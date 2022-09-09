After playing their first New York show in over 10 years at Elmont's UBS Arena in August, My Chemical Romance's long-awaited reunion tour hit Brooklyn for a pair of shows at Barclays Center on Saturday and Sunday (9/10 & 9/11). We went to Sunday night's show, where the air was thick with anticipation leading up to the band's entrance, with chants of "MCR!" filling the air. When they did take the stage, the crowd erupted, singing and screaming along. Their energy stayed high the whole night, and at one point the band paused the show to ask people to take a couple of steps back, and to hand out water bottles.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO