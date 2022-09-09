Here are the Week 4 high school football schedules and scores
Thursday's games
AROUND THE STATE
Athens 30, Bruce 8
De Soto 20, Wild Rose 18
Lancaster 35, Mauston 0
Milwaukee Samuel Morse-Marshall 42, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 0
Milwaukee Hamilton 43, Milwaukee Bay View 6
Milwaukee King 55, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 6
Regis 44, Elk Mound 6
Friday's games
Wausau West 34, Kingsford, Mich. 14
Coleman 52, Pardeeville 6
Amherst 31, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 28
Hortonville 40, Appleton West 8
West De Pere 43, Ashwaubenon 20
Auburndale 29, Hurley 8
Southern Door 6, Bonduel 0
Two Rivers 47, Brillion 0
Cedar Grove-Belgium 42, Reedsville 6
Chilton 41, Valders 12
Crivitz 23, Clintonville 18
Marshfield 44, D.C Everest 29
De Pere 47, Green Bay East 0
Durand-Arkansaw 17, Neillsville/Granton 12
Edgar 42, Rosholt 0
Neenah 38, Fond du Lac 20
Green Bay Southwest 35, Green Bay Preble 19
Menasha 73, Green Bay West 0
Abbotsford 63, Iola-Scandinavia 27
Kaukauna 28, Oshkosh North 21
Kiel 37, Roncalli 12
Kimberly 17, Appleton North 0
Kohler/Lutheran/Christian 14, New Holstein 13
Laconia 21, Lomira 14
Lourdes Academy 20, Fall River/Rio 6
Colby 48, Loyal 8
Manawa 40, Nekoosa 28
Sheboygan North 21, Manitowoc Lincoln 7
Howards Grove 40, Manitowoc Lutheran 14
Assumption 51, Marathon 20
Sturgeon Bay 49, Marinette 27
Mayville 48, Winnebago Lutheran 20
Medford 38, Lakeland 14
Merrill 36, Antigo 0
Mishicot 16, Peshtigo 0
Adams-Friendship 63, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 0
Mosinee 55, Ashland 14
Little Chute 35, New London 0
Campbellsport 47, North Fond du Lac 7
Notre Dame 48, Sheboygan South 0
Kewaunee 49, Oconto 0
Oconto Falls 52, Northland Pines 10
Oshkosh West 24, Appleton East 19
Pittsville 26, Pacelli 12
Plymouth 49, Ripon 14
Bay Port 23, Pulaski 7
Hilbert 42, Random Lake 21
Freedom 47, Seymour 0
Berlin 36, Sheboygan Falls 6
St. Mary’s Springs 42, Omro 6
Stratford 21, Shiocton 7
Wisconsin Rapids 34, Stevens Point 21
Crandon 38, Tomahawk 0
Wrightstown 55, Waupaca 27
Denmark 40, Shawano 12
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 41, Waupun 6
Weyauwega-Fremont 42, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 7
Luxemburg-Casco 28, Winneconne 7
Fox Valley Lutheran 24, Xavier 15
Almond-Bancroft 50, Niagara 6
Florence 46, Tri-County 0
Prairie Farm 74, Greenwood 0
Oakfield 26, Kickapoo/LaFarge 22
North Crawford 30, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 14
Owen-Withee 44, McDonell Central 25
Lena/St. Thomas 36, Sevastopol 0
Suring 28, Gillett 26
Wausaukee 26, Oneida/NEW Lutheran 20
Three Lakes 24, Port Edwards 20
AROUND THE STATE
Alma/Pepin 51, Eleva-Strum 6
Aquinas 57, Altoona 22
Arrowhead 17, Waukesha West 7
Augusta 36, Whitehall 7
Badger 35, Wilmot Union 0
Bangor 57, Necedah 0
Baraboo 27, Holmen 0
Belleville 41, Southwestern 8
Beloit Memorial 42, Elkhorn Area 14
Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 58, Parkview/Albany 0
Black Hawk/Warren 48, Cuba City 14
Boyceville 35, Colfax 7
Brodhead/Juda 41, Platteville 0
Brookfield Central 37, West Allis Hale 0
Brookfield East 28, Marquette University 21
Cambria-Friesland 28, Johnson Creek 22
Cameron 36, Bloomer 8
Cashton 52, Riverdale 0
Catholic Memorial 28, Pewaukee 26
Cedarburg 20, Slinger 17
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 43, Barron 8
Cochrane-Fountain City 28, Independence/Gilmanton 12
Columbus 34, Lake Mills 7
Cumberland 46, Spooner 30
Darlington 72, Pecatonica/Argyle 0
DeForest 35, Portage 0
Delavan-Darien 35, Whitewater 6
Dodgeville 20, River Valley 14
Eau Claire North 21, Superior 0
Edgerton 37, East Troy 0
Edgewood 43, New Glarus 19
Elcho/White Lake 48, Bowler/Gresham 6
Ellsworth 24, Baldwin-Woodville 12
Elmwood/Plum City 44, Clear Lake 6
Fall Creek 25, Stanley-Boyd 19
Flambeau 38, Chequamegon 14
Franklin 42, Racine Park 14
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 52, Black River Falls 28
Germantown 33, Menomonee Falls 27
Grafton 12, Whitnall 7
Grantsburg 51, Ladysmith 22
Greendale 45, South Milwaukee 8
Hamilton 72, West Allis Central 0
Hartford Union 38, West Bend East 7
Highland 33, Boscobel 16
Homestead 34, Nicolet 7
Horicon/Hustisford 10, Palmyra-Eagle 7
Iowa-Grant 8, Hillsboro 6
Janesville Parker 35, Janesville Craig 33
Kenosha Indian Trail 48, Kenosha Tremper 12
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 55, Kenosha Christian Life 0
Kettle Moraine 38, Oconomowoc 3
Kewaskum 27, Port Washington 26
Lake Country Lutheran 21, Saint Thomas More 6
Lakeside Lutheran 54, Big Foot 0
Lincoln 22, Lake Holcombe 16
Lodi 37, Turner 36
Luther 35, Royall 8
Madison Memorial 63, Madison East 20
Madison West 16, Madison La Follette 12
Markesan 52, Dodgeland 16
Marshall 20, Clinton 18
Martin Luther 47, Brown Deer 0
McFarland 75, Jefferson 7
Melrose-Mindoro 39, Blair-Taylor 0
Menomonie 20, Chippewa Falls 14
Milton 31, Sun Prairie West 14
Milwaukee Washington 52, Milwaukee North 0
Milwaukee Lutheran 18, Wauwatosa East 13
Milwaukee Madison 32, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 0
Milwaukee Vincent 20, Milwaukee Pulaski 18
Mondovi 50, Osseo-Fairchild 6
Monroe 41, Evansville 0
Monticello, Ill. 39, Milwaukee Academy of Science 6
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 33, Sauk Prairie 14
Mukwonago 69, Waukesha South 7
Muskego 42, Waukesha North 7
Naperville Central, Ill. 44, Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir 8
New Berlin Eisenhower 56, Pius XI Catholic 0
New Berlin West 28, Wauwatosa West 24
New Richmond 14, Eau Claire Memorial 10
Northwestern 36, St. Croix Falls 28
Oak Creek 37, Racine Horlick 17
Onalaska 34, La Crosse Central 0
Oregon 28, Watertown 21
Pardeeville def. St. John's NW Military Academy, forfeit
Potosi/Cassville 34, Mineral Point 27
Prairie du Chien 43, Richland Center 0
Racine Case 28, Kenosha Bradford 7
Racine Lutheran 35, Brookfield Academy 0
Racine St. Catherine's 58, Shoreland Lutheran 7
Randolph 42, Deerfield 18
Reedsburg Area 30, La Crosse Logan 15
Rhinelander 14, Hayward 0
Rice Lake 44, Amery 6
River Falls 27, Hudson 14
River Ridge 28, Fennimore 7
Saint Croix Central 28, Osceola 0
Seneca 27, Ithaca 14
Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 60, Cudahy 7
Somerset 16, Prescott 8
Spring Valley 27, Glenwood City 12
Stoughton 28, Fort Atkinson 21
Sun Prairie East 42, Beaver Dam 0
Tomah 22, Sparta 21, OT
Turtle Lake 36, Cadott 28
University School of Milwaukee 51, Watertown Luther Prep 21
Verona Area 13, Middleton 7
Waterford 41, Union Grove 22
Waterloo 57, Cambridge 28
Waunakee 19, Monona Grove 6
Wautoma 31, Poynette 7
Webster 7, Rib Lake/Prentice 0
West Salem 35, Arcadia 0
Westby 47, Viroqua 15
Westosha Central 35, Burlington 30
Whitefish Bay 13, West Bend West 7
Wisconsin Dells 42, Westfield Area 0
Wisconsin Lutheran 22, Greenfield 21
Saturday’s games
St. Mary Catholic/Valley Christian 60, Wonewoc/Weston 13
Newman Catholic 49, Wabeno/Laona 14
Gibraltar 42, Algoma 8
Saint Francis 74, Living Word Lutheran 28
Oostburg 29, Ozaukee 8
