian vs. Moss Point (09/13/22)

The National Federation of High Schools and the MHSAA named coach Harrison the Coach of the Year for 2021-2022 in girls soccer. Friday Night Football Showdown Part One (09/09/2022) Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT. Highlights from Picayune, Vancleave, Bay, Poplarville, and Ocean Springs. Play of the Night:...
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

Back Bay Mission addresses homelessness rise with town hall meeting

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The community gathered at Back Bay Mission’s town hall meeting to find the best answers to address homelessness. Director of Client Services Sarah Smith said Back Bay Mission have received a wave of calls from concerned citizens about the homeless population rising. “We get hundreds...
BILOXI, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Seafood
WLOX

Line worker training program sparks new careers through MS Power & MGCCC

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Technically, it’s called a Memorandum of Understanding, but the relationship between Mississippi Power and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College goes back more than 25 years. What they signed Wednesday kick starts the Line Worker Training program between Missississippi Power and MGCCC. “We strive for excellence...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

WATCH: Sheriff's office uses drone to find dog missing for three months

Line worker training program sparks new careers through MS Power & MGCCC. Technically, it’s called a Memorandum of Understanding, but the relationship between Mississippi Power and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College goes back more than 25 years. Updated: 50 minutes ago. |. This is a free, open-to-the public forum...
GAUTIER, MS
WLOX

One injured in Harrison Co. mobile home fire

It’s a beautiful day! The humidity will stay low this afternoon, and we’ll warm up into the upper 80s. We’ll see nothing but blue sky and sunshine. After the sunset, we’ll cool down pretty quickly. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 60s by Thursday morning. The higher humidity will return by the weekend.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy