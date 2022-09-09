ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Here are the Week 4 high school football schedules and scores

By Mike Sherry, Appleton Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y70el_0hob1H5y00

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Thursday's games

AROUND THE STATE

Athens 30, Bruce 8

De Soto 20, Wild Rose 18

Lancaster 35, Mauston 0

Milwaukee Samuel Morse-Marshall 42, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 0

Milwaukee Hamilton 43, Milwaukee Bay View 6

Milwaukee King 55, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 6

Regis 44, Elk Mound 6

Friday's games

Wausau West 34, Kingsford, Mich. 14

Coleman 52, Pardeeville 6

Amherst 31, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 28

Hortonville 40, Appleton West 8

West De Pere 43, Ashwaubenon 20

Auburndale 29, Hurley 8

Southern Door 6, Bonduel 0

Two Rivers 47, Brillion 0

RELATED: 'It's going to be special': Kimberly, Appleton North ready to renew football rivalry

RELATED: Millimeters. That's how close West De Pere's Langdon Nordgaard was to never playing football again.

RELATED: Here are 10 must-see games during Week 4 of the high school football season

Cedar Grove-Belgium 42, Reedsville 6

Chilton 41, Valders 12

Crivitz 23, Clintonville 18

Marshfield 44, D.C Everest 29

De Pere 47, Green Bay East 0

Durand-Arkansaw 17, Neillsville/Granton 12

Edgar 42, Rosholt 0

Neenah 38, Fond du Lac 20

Green Bay Southwest 35, Green Bay Preble 19

Menasha 73, Green Bay West 0

Abbotsford 63, Iola-Scandinavia 27

Kaukauna 28, Oshkosh North 21

Kiel 37, Roncalli 12

Kimberly 17, Appleton North 0

Kohler/Lutheran/Christian 14, New Holstein 13

Laconia 21, Lomira 14

Lourdes Academy 20, Fall River/Rio 6

Colby 48, Loyal 8

Manawa 40, Nekoosa 28

Sheboygan North 21, Manitowoc Lincoln 7

Howards Grove 40, Manitowoc Lutheran 14

Assumption 51, Marathon 20

Sturgeon Bay 49, Marinette 27

Mayville 48, Winnebago Lutheran 20

Medford 38, Lakeland 14

Merrill 36, Antigo 0

Mishicot 16, Peshtigo 0

Adams-Friendship 63, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 0

Mosinee 55, Ashland 14

Little Chute 35, New London 0

Campbellsport 47, North Fond du Lac 7

Notre Dame 48, Sheboygan South 0

Kewaunee 49, Oconto 0

Oconto Falls 52, Northland Pines 10

Oshkosh West 24, Appleton East 19

Pittsville 26, Pacelli 12

Plymouth 49, Ripon 14

Bay Port 23, Pulaski 7

Hilbert 42, Random Lake 21

Freedom 47, Seymour 0

Berlin 36, Sheboygan Falls 6

St. Mary’s Springs 42, Omro 6

Stratford 21, Shiocton 7

Wisconsin Rapids 34, Stevens Point 21

Crandon 38, Tomahawk 0

Wrightstown 55, Waupaca 27

Denmark 40, Shawano 12

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 41, Waupun 6

Weyauwega-Fremont 42, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 7

Luxemburg-Casco 28, Winneconne 7

Fox Valley Lutheran 24, Xavier 15

Almond-Bancroft 50, Niagara 6

Florence 46, Tri-County 0

Prairie Farm 74, Greenwood 0

Oakfield 26, Kickapoo/LaFarge 22

North Crawford 30, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 14

Owen-Withee 44, McDonell Central 25

Lena/St. Thomas 36, Sevastopol 0

Suring 28, Gillett 26

Wausaukee 26, Oneida/NEW Lutheran 20

Three Lakes 24, Port Edwards 20

AROUND THE STATE

Alma/Pepin 51, Eleva-Strum 6

Aquinas 57, Altoona 22

Arrowhead 17, Waukesha West 7

Augusta 36, Whitehall 7

Badger 35, Wilmot Union 0

Bangor 57, Necedah 0

Baraboo 27, Holmen 0

Belleville 41, Southwestern 8

Beloit Memorial 42, Elkhorn Area 14

Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 58, Parkview/Albany 0

Black Hawk/Warren 48, Cuba City 14

Boyceville 35, Colfax 7

Brodhead/Juda 41, Platteville 0

Brookfield Central 37, West Allis Hale 0

Brookfield East 28, Marquette University 21

Cambria-Friesland 28, Johnson Creek 22

Cameron 36, Bloomer 8

Cashton 52, Riverdale 0

Catholic Memorial 28, Pewaukee 26

Cedarburg 20, Slinger 17

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 43, Barron 8

Cochrane-Fountain City 28, Independence/Gilmanton 12

Columbus 34, Lake Mills 7

Cumberland 46, Spooner 30

Darlington 72, Pecatonica/Argyle 0

DeForest 35, Portage 0

Delavan-Darien 35, Whitewater 6

Dodgeville 20, River Valley 14

Eau Claire North 21, Superior 0

Edgerton 37, East Troy 0

Edgewood 43, New Glarus 19

Elcho/White Lake 48, Bowler/Gresham 6

Ellsworth 24, Baldwin-Woodville 12

Elmwood/Plum City 44, Clear Lake 6

Fall Creek 25, Stanley-Boyd 19

Flambeau 38, Chequamegon 14

Franklin 42, Racine Park 14

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 52, Black River Falls 28

Germantown 33, Menomonee Falls 27

Grafton 12, Whitnall 7

Grantsburg 51, Ladysmith 22

Greendale 45, South Milwaukee 8

Hamilton 72, West Allis Central 0

Hartford Union 38, West Bend East 7

Highland 33, Boscobel 16

Homestead 34, Nicolet 7

Horicon/Hustisford 10, Palmyra-Eagle 7

Iowa-Grant 8, Hillsboro 6

Janesville Parker 35, Janesville Craig 33

Kenosha Indian Trail 48, Kenosha Tremper 12

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 55, Kenosha Christian Life 0

Kettle Moraine 38, Oconomowoc 3

Kewaskum 27, Port Washington 26

Lake Country Lutheran 21, Saint Thomas More 6

Lakeside Lutheran 54, Big Foot 0

Lincoln 22, Lake Holcombe 16

Lodi 37, Turner 36

Luther 35, Royall 8

Madison Memorial 63, Madison East 20

Madison West 16, Madison La Follette 12

Markesan 52, Dodgeland 16

Marshall 20, Clinton 18

Martin Luther 47, Brown Deer 0

McFarland 75, Jefferson 7

Melrose-Mindoro 39, Blair-Taylor 0

Menomonie 20, Chippewa Falls 14

Milton 31, Sun Prairie West 14

Milwaukee Washington 52, Milwaukee North 0

Milwaukee Lutheran 18, Wauwatosa East 13

Milwaukee Madison 32, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 0

Milwaukee Vincent 20, Milwaukee Pulaski 18

Mondovi 50, Osseo-Fairchild 6

Monroe 41, Evansville 0

Monticello, Ill. 39, Milwaukee Academy of Science 6

Mount Horeb/Barneveld 33, Sauk Prairie 14

Mukwonago 69, Waukesha South 7

Muskego 42, Waukesha North 7

Naperville Central, Ill. 44, Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir 8

New Berlin Eisenhower 56, Pius XI Catholic 0

New Berlin West 28, Wauwatosa West 24

New Richmond 14, Eau Claire Memorial 10

Northwestern 36, St. Croix Falls 28

Oak Creek 37, Racine Horlick 17

Onalaska 34, La Crosse Central 0

Oregon 28, Watertown 21

Pardeeville def. St. John's NW Military Academy, forfeit

Potosi/Cassville 34, Mineral Point 27

Prairie du Chien 43, Richland Center 0

Racine Case 28, Kenosha Bradford 7

Racine Lutheran 35, Brookfield Academy 0

Racine St. Catherine's 58, Shoreland Lutheran 7

Randolph 42, Deerfield 18

Reedsburg Area 30, La Crosse Logan 15

Rhinelander 14, Hayward 0

Rice Lake 44, Amery 6

River Falls 27, Hudson 14

River Ridge 28, Fennimore 7

Saint Croix Central 28, Osceola 0

Seneca 27, Ithaca 14

Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 60, Cudahy 7

Somerset 16, Prescott 8

Spring Valley 27, Glenwood City 12

Stoughton 28, Fort Atkinson 21

Sun Prairie East 42, Beaver Dam 0

Tomah 22, Sparta 21, OT

Turtle Lake 36, Cadott 28

University School of Milwaukee 51, Watertown Luther Prep 21

Verona Area 13, Middleton 7

Waterford 41, Union Grove 22

Waterloo 57, Cambridge 28

Waunakee 19, Monona Grove 6

Wautoma 31, Poynette 7

Webster 7, Rib Lake/Prentice 0

West Salem 35, Arcadia 0

Westby 47, Viroqua 15

Westosha Central 35, Burlington 30

Whitefish Bay 13, West Bend West 7

Wisconsin Dells 42, Westfield Area 0

Wisconsin Lutheran 22, Greenfield 21

Saturday’s games

St. Mary Catholic/Valley Christian 60, Wonewoc/Weston 13

Newman Catholic 49, Wabeno/Laona 14

Gibraltar 42, Algoma 8

Saint Francis 74, Living Word Lutheran 28

Oostburg 29, Ozaukee 8

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Here are the Week 4 high school football schedules and scores

Comments / 0

Related
WSAW

Stratford sweeps Colby in Monday night volleyball action

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new week of high school sports brought a non-conference volleyball match to Colby as the Hornets hosted Stratford. The first set proved to be the most contentious, however, the Tigers edged out the home side 27-25. The second two sets were a little more comfortable for Stratford as they earned a victory via the sweep 25-18 and 25-15, respectively.
COLBY, WI
GazetteXtra

High school football roundup: Brodhead/Juda dominates Platteville

BRODHEAD The Brodhead/Juda football team scored 28 points in the second quarter, scoring six rushing touchdowns overall, in a 41-0 home victory over Platteville in a Southwest Wisconsin Conference game Friday. The Cardinals (4-0, 2-0 SWC) found pay dirt late in the first quarter on a 2-yard run by senior Sean Huffman. Junior Isaac Saunders, who ran it 16 times for 96 yards, doubled the Cardinals’ lead with a 12-yard...
BRODHEAD, WI
Fox11online.com

A glimpse into fall sports at Appleton North High School

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Fall sports are well underway in Northeast Wisconsin. Some Appleton North High School girls' teams are motivated to have a successful season. The girls swim and dive team is jumping into the pool every day working on perfecting dives and beating times. Share your photos and videos...
APPLETON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
The Post-Crescent

The Post-Crescent

2K+
Followers
986
Post
432K+
Views
ABOUT

Appleton Wisconsin News - postcrescent.com is the home page of Appleton Wisconsin with in depth and updated Appleton local news.

 http://postcrescent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy