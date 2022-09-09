ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: Clean to the Bone

DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re checking out Romulus barbecue restaurant Clean to the Bone -- and it’s as good as it looks. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Clean to the Bone is located off of...
ROMULUS, MI
CBS Detroit

Dally in the Alley is Back

(CBS DETROIT) - The annual Dally in the Alley street fair is back and celebrated its 45th year.  The annual event is a neighborhood celebration of local musicians, artists, restaurants, and vendors. It happens right in Cass Corridor and it has been for years. This year marks the return of the neighborhood treasure that has not been held since 2019."It's fabulous. I mean, I've been coming down since probably the 80s, so it's changed a lot. But it's great to just see this great mix of Detroit folks," said Matt Naud, of Ann Arbor. The event showcased many different bands starting in the morning playing and into the night. "I like the atmosphere, the vibes. It's just like everybody is just like so friendly. Everybody is just like happy to be alive. It seems like," said Larry Sumler who recently moved to Detroit from Virginia.
DETROIT, MI
visitdetroit.com

Get into the spirit of Halloween at this 52-room mansion in Detroit

“Get into the spirit of Halloween at The Whitney, a 52-room mansion completed in 1894 that is now an award-winning restaurant. Outside, it’s all turrets, archways, gables, gardens and rose-pink South Dakota Jasper stone studded with Tiffany windows. The interior decor — rare wood wainscoting and paneling, stately staircases, chandeliers, 20 fireplaces and the first elevator in Detroit for personal use — reflects an old-world Victorian splendor.”
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Jojo’s ShakeBAR Announces Grand Opening in Detroit on September 24, 2022

JoJo’s ShakeBAR is the next-generation restaurant and bar, taking over The District Detroit at 88 W Columbia St., as the go-to spot before and after those Red Wings and Tigers games, or shows at Fox Theatre. JoJo’s fully immersive dining experience offers the perfect date night, unique group outing, or fun family affair. Grounded in nostalgia, JoJo’s ShakeBAR will leave kids in awe and transport adults back to the 80s/90s with arcade game tables and a walk-up window for sports fans on the run. JoJo’s will open on September 24th bringing over-the-top Biggie Shakes, classic diner fare, and elaborate cocktails to Columbia Street.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Romulus Trade Center to create 1,500 jobs, offer 2 million square feet in retail space

ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A major groundbreaking in Romulus as the city plans a new trade center that will be a massive boost for the area and create over 1,500 jobs. The field in Romulus doesn't look like much. It's not far from I-94 and 275 and Detroit Metro Airport. But the 171 acres are a ‘field of dreams’, of sorts as its transformed into a retail and tech hub.
ROMULUS, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Port Huron sells former River District Grocery Store site to developer for $1

The city of Port Huron is selling the former River District Grocery Store site to the development firm of WODA Cooper Companies, Inc. for one dollar. The city council unanimously approved the deal at its regular meeting Sept. 12. In March, the council approved the city’s purchase of property, located at 3550 Electric Avenue, for $550,000. In return for the nominal purchase price, WODA agreed to invest at least $9.5 million in the property and construct a complex featuring at least 50 for-sale condominiums.
PORT HURON, MI
dbusiness.com

Detroit Jazz Festival Opening Night VIP Party 2022

The Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation hosted its annual opening night VIP party in the Lincoln Gardens VIP area of Hart Plaza on Friday, Sept. 2. The event featured cocktails, a strolling dinner, and world-class jazz performances from artists including 2022 Artist in Residence and seven-time Grammy winner Chucho Valdés, The Soul Rebels, and more. The Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports year-round concerts, educational programming, and the annual festival over Labor Day weekend with the goal of celebrating the city’s history of jazz music and preserving it into the future. The event was sponsored by Kia. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is building bunk beds this weekend. Here's why

Hammers will be flying on Saturday as volunteers in metro Detroit and across the nation turn out to build thousands of bunk beds for needy families. Over 200 North American chapters of the nonprofit group Sleep in Heavenly Peace are organizing a "day of building." In Metro Detroit, the group's western Wayne County chapter is hoping to complete 50 bunk beds. Individuals can help by dropping off twin-sized, bed-in-bag sets or volunteering their time building.
WESTLAND, MI
Eater

Chicken and Waffles Ice Cream Is Making Its Way to Detroit

A Detroit pastry chef is turning to one of the most iconic sweet and savory flavors of brunch — chicken and waffles — for a new line of hard scoop ice cream that plays with unexpected flavors. Becca Graf, who works at Marrow in West Village, began experimenting...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Customers react to rodent concerns at Lafayette Coney Island

(CBS Detroit)  - Lafayette Coney Island is known for its famous chili dogs."We have Coneys all over the place in the Metro-Detroit area, but none taste quite like this," said Carmen McIntyre, a return customer."Something about the bite of the hot dog and I'm not sure what they put in the chili but nothing compares."But the restaurant's popular name is leaving a bad taste, following its latest health inspection.Detroit Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo is telling Detroit Now inspectors found evidence of rat droppings."I mean, it happens," said Mike Lopez during his stop at the restaurant."I mean there's...
