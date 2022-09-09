(CBS DETROIT) - The annual Dally in the Alley street fair is back and celebrated its 45th year. The annual event is a neighborhood celebration of local musicians, artists, restaurants, and vendors. It happens right in Cass Corridor and it has been for years. This year marks the return of the neighborhood treasure that has not been held since 2019."It's fabulous. I mean, I've been coming down since probably the 80s, so it's changed a lot. But it's great to just see this great mix of Detroit folks," said Matt Naud, of Ann Arbor. The event showcased many different bands starting in the morning playing and into the night. "I like the atmosphere, the vibes. It's just like everybody is just like so friendly. Everybody is just like happy to be alive. It seems like," said Larry Sumler who recently moved to Detroit from Virginia.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO