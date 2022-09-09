Read full article on original website
New York SP: Man Drove Drunk On I-84 In Hudson Valley With 3 Kids
Police allege an out-of-state man was caught driving drunk on I-84 in the Hudson Valley with three children in the car. On Monday, New York State Police From Troop F in Orange County announced a Connecticut man was caught allegedly caught driving drunk on Interstate 84 in Orange County with children in the car.
Hudson Valley, New York Driver Killed Trying To Pass Car
New York State Police believe a Hudson Valley man was killed in a head-on crash while trying to pass another vehicle. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F reported on an investigation into a fatal crash on Route 97 in the Town of Highland. Sullivan County, New York...
Superstore Announces Surprise Mid-Hudson Closure, More Coming?
Bed Bath & Beyond was not supposed to be closing a store in Dutchess, Orange or Ulster counties, but now they apparently are. Shoppers were shocked to find out that a local Bed Bath & Beyond store has been added to an already published list of stores marked for closure. In August the retailer announced that it would be shuttering just seven New York locations in Auburn, Canandaigua, Glenmont, Niagra Falls, Plainview, Portchester and Spring Valley.
Wow! 26 More People Come Forward With Mountain Lion Sightings in New Jersey
I am sincerely amazed at the number of emails I continue to receive about Mountain Lion or Cougar Sightings in New Jersey. This all started in the spring with the report by a woman in Galloway Township who swears she and her dog were approached by a cougar. That story...
Mosquito With Paralyzing Virus Infects Hudson Valley, NY Resident
Mosquitos with a potentially paralyzing virus have infected New Yorkers in at least five counties, including the Hudson Valley. On Friday, the Westchester County Department of Health learned of the first human case of West Nile Virus in Westchester County this year. Westchester County, New York Resident Tests Positive For...
Family dog dies after fight with porcupine outside N.J. home
A Sussex County family is in mourning following the death of their 9-year-old dog, Chester, a week after a violent encounter with a porcupine left barbed quills inside and outside of the pitbull-mix’s body. “They said at the animal hospital they have never seen quills that bad in their...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Muscoot Farm main house restoration underway
KATONAH – Restoration of the Main House at Muscoot Farm is underway as part of a $1.9 million capital project. The majority of the project will focus on the exterior of the house, including the restoration of columns, siding, windows, trip, roof, railings and terraces. Additional interior work done includes repairs to windows, doors, walls and floors. The house will also be painted on both the interior and exterior.
Delaware And Chenango Counties Police Blotter: September 12
All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Anthony Fehrmann, 26, of Sherburne was arrested by state troopers based in Norwich. Fehrmann was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher M. Yeary and...
Mid-Hudson News Network
COVID-19 claims eight more lives
ALBANY – While the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the region have declined in recent months, it is still very much a presence as the state health department reported eight more deaths from the virus in the latest report. Three people succumbed in Orange County last Friday...
Fabulous Fall Food Truck Festival in Orange County
The Hudson Valley loves its food trucks. So much so that we have food truck festivals, and they’re awesome. Food truck festivals are much cooler than your run of the mill food courts. First of all, they can travel to just about anywhere. Second of all, the Hudson Valley has a ton of local food trucks using local ingredients to make quality food. And food truck festivals usually have more than just food trucks.
10 great drivable vacation spots from New Jersey
Now that summer has unofficially come to an end, many smart travelers choose this time of year to take a vacation. Prices have dropped while the weather is better than ever. The crowds are reduced, and traveling is a lot easier...BY CAR. If you've taken a flight recently you know...
NBC New York
21-Year-Old Woman in NY Lake Drowning That Killed Her 2 Brothers Has Died: Family
A 21-year-old woman who leaped into a New York lake along with her 18-year-old brother to help another family member who was struggling to stay afloat late last month has also died, relatives said in a GoFundMe post this week. Nasrin Amin had been on life support since the Aug....
Pennsylvania Man Drowns in New Jersey Beach Ocean While Swimming with Son
"Anytime you swim by yourself or when lifeguards aren't present, I think you're taking a chance," said Ocean City Beach Patrol captain Stephen McNamara A 56-year-old man from Thornhurst Township, Pennsylvania, drowned Thursday while swimming with his son in Ocean City, New Jersey. The victim was identified by authorities as Shawn Reilly, NBC 10 reported. At the time, Reilly was swimming with his 21-year-old son near 12th Street, a section of the beach that was not being protected by lifeguards. At around 12:30 p.m., Reilly started struggling in the water...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Monroe resident killed in Warwick motorcycle accident
WARWICK – Town of Warwick Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident involving a 25-year-old Monroe resident that occurred on Colonial Avenue in the Village of Warwick. Police said the incident was reported at around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, September 11 but is believed to have occurred several hours...
Mysterious Cave and Rock Formation Found on Hudson Valley Hike
A short hike will lead you to one of the most fascinating sights in the Hudson Valley. This weekend our family met up with some friends for a hike in the eastern part of Dutchess County. We've heard the legend of Stone Church but had never visited, so Labor Day weekend seemed like the perfect time to check it out.
Rough conditions and rips: Former lifeguard drowns on NJ beach
OCEAN CITY – A 56-year-old former lifeguard died after struggling in the rough surf at an unguarded beach with his adult son early Thursday afternoon. Shawn Reilly, 56, of Thornhurst, Pennsylvania, was pulled from the surf by members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol rapid response team at the 12th Street beach around 12:20 p.m., according to city spokesman Doug Bergen.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County honors those killed on 9/11
MONTGOMERY – Twenty-one years after jetliners slammed into the World Trade Center on a clear blue workday morning, a ceremony Sunday honored the 44 Orange County residents who died in that terrorist attack. Battalion Chief Eddie Boles, a Goshen resident who has served with FDNY for more than three...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Resorts World Hudson Valley casino slated to open later this fall
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Construction continues on the 90,000 square foot Resorts World Hudson Valley casino in the Newburgh Mall on Route 300 in the Town of Newburgh. The facility will be geared toward a local and regional clientele, Meghan Taylor, the company’s vice president for government affairs, told Mid-Hudson News.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown may land hotel downtown
MIDDLETOWN – Major brands of hotels are eying the City of Middletown to construct an 85 to 100-room hotel in the downtown business district. Mayor Joseph DeStefano told Mid-Hudson News the proposal is in the early stages, but he is encouraged about the possibilities. “We’ve had some big hotel...
This New Jersey Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole Family
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New Jersey offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of the Garden State along the scenic Delaware River Railroad.
