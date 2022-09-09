Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brooklynvegan.com
Bright Eyes add new Brooklyn show to fall tour
Bright Eyes announced a round of fall North American tour dates last month, with shows running through mid-November following their sets at Las Vegas' When We Were Young Festival. Those dates didn't include an NYC stop, but they've now added one towards the end of the run, on Saturday, November 12 at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 16 at 10 AM, with an artist presale happening now, and $1 from every ticket sold goes to the PLUS1 x Noise for Now Reproductive Health Access fund. See updated dates below.
brooklynvegan.com
Umbra Vitae (Converge’s J. Bannon) announce debut shows w/ Liturgy & more
Converge frontman J. Bannon's death metal-inspired band, Umbra Vitae -- which also features Wear Your Wounds' Mike McKenzie (also of The Red Chord and more) and Sean Martin (also ex-Hatebreed and more), plus bassist Greg Weeks (The Red Chord, Labor Hex, etc) and drummer Jon Rice (ex-Job for a Cowboy, Uncle Acid, etc) -- released their debut album, Shadow of Life, in 2020, and now they've announced their debut live shows. The East Coast dates happen in December, in Cambridge, MA (December 15 at The Middle East) and Brooklyn, NY (December 16 at Saint Vitus Bar).
brooklynvegan.com
Wild Nothing playing ‘Nocturne’ in full on fall tour
Wild Nothing's sophomore album Nocturne turned 10 this year, and in celebration of the anniversary they're going on tour in November, playing the album in full. Late last year they (belatedly) celebrated the 10-year anniversary of debut Gemini on a tour with Beach Fossils -- the Nocturne tour is a significantly more limited engagement, with five shows across the country. They'll stop in Austin, LA, San Francisco, and Chicago before closing in NYC with a show on November 17 at Le Poisson Rouge. Tickets go on sale Thursday, September 15 at noon local, with an artist presale happening now.
brooklynvegan.com
Frantic City adds Bouncing Souls to lineup (set times) ++ announces Titus Andronicus NYC show
Later this month, Frantic City will hold its inaugural edition at Orange Loop Amphitheater in Atlantic City. They've just announced that they're presenting an intimate Titus Andronicus show in Brooklyn on September 22 at Union Pool, the night before the festival's opening night party. Eric Harm & $100 will support, and tickets are on sale now.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brooklynvegan.com
TWIABP announce East Coast tour with Stay Inside
Leading up to their appearance at The Fest 20 in Florida, The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die are heading out on an East coast tour with support from Stay Inside. The six-show run stops in Philly, Providence, Brooklyn, DC, Richmond, and Charlotte before reaching Gainesville, FL. The Brooklyn show goes down on October 23 at Saint Vitus. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, 9/14, at noon. All dates below.
brooklynvegan.com
My Chemical Romance played 2 Barclays Center shows w/ Thursday (night 2 pics, video, setlist)
After playing their first New York show in over 10 years at Elmont's UBS Arena in August, My Chemical Romance's long-awaited reunion tour hit Brooklyn for a pair of shows at Barclays Center on Saturday and Sunday (9/10 & 9/11). We went to Sunday night's show, where the air was thick with anticipation leading up to the band's entrance, with chants of "MCR!" filling the air. When they did take the stage, the crowd erupted, singing and screaming along. Their energy stayed high the whole night, and at one point the band paused the show to ask people to take a couple of steps back, and to hand out water bottles.
brooklynvegan.com
Afropunk Fest 2022 Sunday pics & video (Burna Boy, Earl Sweatshirt, Bartees Strange, more)
After kicking off on Saturday, Afropunk Festival's first Brooklyn edition since 2019 continued on Sunday (9/11) at Commodore Barry Park. After beautiful weather on day one, Sunday was unfortunately plagued by rain that got worse as the day went on, but that didn't keep sets from Burna Boy, Earl Sweatshirt, Lucky Daye, Adekunle Gold, Bartees Strange, Pink Siifu, Fana Hues, and more from going on. Check out pictures from most of those by Ellen Qbertplaya and Gretchen Robinette, and fan-taken video of Burna Boy, below.
brooklynvegan.com
Afropunk Fest 2022 Saturday pics (The Roots, Freddie Gibbs, Tierra Whack, Doechii, more)
Afropunk Brooklyn returned for its first edition since 2019 on Saturday (9/10) at Commodore Barry Park. The Roots and Freddie Gibbs closed out the night on the Green and Red stages, respectively, and day one also featured sets from Butcher Brown, Isaiah Rashad, Alex Mali, Tierra Whack, Doechii, Lyric Michelle, BbyMutha, Kah-Lo, YahZarah, PawPaw Rod, Talia Goddess, and more. Check out pictures from the whole day by Ellen Qbertplaya and Gretchen Robinette below, and stay tuned for more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bkreader.com
Video shows alleged vandal who ruined Notorious B.I.G mural in NYC
The vandal who police believe defaced a Brooklyn mural honoring legendary rapper Notorious B.I.G. is captured on new surveillance footage. The suspect allegedly approached the mural at the corner of St. James Place and Fulton Street in Clinton Hill around midnight Aug. 26, splashed black paint on the rapper’s face […] Click here to view original web page at nypost.com.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City residents again ask Councilwoman Amy DeGise to resign at council meeting
The Jersey City Council meeting again went over five hours last night, with 29 people again asking for Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise to resign during the two-and-a-half hour public portion. Nick Zurawski, who also spoke at the August council meeting, again called on DeGise to step down, being highly critical of...
Comments / 0