The Hudson Valley loves its food trucks. So much so that we have food truck festivals, and they’re awesome. Food truck festivals are much cooler than your run of the mill food courts. First of all, they can travel to just about anywhere. Second of all, the Hudson Valley has a ton of local food trucks using local ingredients to make quality food. And food truck festivals usually have more than just food trucks.

ORANGE COUNTY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO