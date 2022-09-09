College football picks, predictions for Week 2 schedule of games
Week 2 of the college football schedule is here, and it's time to see the experts' picks and predictions for this weekend's action.
What does the College Football Power Index computer prediction model think of the best games? Let's look at how the index sees the Week 2 matchups.
ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.
Friday College Football Picks
Louisville at UCF
Fri., Sept. 9 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Prediction: UCF 78.6%
Boise State at New Mexico
Fri., Sept. 9 | 9 p.m. | CBSSN
Prediction: Boise State 76.0%
Saturday College Football Picks
No. 1 Alabama at Texas
Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | Fox
Prediction: Alabama 81.8%
Arkansas State at No. 3 Ohio State
Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | BTN
Prediction: Ohio State 98.4%
Southern Miss at No. 15 Miami
Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | ACCN
Prediction: Miami 96.3%
South Carolina at No. 16 Arkansas
Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | ESPN
Prediction: Arkansas 73.4%
No. 23 Wake Forest at Vanderbilt
Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | SECN
Prediction: Wake Forest 62.0%
Western Illinois at Minnesota
Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | BTN
Prediction: Minnesota 99.1%
Missouri at Kansas State
Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | ESPN2
Prediction: Kansas State 61.6%
Duke at Northwestern
Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | FS1
Prediction: Northwestern 69.9%
Ohio at Penn State
Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | ABC
Prediction: Penn State 96.4%
UTSA at Army
Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | CBSSN
Prediction: Army 63.0%
North Carolina at Georgia State
Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | ESPNU
Prediction: North Carolina 76.6%
Charleston Southern at No. 18 NC State
Sat., Sept. 10 | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN3
Prediction: NC State 99.5%
Southern Utah at No. 13 Utah
Sat., Sept. 10 | 1:30 p.m. | Pac-12
Prediction: Utah 99.4%
Marshall at No. 8 Notre Dame
Sat., Sept. 10 | 2:30 p.m. | NBC
Prediction: Notre Dame 88.8%
Furman at No. 5 Clemson
Sat., Sept. 10 | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN
Prediction: Clemson 99.4%
App State at No. 6 Texas A&M
Sat., Sept. 10 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Prediction: Texas A&M 82.5%
No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pitt
Sat., Sept. 10 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Prediction: Tennessee 54.1%
Washington State at No. 19 Wisconsin
Sat., Sept. 10 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox
Prediction: Wisconsin 92.9%
Memphis at Navy
Sat., Sept. 10 | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Prediction: Memphis 77.1%
Kennesaw State at Cincinnati
Sat., Sept. 10 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Prediction: Cincinnati 97.9%
Samford at No. 2 Georgia
Sat., Sept. 10 | 4 p.m. | SECN
Prediction: Georgia 99.9%
Akron at No. 14 Michigan State
Sat., Sept. 10 | 4 p.m. | BTN
Prediction: Michigan State 98.4%
No. 25 Houston at Texas Tech
Sat., Sept. 10 | 4 p.m. | FS1
Prediction: Texas Tech 65.6%
UNLV at California
Sat., Sept. 10 | 4 p.m. | Pac-12
Prediction: California 78.3%
Portland State at Washington
Sat., Sept. 10 | 4 p.m. | Pac-12
Prediction: Washington 98.0%
Iowa State at Iowa
Sat., Sept. 10 | 4 p.m. | BTN
Prediction: Iowa State 58.5%
Indiana State at Purdue
Sat., Sept. 10 | 4 p.m. | BTN
Prediction: Purdue 98.9%
Wagner at Rutgers
Sat., Sept. 10 | 4 p.m. | BTN
Prediction: Rutgers 99.3%
Northern Colorado at Wyoming
Sat., Sept. 10 | 4 p.m. | MWN
Prediction: Wyoming 95.7%
Virginia at Illinois
Sat., Sept. 10 | 4 p.m. | ESPNU
Prediction: Illinois 66.4%
Eastern Kentucky at Bowling Green
Sat., Sept. 10 | 4 p.m. | ESPN3
Prediction: Bowling Green 78.4%
Alabama State at UCLA
Sat., Sept. 10 | 5 p.m. | Pac-12
Prediction: UCLA 99.8%
Kansas at West Virginia
Sat., Sept. 10 | 6 p.m. | Big12/ESPN+
Prediction: West Virginia 82.8%
Old Dominion at East Carolina
Sat., Sept. 10 | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Prediction: East Carolina 80.1%
Kent State at No. 7 Oklahoma
Sat., Sept. 10 | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Prediction: Oklahoma 97.4%
No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida
Sat., Sept. 10 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Prediction: Florida 54.8%
Central Arkansas at No. 22 Ole Miss
Sat., Sept. 10 | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
Western Carolina at Georgia Tech
Sat., Sept. 10 | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/ACCN
Prediction: Georgia Tech 98.5%
Weber State at Utah State
Sat., Sept. 10 | 7 p.m. | MWN
Prediction: Utah State 80.7%
No. 10 USC at Stanford
Sat., Sept. 10 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Prediction: USC 74.6%
Arizona State at No. 11 Oklahoma State
Sat., Sept. 10 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Prediction: Oklahoma State 78.9%
San Jose State at Auburn
Sat., Sept. 10 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Prediction: Auburn 96.3%
Southern at LSU
Sat., Sept. 10 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN
Prediction: LSU 98.7%
Georgia Southern at Nebraska
Sat., Sept. 10 | 7:30 p.m. | FS1
Prediction: Nebraska 84.2%
Hawaii at No. 4 Michigan
Sat., Sept. 10 | 8 p.m. | BTN
Prediction: Michigan 99.7%
Idaho at Indiana
Sat., Sept. 10 | 8 p.m. | BTN
Prediction: Indiana 96.2%
Boston College at Virginia Tech
Sat., Sept. 10 | 8 p.m. | ACCN
Prediction: Virginia Tech 51.2%
Eastern Washington at Oregon
Sat., Sept. 10 | 8:30 p.m. | Pac-12
Prediction: Oregon 95.7%
No. 9 Baylor at No. 21 BYU
Sat., Sept. 10 | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN
Prediction: Baylor 57.6%
Oregon State at Fresno State
Sat., Sept. 10 | 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Prediction: Oregon State 52.2%
Mississippi State at Arizona
Sat., Sept. 10 | 11 p.m. | FS1
Prediction: Mississippi State 77.9%
