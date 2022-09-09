ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

College football picks, predictions for Week 2 schedule of games

By James Parks
 4 days ago

Week 2 of the college football schedule is here, and it's time to see the experts' picks and predictions for this weekend's action.

What does the College Football Power Index computer prediction model think of the best games? Let's look at how the index sees the Week 2 matchups.

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rTgDf_0hob5P3O00
Week 2 college football picks and predictions

Friday College Football Picks

Louisville at UCF
Fri., Sept. 9 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Prediction: UCF 78.6%

Boise State at New Mexico
Fri., Sept. 9 | 9 p.m. | CBSSN
Prediction: Boise State 76.0%

Saturday College Football Picks

No. 1 Alabama at Texas
Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | Fox
Prediction: Alabama 81.8%

Arkansas State at No. 3 Ohio State
Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | BTN
Prediction: Ohio State 98.4%

Southern Miss at No. 15 Miami
Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | ACCN
Prediction: Miami 96.3%

South Carolina at No. 16 Arkansas
Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | ESPN
Prediction: Arkansas 73.4%

No. 23 Wake Forest at Vanderbilt
Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | SECN
Prediction: Wake Forest 62.0%

Western Illinois at Minnesota
Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | BTN
Prediction: Minnesota 99.1%

Missouri at Kansas State
Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | ESPN2
Prediction: Kansas State 61.6%

Duke at Northwestern
Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | FS1
Prediction: Northwestern 69.9%

Ohio at Penn State
Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | ABC
Prediction: Penn State 96.4%

UTSA at Army
Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | CBSSN
Prediction: Army 63.0%

North Carolina at Georgia State
Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | ESPNU
Prediction: North Carolina 76.6%

Charleston Southern at No. 18 NC State
Sat., Sept. 10 | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN3
Prediction: NC State 99.5%

Southern Utah at No. 13 Utah
Sat., Sept. 10 | 1:30 p.m. | Pac-12
Prediction: Utah 99.4%

Marshall at No. 8 Notre Dame
Sat., Sept. 10 | 2:30 p.m. | NBC
Prediction: Notre Dame 88.8%

Furman at No. 5 Clemson
Sat., Sept. 10 | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN
Prediction: Clemson 99.4%

App State at No. 6 Texas A&M
Sat., Sept. 10 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Prediction: Texas A&M 82.5%

No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pitt
Sat., Sept. 10 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Prediction: Tennessee 54.1%

Washington State at No. 19 Wisconsin
Sat., Sept. 10 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox
Prediction: Wisconsin 92.9%

Memphis at Navy
Sat., Sept. 10 | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Prediction: Memphis 77.1%

Kennesaw State at Cincinnati
Sat., Sept. 10 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Prediction: Cincinnati 97.9%

Samford at No. 2 Georgia
Sat., Sept. 10 | 4 p.m. | SECN
Prediction: Georgia 99.9%

Akron at No. 14 Michigan State
Sat., Sept. 10 | 4 p.m. | BTN
Prediction: Michigan State 98.4%

No. 25 Houston at Texas Tech
Sat., Sept. 10 | 4 p.m. | FS1
Prediction: Texas Tech 65.6%

UNLV at California
Sat., Sept. 10 | 4 p.m. | Pac-12
Prediction: California 78.3%

Portland State at Washington
Sat., Sept. 10 | 4 p.m. | Pac-12
Prediction: Washington 98.0%

Iowa State at Iowa
Sat., Sept. 10 | 4 p.m. | BTN
Prediction: Iowa State 58.5%

Indiana State at Purdue
Sat., Sept. 10 | 4 p.m. | BTN
Prediction: Purdue 98.9%

Wagner at Rutgers
Sat., Sept. 10 | 4 p.m. | BTN
Prediction: Rutgers 99.3%

Northern Colorado at Wyoming
Sat., Sept. 10 | 4 p.m. | MWN
Prediction: Wyoming 95.7%

Virginia at Illinois
Sat., Sept. 10 | 4 p.m. | ESPNU
Prediction: Illinois 66.4%

Eastern Kentucky at Bowling Green
Sat., Sept. 10 | 4 p.m. | ESPN3
Prediction: Bowling Green 78.4%

Alabama State at UCLA
Sat., Sept. 10 | 5 p.m. | Pac-12
Prediction: UCLA 99.8%

Kansas at West Virginia
Sat., Sept. 10 | 6 p.m. | Big12/ESPN+
Prediction: West Virginia 82.8%

Old Dominion at East Carolina
Sat., Sept. 10 | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Prediction: East Carolina 80.1%

Kent State at No. 7 Oklahoma
Sat., Sept. 10 | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Prediction: Oklahoma 97.4%

No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida
Sat., Sept. 10 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Prediction: Florida 54.8%

Central Arkansas at No. 22 Ole Miss
Sat., Sept. 10 | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+

Western Carolina at Georgia Tech
Sat., Sept. 10 | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/ACCN
Prediction: Georgia Tech 98.5%

Weber State at Utah State
Sat., Sept. 10 | 7 p.m. | MWN
Prediction: Utah State 80.7%

No. 10 USC at Stanford
Sat., Sept. 10 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Prediction: USC 74.6%

Arizona State at No. 11 Oklahoma State
Sat., Sept. 10 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Prediction: Oklahoma State 78.9%

San Jose State at Auburn
Sat., Sept. 10 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Prediction: Auburn 96.3%

Southern at LSU
Sat., Sept. 10 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN
Prediction: LSU 98.7%

Georgia Southern at Nebraska
Sat., Sept. 10 | 7:30 p.m. | FS1
Prediction: Nebraska 84.2%

Hawaii at No. 4 Michigan
Sat., Sept. 10 | 8 p.m. | BTN
Prediction: Michigan 99.7%

Idaho at Indiana
Sat., Sept. 10 | 8 p.m. | BTN
Prediction: Indiana 96.2%

Boston College at Virginia Tech
Sat., Sept. 10 | 8 p.m. | ACCN
Prediction: Virginia Tech 51.2%

Eastern Washington at Oregon
Sat., Sept. 10 | 8:30 p.m. | Pac-12
Prediction: Oregon 95.7%

No. 9 Baylor at No. 21 BYU
Sat., Sept. 10 | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN
Prediction: Baylor 57.6%

Oregon State at Fresno State
Sat., Sept. 10 | 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Prediction: Oregon State 52.2%

Mississippi State at Arizona
Sat., Sept. 10 | 11 p.m. | FS1
Prediction: Mississippi State 77.9%

Comments / 2

The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 2

Week 2 of the 2022 college football season is in the books. The second full weekend of the 2022 college football season was highlighted by Alabama's near loss to Texas, Notre Dame's shocking upset loss and Scott Frost's potentially final game as Nebraska's head coach. Following Week 2, ESPN's Football...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Postgame Video Of Nick Saban, Wife Terry Went Viral

Even Miss Terry was a bit stressed during Saturday's Alabama at Texas game. The Crimson Tide nearly fell on the road to the Longhorns, though Nick Saban's team was able to pull out the win late, emerging with a close victory. Following the game, Saban's longtime wife, Terry, joked that...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
It's over: Nebraska fires head coach Scott Frost

Nebraska has fired Scott Frost as head football coach, effective immediately. Athletic director Trev Alberts announced he relieved Frost of coaching duties for the Cornhuskers program. "Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football ...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Releases New Top 6 After Week 2

The second full Saturday slate of the college football season may lead some pundits to reconsider the ordering atop their rankings. On Sunday morning, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit revealed his updated four College Football Playoff teams, adding his next two up for good measure. The College GameDay analyst puts Georgia first...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Surprising Nebraska head coaching frontrunner emerges

The Nebraska Cornhuskers officially fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday afternoon. While athletic director Trev Alberts announced the wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph will serve as the interim coach for the remainder of the season, it looks like Nebraska has already keyed in on Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell as the team’s next head coach.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Return On Saturday

Urban Meyer made his return on Saturday. The former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach, who spent part of the 2021 season coaching in the NFL before getting fired, returned to FOX's college football pregame show on Saturday morning. Meyer, who won national titles at Florida and Ohio State, was on Big...
NFL
The Spun

Urban Meyer Has Revealed His National Title Frontrunner

Urban Meyer coached at Ohio State and had several classic battles against Alabama, but he's going with another program as his national title frontrunner right now. The former college football head coach turned TV analyst revealed his national title frontrunner on Saturday afternoon. Meyer likes Georgia. "I am all in...
NFL
FOX Sports

Alabama drops to No. 3, Texas moves into Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings

Texas finally looks like a program that can compete for a Big 12 title. That was Joel Klatt's take after watching the Longhorns go toe-to-toe with No. 1-ranked Alabama this past weekend. Steve Sarkisian's team entered the matchup as a 21.5-point underdog but held a 19-17 lead with less than...
AUSTIN, TX
