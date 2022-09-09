1 hurt following Kentwood shooting, standoff

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is hurt following a Friday morning shooting and standoff in Kentwood.

Around 7:45 a.m., officers with the Kentwood Police Department were sent to a home near 56th Street SE near Kelekent Avenue SE after receiving reports of a possible shooting.

The police department said a man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers believe that his injuries are related to the shooting. KPD said his injuries are not considered life-threatening. His name has not been released.

KPD said that there was a 30 minute standoff before the person inside voluntarily surrendered.

Three people were taken into custody for charges related to the investigation and on outstanding warrants. An officer at the scene originally told News 8 that four people were taken into custody.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kentwood police detective bureau at 616.656.6604 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

This shooting remains under investigation.

