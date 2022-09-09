FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Blackmagic Design today announced 4 new models of Ultimatte 12 real time compositing processors that are all designed for creating the next generation of broadcast graphics. Also announced was a new Ultimatte Software Control app for Mac and Windows that’s available for download free of charge. This software lets you control all Ultimatte 12 models without the additional cost of a hardware control panel. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005900/en/ Blackmagic Design introduces a new family of Ultimatte 12 keyers allowing customers to build photorealistic composites and virtual sets at a more affordable price! (Photo: Business Wire)

