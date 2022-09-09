NC State football vs. Charleston Southern: score prediction, scouting report for home opener

NC State football will emerge from the tunnels at Carter-Finley for the first time this season.

The No. 18 Wolfpack (1-0) will host Charleston Southern (0-1) on Saturday (12:30 p.m., BSSO) in their home opener, opening the week as a heavy favorite against their FCS opponent.

Here's what to know about the matchup:

Lesson learned?

NC State escaped with a 21-20 season-opening win on the road against East Carolina last week thanks to two misses: a fourth-quarter extra point and last-second field goal from Pirates kicker Owen Daffer that helped the Wolfpack avoid disaster to start 2022.

A series of costly errors put the game in doubt during the second half after leading by 14 at halftime. The offense had the ball on their opponent's 1-yard line -- twice -- and failed to score a point, with one drive ending with a Jordan Houston fumble. Quarterback Devin Leary threw an uncharacteristic interception in the fourth quarter and an experienced defense struggled to make tackles and get off the field on third down.

The performance caused coach Dave Doeren to shift his attention to correcting mistakes instead of focusing on his Week 2 opponent. His team dropped five spots, from No. 13 to No. 18, in this week's AP Poll.

"Because of how we played this week, I don’t care if we’re playing Clemson or Charleston Southern," he told media on Monday. "This week is about us being the best us we can be. We did not showcase that in Week 1. I think our players will tell you they’re embarrassed. As coaches, it was not the product we expected."

NC State should have no trouble with CSU, but can they put together four consistent quarters before facing Texas Tech next week?

Load the Chambers

This game will have a special meaning for backup quarterback Jack Chambers.

After spending five years at Charleston Southern — the last three as the Buccaneers' quarterback — Chambers left the security of a full scholarship and a starting job to join NC State as a walk-on with little chance to play behind Devin Leary. For the first time in his career, he's paying to participate, not the other way around.

The 25-year-old showed his value during fall camp and was named second-string quarterback heading into the opening week against ECU. This Saturday, he'll have a chance to take the field against his former team.

If NC State gets a big lead early, expect to see Chambers get some playing time.

More carries for Demie?

Sophomore running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye was a standout in Week 1, carrying the ball 14 times for 79 yards with a touchdown.

Junior Jordan Houston got the start against ECU, but Sumo's deep skill set has fans wanting to see more of him.

Doeren said this week that running back is " not a one-player position anymore" and that he plans to "have a rotation to stay healthy."

"But yeah, I think, last week, it was probably two to one and (it will) probably be a little more balanced on reps between those two guys," Doeren added.

Replacing injuries

NC State got some good and bad news this week.

First, the good: All-ACC linebacker Payton Wilson's MRI came back clean after going down with an upper-body injury in the first half against ECU. He's being closely monitored and is listed as "day-to-day"

"Time is really the biggest thing, but the positive is it’s not a season-ending," Doeren said. "It’s not a surgical type repair. He just needs time to kind of rest up on it a little bit."

Wilson was still listed as a starting linebacker on the Week 2 depth chart but it's more than likely that junior Jaylon Scott will get the start against Charleston Southern. Scott led the team with eight tackles after replacing Wilson in Week 1.

Now for the bad news: Trent Pennix, a redshirt junior tight end, is out for four to six weeks with a non-surgical injury.

His replacement is redshirt freshman Cedric Seabrough , who played in his first college game last week against ECU. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Seabrough has an identical twin brother, Fred, who also plays tight end.

A quick peak at CSU

The Buccaneers opened their 2022 season with a 52-38 loss to Western Carolina last Saturday.

WCU quarterback Carlos Davis passed for 433 yards and six touchdowns while completing 28 of 36 attempts. CSU quarterback Ross Malmgren passed for 392 yards and five scores in the loss.

Giving up 52 points to a team that won four games last year is not a great sign for the Buccaneers heading into Week 2. They'll be happy to keep things close early.

NC State vs. Charleston Southern prediction

NC State 63, Charleston Southern 7: The Wolfpack will take out some frustration on CSU as they prepare for next week's test against Texas Tech.

David Thompson is an award-winning reporter for the USA Today Network covering NC State and Duke athletics. He can be reached at dthompson1@gannett.com, at 828-231-1747, or on Twitter at @daveth89.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: NC State football vs. Charleston Southern: score prediction, scouting report for home opener