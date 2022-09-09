Read full article on original website
Former Metallica bassist mocks Dave Mustaine's "alpha male" claim
Dave Mustaine recently claimed to be the "alpha male" during his time with Metallica, but that's not how former bassist Ron McGovney remembers it
Ozzy Osbourne releases full performance video from Bulls vs Raiders halftime show
TV viewers were denied the chance to see the Prince Of Darkness's NFL performance, but now Ozzy has obtained the footage for all humanity to enjoy. Ozzy Osbourne has released the footage of his halftime performance at the recent NFL season opener between the LA Rams and the Buffalo Bills. The two song set was originally witnessed in its entirety only by those at the game, which took place at the SoFi Stadium Inglewood, California.
Ozzy Osbourne admits that he used to be "arch-enemies" with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi
Watch Ozzy Osbourne reflect on his stormy past with former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the guitarist "used to intimidate the sh*t" out of him. Ozzy Osbourne has reflected on his past relationship with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the pair used to be "arch-enemies". Speaking...
Watch Metallica react to their audience booing St. Anger
Metallica frontman James Hetfield takes St. Anger bashing in his stride, because he is James Hetfield. It’s well-known that Metallica’s 2003 album St. Anger provokes a pretty strong reaction in Metallica fans. And more often than not, that reaction is not a good one. But it would appear...
Interview: Billy Gibbons on Elwood Francis and the bright future of ZZ Top
The death last year of bassist/vocalist Dusty Hill looked like it might be the end of ZZ Top, but with Elwood Francis now filling his shoes Billy Gibbons reveals why it’s business as usual. The revival – and indeed the very survival – of ZZ Top in 2022 is...
Bachman-Turner Overdrive: Not Fragile - Album Of The Week Club review
There's more to BTO than Smashy and Nicey's favourite song, and Not Fragile proves it
Metal Musician Dave Sherman Dead at 55
Heavy metal musician Dave Sherman, who played in bands such as Spirit Caravan and The Obsessed, has died at the age of 55. According to Metal Injection, Sherman's death had been talked about on Sept. 6, but no official confirmation had been made. Eventually, on the Spirit Caravan Facebook page, the band confirmed the reports, writing in a post, "REST IN PEACE DAVE SHERMAN. RIDE THE CARAVAN TO THE SKY!"
This video of Lemmy and Joey Ramone hanging out and bantering MTV (while on MTV) is the definition of friendship goals
Motörhead and The Ramones had an immense amount of love for each other, and it really shows here. We can only hope that at some point in everybody’s life, we find somebody who loves us as much as Lemmy loved the Ramones. It’s hardly a secret that the New York City punk legends were a massive influence on Motörhead and the wholesome feelings went both ways. In fact, as the bands ascended the ranks of their respective genres, Lemmy and Ramones frontman Joey Ramone formed an authentic friendship forged by both a mutual respect and a shared love of the early roots of rock and roll. Lest there be any doubt, Motörhead’s 1916 album includes the track Ramones, a punchy speed metal tribute which the Ramones themselves covered regularly until their final shows in 1996. In Hey Ho, Let’s Go: The Story Of The Ramones, Joey described that track as, “the ultimate honor — like John Lennon writing a song for you.”
A.A. Williams shares powerful video for new single The Echo
A.A. Williams plays her biggest headline show yet at London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall on September 17. A.A. Williams has shared a powerful video for her new single The Echo, which you can watch below. The compelling accompanying video, directed by Fraser West, depicts a young man’s dark odyssey around night-time London before reaching an unexpected ending.
Oli Sykes unearths the self-curated, bootleg mixtapes he used to sell at school, and now we want one
In a new Instagram post, Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes throws it back to the bootleg nu metal CD's - featuring Crazy Town, Limp Bizkit and more - that he used to sell at school. Back in the day, mixtapes were the OG way of listening to your...
Zakk Wylde says Black Sabbath’s music turned him into a "full-blown Satanist"
Zakk Wylde discusses his entry into Black Sabbath worship and compares listening to Ozzy Osbourne's band for the first time to a religious experience
Philip Anselmo Pays Tribute to the Abbott Brothers During Festival Set
Philip Anselmo saluted the late Abbott brothers — his departed bandmates in Pantera, the guitarist Dimebag Darrell and the drummer Vinnie Paul — during a performance by his group Down at Virginia's Blue Ridge Rock Festival over the weekend. A month ago, Pantera's surviving members confirmed they would...
Styx: "We’ve never moved totally away from our love of prog".
Dennis De Young and Tommy Shaw argue that despite the big hits, Styx always had a proggy heart
Behind the scenes of Blizzard of Ozz, the album that launched Ozzy Osbourne's solo career and made Randy Rhoads a guitar god
The following article was originally published in Guitar World magazine's March 2006 issue. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. In a career that spans five decades, Alan di Perna has written for pretty much every magazine in the world with the word “guitar” in its title, as well as other prestigious outlets such as Rolling Stone, Billboard, Creem, Player, Classic Rock, Musician, Future Music, Keyboard, grammy.com and reverb.com. He is author of Guitar Masters: Intimate Portraits, Green Day: The Ultimate Unauthorized History and co-author of Play It Loud: An Epic History of the Sound Style and Revolution of the Electric Guitar. The latter became the inspiration for the Metropolitan Museum of Art/Rock and Roll Hall of Fame exhibition “Play It Loud: Instruments of Rock and Roll.” As a professional guitarist/keyboardist/multi-instrumentalist, Alan has worked with recording artists Brianna Lea Pruett, Fawn Wood, Brenda McMorrow, Sat Kartar and Shox Lumania.
Dave Grohl’s Favorite Led Zeppelin Album Shaped How He Plays Drums
Dave Grohl's favorite Led Zeppelin album includes a powerhouse John Bonham performance that molded his drumming approach.
Grice releases trailer for new album Polarchoral
British art-rocker Grice has released a video trailer for upcoming album Polarchoral, which you can watch below. Polarchoral, Grice's fifth full-length release, will be released through hungersleep Records on November 4. "Creating this album has been a process of looking inward through the microscope as much as looking outward and...
Willow drops beautifully reflective new track curious/furious
Willow has returned with a new single, curious/furious, lifted from her forthcoming album. Willow has returned with a new single, curious/furious, lifted from her forthcoming fifth studio album, <COPINGMECHANISM>, which is scheduled to arrive on September 23. <COPINGMECHANISM> will serve as the follow-up to 2021's Lately I Feel Everything, and...
Why I ❤️ Black Sabbath's Heaven And Hell, by Geoff Tate
Operation: Mindcrime and former Queensrÿche singer Geoff Tate pays homage to Ronnie James Dio's Black Sabbath debut, Heaven And Hell
Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Jim Root are planning to launch a new project
In the new issue of Metal Hammer, Corey Taylor reveals that he's talking about a new project with bandmate Jim Root
Steve Howe releases emotive new video for Plexus with late son Virgil
Steve Howe will release Luna Mist, collection of recordings with Virgil Howe, in September. Yes guitarist Steve Howe has released a colourful new video for the emotive Plexus, which you can watch below. It's taken from Lunar Mist, a second collaboration with his late son Virgil Howe who tragically passed...
