Best places to get wiener schnitzel in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of Wiener Schnitzel, at least in America, you probably think of the hot dog chain.

Well, today, we are not talking about the chain, but rather the original food Wiener Schnitzel, an Austria dish that is a breaded, deep-fried veal cutlet.

So why are we talking about Wiener Schnitzel, well that’s because Friday, Sept. 9, is National Wiener Schnitzel Day.

“Wiener Schnitzel, (again, the dish, not the restaurant chain,) is so iconic that there are copycat recipes all over the world. For example, in America, there’s the ever-popular chicken-fried steak and in Japan, tonkatsu, a breaded and deep-fried pork cutlet,” NationalToday.com says .

If you want to try out this dish, here are the best places to get a wiener schnitzel in Dallas according to Tripadvisor!

Cafe 43

Neighborhood Services Bar and Grill

Kuby’s German

The Common Table

Aderet Grill and Salad

Henk’s European Deli & Black Forest Bakery

Biergarten on Lamar

Texas Spice

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.