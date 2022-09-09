ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Jervis, NY

Superstore Announces Surprise Mid-Hudson Closure, More Coming?

Bed Bath & Beyond was not supposed to be closing a store in Dutchess, Orange or Ulster counties, but now they apparently are. Shoppers were shocked to find out that a local Bed Bath & Beyond store has been added to an already published list of stores marked for closure. In August the retailer announced that it would be shuttering just seven New York locations in Auburn, Canandaigua, Glenmont, Niagra Falls, Plainview, Portchester and Spring Valley.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Muscoot Farm main house restoration underway

KATONAH – Restoration of the Main House at Muscoot Farm is underway as part of a $1.9 million capital project. The majority of the project will focus on the exterior of the house, including the restoration of columns, siding, windows, trip, roof, railings and terraces. Additional interior work done includes repairs to windows, doors, walls and floors. The house will also be painted on both the interior and exterior.
KATONAH, NY
CNY News

Delaware And Chenango Counties Police Blotter: September 12

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Anthony Fehrmann, 26, of Sherburne was arrested by state troopers based in Norwich. Fehrmann was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher M. Yeary and...
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
COVID-19 claims eight more lives

COVID-19 claims eight more lives

ALBANY – While the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the region have declined in recent months, it is still very much a presence as the state health department reported eight more deaths from the virus in the latest report. Three people succumbed in Orange County last Friday...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Fabulous Fall Food Truck Festival in Orange County

The Hudson Valley loves its food trucks. So much so that we have food truck festivals, and they’re awesome. Food truck festivals are much cooler than your run of the mill food courts. First of all, they can travel to just about anywhere. Second of all, the Hudson Valley has a ton of local food trucks using local ingredients to make quality food. And food truck festivals usually have more than just food trucks.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Beach Radio

10 great drivable vacation spots from New Jersey

Now that summer has unofficially come to an end, many smart travelers choose this time of year to take a vacation. Prices have dropped while the weather is better than ever. The crowds are reduced, and traveling is a lot easier...BY CAR. If you've taken a flight recently you know...
TRAVEL
Pennsylvania Man Drowns in New Jersey Beach Ocean While Swimming with Son

"Anytime you swim by yourself or when lifeguards aren't present, I think you're taking a chance," said Ocean City Beach Patrol captain Stephen McNamara A 56-year-old man from Thornhurst Township, Pennsylvania, drowned Thursday while swimming with his son in Ocean City, New Jersey. The victim was identified by authorities as Shawn Reilly, NBC 10 reported. At the time, Reilly was swimming with his 21-year-old son near 12th Street, a section of the beach that was not being protected by lifeguards. At around 12:30 p.m., Reilly started struggling in the water...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Monroe resident killed in Warwick motorcycle accident

WARWICK – Town of Warwick Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident involving a 25-year-old Monroe resident that occurred on Colonial Avenue in the Village of Warwick. Police said the incident was reported at around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, September 11 but is believed to have occurred several hours...
WARWICK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County honors those killed on 9/11

MONTGOMERY – Twenty-one years after jetliners slammed into the World Trade Center on a clear blue workday morning, a ceremony Sunday honored the 44 Orange County residents who died in that terrorist attack. Battalion Chief Eddie Boles, a Goshen resident who has served with FDNY for more than three...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Resorts World Hudson Valley casino slated to open later this fall

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Construction continues on the 90,000 square foot Resorts World Hudson Valley casino in the Newburgh Mall on Route 300 in the Town of Newburgh. The facility will be geared toward a local and regional clientele, Meghan Taylor, the company’s vice president for government affairs, told Mid-Hudson News.
NEWBURGH, NY
Middletown may land hotel downtown

Middletown may land hotel downtown

MIDDLETOWN – Major brands of hotels are eying the City of Middletown to construct an 85 to 100-room hotel in the downtown business district. Mayor Joseph DeStefano told Mid-Hudson News the proposal is in the early stages, but he is encouraged about the possibilities. “We’ve had some big hotel...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Travel Maven

This New Jersey Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole Family

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New Jersey offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of the Garden State along the scenic Delaware River Railroad.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ

