Mother saves child from carjacking; carjackers caught after police chase, crash
MILWAUKEE — Two stolen cars involved in a carjacking both crashed in Milwaukee on Monday, after police pursuits. From start to finish, the chase of both vehicles lasted less than five miles. It began around 6:00 in a Wauwatosa residential neighborhood at 85th and Stickney. Police said an armed...
Dead fetus discovered in Milwaukee, police seeking mother
Milwaukee police say they found a deceased fetus on the road near 84th and Holt Sunday morning. Officials are investigating and foul play is not suspected.
Deadly road rage shooting: MPD release surveillance video of suspect
The Milwaukee Police Department released surveillance video Tuesday of a young man wanted for a deadly road rage shooting.
Pedestrian hit and killed on Brady Street identified
A 32-year-old Milwaukee man is in 'grave' condition after a car hit him on busy Brady Street Sunday night, police say.
Police release new surveillance video from fatal road rage shooting
Milwaukee police Tuesday released new evidence they believe will help catch a killer. Two cars were heavily damaged in a crash near Teutonia and Keefe avenues just before midnight on Aug. 28. They’d apparently hit each other head-on. Witnesses told police a man from each car got out, began a...
Milwaukee police search for driver who hit and killed a Brady St. staple
MILWAUKEE — As Milwaukee police search for the driver who hit and killed 32-year-old Arne Bast on Brady St. late Sunday night, his family mourns his death. "He was one of a kind. He was unique. He was generous. He was giving," his older brother Caleb Bast said Tuesday.
Milwaukee road rage shooting near 64th and Villard
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 23, was hurt in a road rage shooting near 64th and Villard Monday morning, Sept. 12. Police said shots were fired around 10:15 a.m. The woman was in a vehicle when she was struck. Police said the "several shots" were fired from a separate vehicle.
Racine hit-and-run: 59-year-old man dead, police seeking suspect
A man is dead after a hit-and-run accident near Phillips and Washington in Racine on Sunday. The Racine Police Department responded to the scene and found a 59-year-old man dead in the street.
Woman shot during road rage incident near 64th and Villard
A 23-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot during a road rage incident near 64th and Villard on Monday. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.
MCTS bus crashes into building near 11th and Mitchell
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County Transit System bus was involved in a crash Sunday morning, Sept. 11 near 11th and Mitchell in Milwaukee. It happened around 1 a.m. Police say a Chevy Blazer struck the bus. Pictures from the scene show the bus then crashed into a building. There were...
Officials ID skeletal remains found in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says skeletal remains discovered in a vacant building in Milwaukee have been identified. A YouTuber filming himself for a video found the body on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The subject has been identified as a 32-year-old man from Milwaukee. Family has been notified.
Milwaukee father of 3 fatally shot in car with children
MILWAUKEE - The fiancée of a Milwaukee man shot and killed Friday night, Sept. 9 is pleading for someone to come forward with information. Len Lawson, 27, was killed near 21st and Cherry. Aaliyah McGee said her fiancé talked to her about getting married just hours before he was...
Horicon man arrested after police chase outside Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A Horicon man was arrested Saturday after leading deputies on a chase, Dodge County Sheriff’s officials said. Deputies allegedly saw the man’s vehicle driving recklessly on State Highway 33 with no lights on just before 3 a.m. The deputy tried to stop the man near Thompson Road, but he allegedly tried to flee.
School bus stuck in flooded street in Elm Grove
ELM GROVE, Wis. — A school bus appears to be stuck in a flooded street in Elm Grove. Elm Grove Police say Pilgrim Parkway is closed from Watertown Plank Road to Westover Road due to flooding. WISN 12 News has reached out to Elm Grove Police and the Elmbrook...
Sheboygan shooting under investigation, number of people arrested
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on the 2500 block of S. Business Dr. around 11:23 p.m. Saturday. Police confirming with Action 2 News that the scene was at the parking lot of Lakeshore Lanes. Witnesses tell police two groups of...
Wis. FOP recommends police across the state stop using Sig Sauer P320
MILWAUKEE — With three documented cases in two years of a Milwaukee police officer's gun apparently firing without anyone pulling the trigger, the Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police recommends police departments across the state shelve the controversial firearm out of an abundance of caution. "Absolutely, it's always prudent," FOP...
Pedestrian struck, dies: Milwaukee man now charged in crash
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of striking a pedestrian on Teutonia near Roosevelt. That pedestrian died from her injuries. The accused is Christdon Gordon – and he is now charged with a single count of knowingly operate motor vehicle without a valid license-cause death. According to...
Waukesha police pursuit; vehicle reaches 100 mph, suspect arrested
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A police pursuit involving Waukesha police reached speeds of 100 miles per hour early Saturday, Sept. 10. Officials say just before 2:30 a.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle on E. Main Street and Nike Drive in Waukesha. The vehicle increased its speed and failed to yield.
Fire destroys boat warehouse in city of Elkhorn
ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fire completely destroyed a boat warehouse on County Road O in Elkhorn Monday night, Sept. 12. It happened around 10 p.m. and according to the Elkhorn Fire Chief Rod Smith, 10 boats and 50 snowmobiles were destroyed in the fire. Twenty-three agencies responded and...
Car crashes into apartment building, driver flees
WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- West Milwaukee police say a car being pursued by the Milwaukee Police Department crashed into an apartment building near Burnham and Miller Park Way around 12:51 a.m. this morning, Sept. 9. Police say no injuries were reported and that the driver of the car...
