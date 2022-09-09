ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

WISN

Police release new surveillance video from fatal road rage shooting

Milwaukee police Tuesday released new evidence they believe will help catch a killer. Two cars were heavily damaged in a crash near Teutonia and Keefe avenues just before midnight on Aug. 28. They’d apparently hit each other head-on. Witnesses told police a man from each car got out, began a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee road rage shooting near 64th and Villard

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 23, was hurt in a road rage shooting near 64th and Villard Monday morning, Sept. 12. Police said shots were fired around 10:15 a.m. The woman was in a vehicle when she was struck. Police said the "several shots" were fired from a separate vehicle.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MCTS bus crashes into building near 11th and Mitchell

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County Transit System bus was involved in a crash Sunday morning, Sept. 11 near 11th and Mitchell in Milwaukee. It happened around 1 a.m. Police say a Chevy Blazer struck the bus. Pictures from the scene show the bus then crashed into a building. There were...
MILWAUKEE, WI
fox32chicago.com

Officials ID skeletal remains found in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says skeletal remains discovered in a vacant building in Milwaukee have been identified. A YouTuber filming himself for a video found the body on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The subject has been identified as a 32-year-old man from Milwaukee. Family has been notified.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee father of 3 fatally shot in car with children

MILWAUKEE - The fiancée of a Milwaukee man shot and killed Friday night, Sept. 9 is pleading for someone to come forward with information. Len Lawson, 27, was killed near 21st and Cherry. Aaliyah McGee said her fiancé talked to her about getting married just hours before he was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

School bus stuck in flooded street in Elm Grove

ELM GROVE, Wis. — A school bus appears to be stuck in a flooded street in Elm Grove. Elm Grove Police say Pilgrim Parkway is closed from Watertown Plank Road to Westover Road due to flooding. WISN 12 News has reached out to Elm Grove Police and the Elmbrook...
ELM GROVE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Sheboygan shooting under investigation, number of people arrested

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on the 2500 block of S. Business Dr. around 11:23 p.m. Saturday. Police confirming with Action 2 News that the scene was at the parking lot of Lakeshore Lanes. Witnesses tell police two groups of...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WISN

Wis. FOP recommends police across the state stop using Sig Sauer P320

MILWAUKEE — With three documented cases in two years of a Milwaukee police officer's gun apparently firing without anyone pulling the trigger, the Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police recommends police departments across the state shelve the controversial firearm out of an abundance of caution. "Absolutely, it's always prudent," FOP...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pedestrian struck, dies: Milwaukee man now charged in crash

MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of striking a pedestrian on Teutonia near Roosevelt. That pedestrian died from her injuries. The accused is Christdon Gordon – and he is now charged with a single count of knowingly operate motor vehicle without a valid license-cause death. According to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha police pursuit; vehicle reaches 100 mph, suspect arrested

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A police pursuit involving Waukesha police reached speeds of 100 miles per hour early Saturday, Sept. 10. Officials say just before 2:30 a.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle on E. Main Street and Nike Drive in Waukesha. The vehicle increased its speed and failed to yield.
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Fire destroys boat warehouse in city of Elkhorn

ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fire completely destroyed a boat warehouse on County Road O in Elkhorn Monday night, Sept. 12. It happened around 10 p.m. and according to the Elkhorn Fire Chief Rod Smith, 10 boats and 50 snowmobiles were destroyed in the fire. Twenty-three agencies responded and...
ELKHORN, WI
CBS 58

Car crashes into apartment building, driver flees

WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- West Milwaukee police say a car being pursued by the Milwaukee Police Department crashed into an apartment building near Burnham and Miller Park Way around 12:51 a.m. this morning, Sept. 9. Police say no injuries were reported and that the driver of the car...
WEST MILWAUKEE, WI

