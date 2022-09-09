Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: Clean to the Bone
DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re checking out Romulus barbecue restaurant Clean to the Bone -- and it’s as good as it looks. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Clean to the Bone is located off of...
Dally in the Alley is Back
(CBS DETROIT) - The annual Dally in the Alley street fair is back and celebrated its 45th year. The annual event is a neighborhood celebration of local musicians, artists, restaurants, and vendors. It happens right in Cass Corridor and it has been for years. This year marks the return of the neighborhood treasure that has not been held since 2019."It's fabulous. I mean, I've been coming down since probably the 80s, so it's changed a lot. But it's great to just see this great mix of Detroit folks," said Matt Naud, of Ann Arbor. The event showcased many different bands starting in the morning playing and into the night. "I like the atmosphere, the vibes. It's just like everybody is just like so friendly. Everybody is just like happy to be alive. It seems like," said Larry Sumler who recently moved to Detroit from Virginia.
The Oakland Press
GHS to host job fair for hundreds of positions with nonprofits
Gesher Human Services, The J Detroit, and Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit are co-sponsoring the Metro Detroit Nonprofit Career Expo on Wednesday Sept. 21 from 2-6 p.m. at The J Detroit in West Bloomfield Township. “The decision to hold the expo was made because so many nonprofits are struggling to...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Zoo Senior Day: Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne County residents 62+ get in for free Wednesday
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Zoo's Senior Day returns Wednesday, Sept. 14. People 62 and older who live in Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties get free entry into the zoo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Parking is also included. Each senior can bring one adult guest for free, too.
visitdetroit.com
Get into the spirit of Halloween at this 52-room mansion in Detroit
“Get into the spirit of Halloween at The Whitney, a 52-room mansion completed in 1894 that is now an award-winning restaurant. Outside, it’s all turrets, archways, gables, gardens and rose-pink South Dakota Jasper stone studded with Tiffany windows. The interior decor — rare wood wainscoting and paneling, stately staircases, chandeliers, 20 fireplaces and the first elevator in Detroit for personal use — reflects an old-world Victorian splendor.”
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Drip fashion event celebrates black entrepreneurs at Riverside Marina on Sunday
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Black Leaders Detroit (BLD) is hosting a fashion event celebrating black designers and entrepreneurs in Detroit. Detroit Drip is being held at the Riverside Marina on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Registered businesses will showcase a model in an outfit of their choice.
Man spends more than 1,300 hours restoring Detroit Masonic Temple chandeliers
Two massive chandeliers in the Crystal Ballroom at the Detroit Masonic Temple have been restored to their full sparkling glory ...
wdet.org
African-American and Mexican-American owned and operated farms to be featured at local event
The IDE Impolite Conversation podcast is a weekly podcast exploring culture, race and societal issues through the lens of culture critics, industry experts and writers. It’s part of The Iconoclast Dinner Experience (“IDE”) — an organization that programs celebrations, dinners and curated conversations through food. Tonight...
New Pedestrian Bridge At Detroit-Windsor Border Will Encourage International Tourism
In an effort to encourage bi-national tourism between the two countries, both U.S. and Canadian officials have agreed to connect thousands of miles of trails with a new pedestrian bridge across the Detroit River. Better start renewing your passport now!. Planned for a 2024 grand opening, the new Gordie Howe...
michiganchronicle.com
Jojo’s ShakeBAR Announces Grand Opening in Detroit on September 24, 2022
JoJo’s ShakeBAR is the next-generation restaurant and bar, taking over The District Detroit at 88 W Columbia St., as the go-to spot before and after those Red Wings and Tigers games, or shows at Fox Theatre. JoJo’s fully immersive dining experience offers the perfect date night, unique group outing, or fun family affair. Grounded in nostalgia, JoJo’s ShakeBAR will leave kids in awe and transport adults back to the 80s/90s with arcade game tables and a walk-up window for sports fans on the run. JoJo’s will open on September 24th bringing over-the-top Biggie Shakes, classic diner fare, and elaborate cocktails to Columbia Street.
fox2detroit.com
Romulus Trade Center to create 1,500 jobs, offer 2 million square feet in retail space
ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A major groundbreaking in Romulus as the city plans a new trade center that will be a massive boost for the area and create over 1,500 jobs. The field in Romulus doesn't look like much. It's not far from I-94 and 275 and Detroit Metro Airport. But the 171 acres are a ‘field of dreams’, of sorts as its transformed into a retail and tech hub.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Port Huron sells former River District Grocery Store site to developer for $1
The city of Port Huron is selling the former River District Grocery Store site to the development firm of WODA Cooper Companies, Inc. for one dollar. The city council unanimously approved the deal at its regular meeting Sept. 12. In March, the council approved the city’s purchase of property, located at 3550 Electric Avenue, for $550,000. In return for the nominal purchase price, WODA agreed to invest at least $9.5 million in the property and construct a complex featuring at least 50 for-sale condominiums.
dbusiness.com
Detroit Jazz Festival Opening Night VIP Party 2022
The Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation hosted its annual opening night VIP party in the Lincoln Gardens VIP area of Hart Plaza on Friday, Sept. 2. The event featured cocktails, a strolling dinner, and world-class jazz performances from artists including 2022 Artist in Residence and seven-time Grammy winner Chucho Valdés, The Soul Rebels, and more. The Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports year-round concerts, educational programming, and the annual festival over Labor Day weekend with the goal of celebrating the city’s history of jazz music and preserving it into the future. The event was sponsored by Kia. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
Detroit's first stand-alone birth center bringing more options to mothers
A community on Detroit’s west side will soon welcome the city’s very first stand-alone birth center, a historic project aiming to provide new resources and education.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace is building bunk beds this weekend. Here's why
Hammers will be flying on Saturday as volunteers in metro Detroit and across the nation turn out to build thousands of bunk beds for needy families. Over 200 North American chapters of the nonprofit group Sleep in Heavenly Peace are organizing a "day of building." In Metro Detroit, the group's western Wayne County chapter is hoping to complete 50 bunk beds. Individuals can help by dropping off twin-sized, bed-in-bag sets or volunteering their time building.
Rats in a kitchen are only fun in a Disney movie: The top 10 Metro Times headlines
Here’s what our readers were interested in this week
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Michigan
Here's where you can find them.
Eater
Chicken and Waffles Ice Cream Is Making Its Way to Detroit
A Detroit pastry chef is turning to one of the most iconic sweet and savory flavors of brunch — chicken and waffles — for a new line of hard scoop ice cream that plays with unexpected flavors. Becca Graf, who works at Marrow in West Village, began experimenting...
ClickOnDetroit.com
New alert system in Detroit allows residents to stay updated during emergencies in their neighborhoods
DETROIT – At the Homeland Security office in Detroit, if there’s an emergency happening in the city, officials will have their eyes on it and start alerting residents with a new program. These officials want to be able to contact as many people as possible at that exact...
Customers react to rodent concerns at Lafayette Coney Island
(CBS Detroit) - Lafayette Coney Island is known for its famous chili dogs."We have Coneys all over the place in the Metro-Detroit area, but none taste quite like this," said Carmen McIntyre, a return customer."Something about the bite of the hot dog and I'm not sure what they put in the chili but nothing compares."But the restaurant's popular name is leaving a bad taste, following its latest health inspection.Detroit Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo is telling Detroit Now inspectors found evidence of rat droppings."I mean, it happens," said Mike Lopez during his stop at the restaurant."I mean there's...
