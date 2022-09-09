Here are the Week 4 high school football schedules and scores

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new week of high school sports brought a non-conference volleyball match to Colby as the Hornets hosted Stratford. The first set proved to be the most contentious, however, the Tigers edged out the home side 27-25. The second two sets were a little more comfortable for Stratford as they earned a victory via the sweep 25-18 and 25-15, respectively.

COLBY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO