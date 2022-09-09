Read full article on original website
WLOX
From small town to a national stage, locals share support of Chapel Hart
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You may have seen three familiar faces on your screen. Chapel Hart, a group with humble beginnings, earned their spot on America’s Got Talent, but their journey there didn’t happen overnight. “Probably two years ago. It was during COVID-19, and there was a lot...
WLOX
One Coast water drive wraps up, ships donations to Jackson
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Shipments from the “One Coast, One Recovery” bottled water drive were sent to Jackson Wednesday afternoon. Cities across the coast had been collecting donations since the beginning of September, after crisis broke out in a water-less Jackson. In Gulfport, city leaders say the outpouring...
WLOX
Community cheers on Chapel Hart in AGT finale
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Poplarville is cheering on home-grown stars Chapel Hart in the America’s Got Talent’s finale. The country music trio performed Tuesday, and if they get the votes, they’ll take home the winning prize. The community gathered for a watch party at Dobie Holden Stadium...
WLOX
12 Bones BBQ rounds out summer with family favorite meals
The latest on Tropical Storm Fiona, how long the humidity will stick around. One Coast water drive ships off donations to Jackson. Cities across the coast had been collecting donations since the beginning of September, after crisis broke out in a water-less Jackson.
WLOX
Happening Sept. 14: Back Bay Mission hosts town hall on homelessness
FEMA is pitching in to help Waveland rebuild the popular fishing and tourism spot. The program is expected to continue for the entire school year. New Law Enforcement Training Academy construction continues. The facility has classrooms, office space and bunking areas for male and female
WLOX
Air Supply to perform at IP Casino Resort
WLOX
Stone’s Carissa Harrison brings home Coach of the Year honors
Highlights from Pass Christian's win over Moss Point. Friday Night Football Showdown Part One (09/09/2022) Highlights from Picayune, Vancleave, Bay, Poplarville, and Ocean Springs. Play of the Night: Bray Hubbard (09/09/22) Play of the Night from Ocean Springs.
WLOX
Poplarville post office struggles persist after ceiling collapse
Anthony Montgomery from Hancock Whitney joins us to tell us about the upcoming Gaston Point Home Equity and Resources Expo and how coast organizations are coming together to help residents get the information they need when it comes to their home and finances. Slavic Ladies Auxiliary makes classic pusharatas, debuts
WLOX
Holloway addresses last Breakfast with the Mayor event of the year
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday’s Breakfast with the Mayor event is the first since the city passed the annual budget and raised ad valorem taxes by two mills. To Mayor Kenny Holloway, the tax increase is good news. “The people who understand it and know what we’re trying...
WLOX
Garfield Ladner Fishing Pier in Waveland set to be repaired
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Hurricane Zeta left major damage at the Garfield Ladner Fishing Pier. “It was washed out in different places, undermined, asphalt was broken. It was very dangerous for somebody to drive. We’ve had it closed off this entire time,” said Waveland Mayor Mike Smith. Smith...
WLOX
Desporte's Seafood is a longtime Biloxi family business
Longtime news anchors David Elliott and Karen Abernathy look back through the WLOX News archive to relive moments from our past. You won't believe what we found!
WLOX
St. Baldrick's Foundation to host Rock the Bald event in fight against childhood cancer
WLOX
Moss Point set to revamp tourism and recreation through 2% restaurant tax
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The River City is about to under go major changes. “I’m so excited about the 2%,” said Donna Joseph, director of Moss Point Parks and Recreation. Moss Point voters approved an additional 2% restaurant tax that will go into the recreation centers and...
WLOX
Plans for Moss Point after 2% restaurant tax voted on
Holloway addresses last Breakfast with the Mayor event of the year. Wednesday's Breakfast with the Mayor event is the first since the city passed the annual budget and raised ad valorem taxes by two mills. Line worker training program sparks new careers through MS Power & MGCCC.
WLOX
VOLLEYBALL: Pass Christian vs. Moss Point (09/13/22)
The National Federation of High Schools and the MHSAA named coach Harrison the Coach of the Year for 2021-2022 in girls soccer. Friday Night Football Showdown Part One (09/09/2022) Highlights from Picayune, Vancleave, Bay, Poplarville, and Ocean Springs. Play of the Night:
WLOX
Back Bay Mission addresses homelessness rise with town hall meeting
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The community gathered at Back Bay Mission’s town hall meeting to find the best answers to address homelessness. Director of Client Services Sarah Smith said Back Bay Mission have received a wave of calls from concerned citizens about the homeless population rising. “We get hundreds...
WLOX
Clark County DA: Robert Telles was ‘lying in wait’ in killing of Las Vegas journalist Jeff German
St. Baldrick's Foundation to host Rock the Bald event in fight against childhood cancer. Shaving heads to conquer childhood cancer is the mission for this Saturday's event when St. Baldrick's Foundation's Rock the Bald takes over Bayou View Park in Gulfport. Joining us now is childhood cancer survivor and event organizer Rebecca Morrow.
WLOX
Line worker training program sparks new careers through MS Power & MGCCC
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Technically, it’s called a Memorandum of Understanding, but the relationship between Mississippi Power and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College goes back more than 25 years. What they signed Wednesday kick starts the Line Worker Training program between Missississippi Power and MGCCC. “We strive for excellence...
WLOX
WATCH: Sheriff's office uses drone to find dog missing for three months
Line worker training program sparks new careers through MS Power & MGCCC. Technically, it's called a Memorandum of Understanding, but the relationship between Mississippi Power and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College goes back more than 25 years. This is a free, open-to-the public forum
WLOX
One injured in Harrison Co. mobile home fire
It's a beautiful day! The humidity will stay low this afternoon, and we'll warm up into the upper 80s. We'll see nothing but blue sky and sunshine. After the sunset, we'll cool down pretty quickly. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 60s by Thursday morning. The higher humidity will return by the weekend.
