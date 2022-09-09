Public invited to learn about ‘all things olive’ at the library

– The Paso Robles City Library invites the public to learn about all-things-olive on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 6-7 p.m. in the library conference room. Rudi Lasslett, from We Olive, will present an informative and delicious olive-oil tasting. Learn the process involved in making a fine olive oil, the different types of olive oils and their attributes, and the many health benefits derived from olives. Sample We Olive’s extra virgin arbequina, organic Meyer lemon, and fresh garlic olive oils, discover favorites, and learn how to use them in recipes.

Space is limited and registration is required for each participant. For ages 16+. For more information, contact Adult Services Librarian Karen Christiansen at kchristiansen@prcity.com or (805) 237-3870.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram pages for more information.