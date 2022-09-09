Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Channel 3000
Tracy Lee (Peters) Persinger
Madison – Tracy Lee (Peters) Persinger, age 59, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. She was born on April 28, 1963, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Ralph and Carol (Knee) Peters. Tracy graduated from LaFollette High School with the class of 1981. She worked at...
Channel 3000
Gladys Mae Muth Hendricks
Gladys Mae Muth Hendricks, 101, of Richland Center, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Schmitt Woodland Hills. She was born on February 6, 1921, the first of seven children to Louis and (Maude) Smith Muth. She married the love of her life, Jesse Hendricks, on January 27, 1940, in Dubuque. They celebrated their 52nd Anniversary before he passed away on September 11, 1992. They took many trips in the United States and spent winters in Florida until 1991. Gladys’ husband, son, and son-in-law built a cabin at Nelson Lake near Hayward and they spent many weekends there with family and friends, hunting, fishing and just being together. They lived in Rockbridge until 1964 when moving to their new home in Richland Center.
Channel 3000
Shawn Alan Bryant
SUN PRAIRIE – In the early morning of Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, God called home Shawn Alan Bryant, age 50, while surrounded by family and loved ones. A warrior of lung cancer for seven years, he had suffered well and is now resting well. Shawn was born on March...
Channel 3000
Harrison “Harry” Paul Rohde
Harrison “Harry” Paul Rohde, age 18, passed away on September 10, 2022, at Agrace Hospice after a courageous battle of recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme Brain cancer. He was born on December 11, 2003, to Jeffrey & Sonia (Olesch) Rohde in Madison, WI. Harry graduated from DeForest High School this past June. He planned to study business and accounting and join his brother Henry at UW Whitewater. Harry loved reading, music, dogs and playing games with his friends. He will be missed and live on in the hearts and memories of many.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Channel 3000
Janice Ewing
Janice Ewing, 80, of Richland Center, died on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Godager Pratt Funeral Home, 710 N Wisconsin Ave., Muscoda, WI 53573. A private burial will be held in the Richland Center Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held at the Godager Pratt Funeral Home on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 9:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials in Janice’s name may be made to the Pine Valley Foundation. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. Prattfuneralservice.com.
Channel 3000
Judith S. Stafford
Judith S. Stafford age 81 of Richland Center passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Schmitt Woodland Hills following an illness. She was born on April 8, 1941 in St. Paul, Minnesota the daughter of Elmer and Alberta (Clark) Curtis. Judy was married on November 5, 1958 to Willliam “Bill” Stafford in McGregor, Iowa. Judy worked 28 ½ years at Allen-Bradley in Richland Center.
Channel 3000
Frank Charles Patzka
Frank Patzka, age 78, of rural Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully Friday, September 9, 2022, at his residence. A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Conway Picha Funeral Home, 450 County Highway HH, Lyndon Station.
Channel 3000
Douglas Henry Mellum
MADISON – Douglas Henry Mellum, age 58, of Madison, Wis., passed away on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. He was born on Oct. 16, 1963, in Madison, the son of Ivan and Arlette (Reddeman) Mellum. Douglas is survived by his son, Dustin D. Mellum; sister, Gerri S. (Bob) Manka; and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Channel 3000
Rodney “Rod” L. Thomas
Rodney “Rod” L. Thomas, 69, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Saturday, September 10, 2022 peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Burial will be at a later date. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 PM, Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, where there will be a scripture wake service at 3:45 PM, visitation will continue on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Channel 3000
Lorraine Sylvia Johnson
STOUGHTON – Lorraine Sylvia Johnson, age 83, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Nazareth Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on March 10, 1939, in Bristol, Wis., the daughter of Otto Kittilson and Olga (Herheim) Kittilson. Lorraine graduated from Sparta High School and from...
Channel 3000
Neil V. McKenna
Neil V. McKenna, 79, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Grant Regional Health Center, Lancaster. A Celebration of Life will be from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Inurnment will be at Lima Union Cemetery at a later date. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers and plants memorials may be made to the Neil V. McKenna Memorial fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Channel 3000
Linda Langer
Linda Langer, age 75, of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, September 9, 2022. Per Linda’s wishes, no services will be held. Linda was born July 11, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois the daughter of Jack and Linda (Caliendo) Denton. Besides being surrounded by family, her greatest joys were making homemade apple pies, cooking for holiday dinners, nature and animals, and putting up the Christmas tree in October.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Channel 3000
Gerald Louis Polkinghorn
MADISON – Gerald L. Polkinghorn, age 88, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at SSM Health-St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on Oct. 30, 1933, in Madison, the son of Wilfred Polkinghorn and Marion Heise. Jerry married Betty Polkinghorn in June of 1959. Jerry worked...
Channel 3000
David Gary Hull
David Gary Hull was a weird one, a truly original man. Born on an army base in Virginia on July 17, 1970. He moved on from this world on September 3, 2022. Moving with his family to Wisconsin, he tried most schools in the Madison area and that didn’t work out, so he decided to study humanity in a constant way. He had his fair share of troubles but over time these things calmed, and a new path seemed to swell in him. He became a helper, he went out of his way to do everything he could to make sure his family and his friends were taken care of- he helped his parents with housework, his kids in any way he could, his brothers in the ways one should. Sure, he had his slips, missteps and mistakes, but he tried and that’s all anyone can do.
Channel 3000
Stoughton native trains year round to achieve dream
LAKE MILLS, Wis. — Four months before his freshman year, Aiden Arnett committed to the University of Florida to play baseball. And it’s pretty easy to see that the Stoughton native is all in on the sport. He trains half the year in Wisconsin then the other half...
Channel 3000
Pet-entially Yours: Walker and Cynthia
Walker and Cynthia, nearly two-month-old kittens, are looking for their fur-ever homes. Contact the Dane County Humane Society for details. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Channel 3000
Plein air painters capture beautiful landscapes on canvas
Tom Gilbert lifts his hand-held viewfinder and scans his surroundings to find a framing that might inspire a painting. It’s half past 5 p.m. on one of those comfortable summer nights that’s so picturesque, you let a small part of yourself believe it might last forever if you stand there and breathe it in long enough.
Channel 3000
Young family turns historic house into beautifully boho home
It was the exterior that first hooked Katlynn and BriAnna Storey. The steeply pitched A-frame roof, the pair of hexagonal windows, the arched front door — all the charming details of a century-old house in Stoughton made the couple fall hard when they saw it in the summer of 2019.
Channel 3000
Wisconsin moves up two spots to #4 in the country
MADISON, Wis. — After sweeping then #14 Kentucky and Campbell in Lexington, the Wisconsin volleyball team found themselves moving up in the polls. The Badgers jumped up two spots to sit at #4 in this week’s AVCA Top 25. UW is one of seven Big Ten teams ranked in the poll.
Channel 3000
Benton challenges Badgers after Washington State loss
MADISON, Wis. — After watching the film on Sunday, the Badgers went through a walkthrough Monday where they focused on the little things. “You have to play clean,” Head Coach Paul Chryst said during his Monday press conference. “It’s why details matter, the fundamentals matter so much.”
Comments / 0