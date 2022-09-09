ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
loudersound.com

Ozzy Osbourne releases full performance video from Bulls vs Raiders halftime show

TV viewers were denied the chance to see the Prince Of Darkness's NFL performance, but now Ozzy has obtained the footage for all humanity to enjoy. Ozzy Osbourne has released the footage of his halftime performance at the recent NFL season opener between the LA Rams and the Buffalo Bills. The two song set was originally witnessed in its entirety only by those at the game, which took place at the SoFi Stadium Inglewood, California.
loudersound.com

Watch Metallica react to their audience booing St. Anger

Metallica frontman James Hetfield takes St. Anger bashing in his stride, because he is James Hetfield. It’s well-known that Metallica’s 2003 album St. Anger provokes a pretty strong reaction in Metallica fans. And more often than not, that reaction is not a good one. But it would appear...
Popculture

Metal Musician Dave Sherman Dead at 55

Heavy metal musician Dave Sherman, who played in bands such as Spirit Caravan and The Obsessed, has died at the age of 55. According to Metal Injection, Sherman's death had been talked about on Sept. 6, but no official confirmation had been made. Eventually, on the Spirit Caravan Facebook page, the band confirmed the reports, writing in a post, "REST IN PEACE DAVE SHERMAN. RIDE THE CARAVAN TO THE SKY!"
loudersound.com

This video of Lemmy and Joey Ramone hanging out and bantering MTV (while on MTV) is the definition of friendship goals

Motörhead and The Ramones had an immense amount of love for each other, and it really shows here. We can only hope that at some point in everybody’s life, we find somebody who loves us as much as Lemmy loved the Ramones. It’s hardly a secret that the New York City punk legends were a massive influence on Motörhead and the wholesome feelings went both ways. In fact, as the bands ascended the ranks of their respective genres, Lemmy and Ramones frontman Joey Ramone formed an authentic friendship forged by both a mutual respect and a shared love of the early roots of rock and roll. Lest there be any doubt, Motörhead’s 1916 album includes the track Ramones, a punchy speed metal tribute which the Ramones themselves covered regularly until their final shows in 1996. In Hey Ho, Let’s Go: The Story Of The Ramones, Joey described that track as, “the ultimate honor — like John Lennon writing a song for you.”
loudersound.com

A.A. Williams shares powerful video for new single The Echo

A.A. Williams plays her biggest headline show yet at London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall on September 17. A.A. Williams has shared a powerful video for her new single The Echo, which you can watch below. The compelling accompanying video, directed by Fraser West, depicts a young man’s dark odyssey around night-time London before reaching an unexpected ending.
Guitar World Magazine

Behind the scenes of Blizzard of Ozz, the album that launched Ozzy Osbourne's solo career and made Randy Rhoads a guitar god

The following article was originally published in Guitar World magazine's March 2006 issue. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. In a career that spans five decades, Alan di Perna has written for pretty much every magazine in the world with the word “guitar” in its title, as well as other prestigious outlets such as Rolling Stone, Billboard, Creem, Player, Classic Rock, Musician, Future Music, Keyboard, grammy.com and reverb.com. He is author of Guitar Masters: Intimate Portraits, Green Day: The Ultimate Unauthorized History and co-author of Play It Loud: An Epic History of the Sound Style and Revolution of the Electric Guitar. The latter became the inspiration for the Metropolitan Museum of Art/Rock and Roll Hall of Fame exhibition “Play It Loud: Instruments of Rock and Roll.” As a professional guitarist/keyboardist/multi-instrumentalist, Alan has worked with recording artists Brianna Lea Pruett, Fawn Wood, Brenda McMorrow, Sat Kartar and Shox Lumania.
loudersound.com

Grice releases trailer for new album Polarchoral

British art-rocker Grice has released a video trailer for upcoming album Polarchoral, which you can watch below. Polarchoral, Grice's fifth full-length release, will be released through hungersleep Records on November 4. "Creating this album has been a process of looking inward through the microscope as much as looking outward and...
loudersound.com

Willow drops beautifully reflective new track curious/furious

Willow has returned with a new single, curious/furious, lifted from her forthcoming album. Willow has returned with a new single, curious/furious, lifted from her forthcoming fifth studio album, <COPINGMECHANISM>, which is scheduled to arrive on September 23. <COPINGMECHANISM> will serve as the follow-up to 2021's Lately I Feel Everything, and...
loudersound.com

Steve Howe releases emotive new video for Plexus with late son Virgil

Steve Howe will release Luna Mist, collection of recordings with Virgil Howe, in September. Yes guitarist Steve Howe has released a colourful new video for the emotive Plexus, which you can watch below. It's taken from Lunar Mist, a second collaboration with his late son Virgil Howe who tragically passed...
