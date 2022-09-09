ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public invited to learn about ‘all things olive’ at the library

By News Staff
 4 days ago
– The Paso Robles City Library invites the public to learn about all-things-olive on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 6-7 p.m. in the library conference room. Rudi Lasslett, from We Olive, will present an informative and delicious olive-oil tasting. Learn the process involved in making a fine olive oil, the different types of olive oils and their attributes, and the many health benefits derived from olives. Sample We Olive’s extra virgin arbequina, organic Meyer lemon, and fresh garlic olive oils, discover favorites, and learn how to use them in recipes.

Space is limited and registration is required for each participant. For ages 16+. For more information, contact Adult Services Librarian Karen Christiansen at kchristiansen@prcity.com or (805) 237-3870.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram pages for more information.

Paso Robles Daily News

Letter: Let’s honor our elders, celebrate joyful moments

– Now that the closures of the pandemic have waned many are returning to regular schedules and making up for missed travel. I would like to remind everyone that it’s easy to forget that our elders took the brunt of illness during the pandemic. Especially those who lived alone in isolation from friends and family. For those who lived in residential senior housing, it was also a different time for people. For instance, our community teams worked tirelessly to maintain a connection between residents and their families through virtual communication, and we had to be especially creative in providing door-to-door activities to keep their spirits high.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Gracie

Gracie is a sweet, seven-year-old girl looking to be loved. – The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Gracie from Novy’s Ark in Atascadero. Gracie is around seven years old and is a poodle mix and weighs about eight pounds. She is super friendly and would be a fantastic lap dog for someone. She is housebroken, quiet, and just looking to be loved.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Letter: What is most important in a school board member?

– Do you, as a parent or community member, care most about students achieving educational milestones or do you care most about masking?. Do you think it’s important for students to attend school in a safe atmosphere where everyone is accepted or do you care most about continuing to target a minority of students who are different from the majority?
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
