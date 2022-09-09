Best places to get wiener schnitzel in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of Wiener Schnitzel, at least in America, you probably think of the hot dog chain.
Well, today, we are not talking about the chain, but rather the original food Wiener Schnitzel, an Austria dish that is a breaded, deep-fried veal cutlet.
So why are we talking about Wiener Schnitzel, well that’s because Friday, Sept. 9, is National Wiener Schnitzel Day.
“Wiener Schnitzel, (again, the dish, not the restaurant chain,) is so iconic that there are copycat recipes all over the world. For example, in America, there’s the ever-popular chicken-fried steak and in Japan, tonkatsu, a breaded and deep-fried pork cutlet,” NationalToday.com says .
If you want to try out this dish, here are the best places to get a wiener schnitzel in Dallas according to Tripadvisor!
- Cafe 43
- Neighborhood Services Bar and Grill
- Kuby’s German
- The Common Table
- Aderet Grill and Salad
- Henk’s European Deli & Black Forest Bakery
- Biergarten on Lamar
- Texas Spice
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.
Comments / 0