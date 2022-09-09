Motörhead and The Ramones had an immense amount of love for each other, and it really shows here. We can only hope that at some point in everybody’s life, we find somebody who loves us as much as Lemmy loved the Ramones. It’s hardly a secret that the New York City punk legends were a massive influence on Motörhead and the wholesome feelings went both ways. In fact, as the bands ascended the ranks of their respective genres, Lemmy and Ramones frontman Joey Ramone formed an authentic friendship forged by both a mutual respect and a shared love of the early roots of rock and roll. Lest there be any doubt, Motörhead’s 1916 album includes the track Ramones, a punchy speed metal tribute which the Ramones themselves covered regularly until their final shows in 1996. In Hey Ho, Let’s Go: The Story Of The Ramones, Joey described that track as, “the ultimate honor — like John Lennon writing a song for you.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 20 HOURS AGO