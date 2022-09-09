Read full article on original website
Study offers first compelling evidence of how humans became more intelligent than Neanderthals
The variation of a single protein in the brain of modern humans may be responsible for their superior cognitive abilities compared to Neanderthals, a new study suggests.Researchers assessed the effect of a change in a single amino acid building block which is linked to greater nerve cell production in the brain’s frontal lobe.“Modern humans differ from apes and Neanderthals by this single amino acid change,” scientists, including those from the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics in Germany, say in the study published on Thursday in the journal Science.The protein, known as transketolase-like 1 (TKTL1), is...
psychologytoday.com
What Biology Tells Us About the Acceptance of Life and Death
Humans undergo constant physiological and psychological change and development. It may be easier to accept the prospect of eventual death if we think of ourselves as in constant transition. The transitory loss of the sense of self and time through practices such as meditation can help people learn to let...
CNET
Thylacine De-extinction: Why We Need to Talk About Resurrecting Species
When Hank Greely, a law professor at Stanford University, took to the stage at 2013's TEDx De-extinction conference in Washington, DC, he posed a simple question. "De-extinction," he started. "Hubris? Or hope?" The answer, he offered, was "yes, a little bit of both." Greely's talk, which you can watch on...
Phys.org
What fossils reveal about hybridization of early humans
Many people living today have a small component of Neanderthal DNA in their genes, suggesting an important role for admixture with archaic human lineages in the evolution of our species. Paleogenetic evidence indicates that hybridization with Neanderthals and other ancient groups occurred multiple times, with our species' history resembling more a network or braided stream than a tree. Clearly the origin of humankind was more complex than previously thought.
Scientists in China created the first-ever mammal with fully reprogrammed genes
Scientists have been messing around with genetics for years now. One of the most powerful gene-editing tools, CRISPR, has even allowed them to create genetically modified mosquitos and could let us make hypoallergenic cats sometime in the future, too. Now, scientists in China have made a massive breakthrough, creating the first genetically modified mammal to sport fully reprogrammed genes.
Study reveals striking differences in brains of modern humans and Neanderthals
Results believed to be first compelling evidence that modern humans were cognitively better than Neanderthals
Scientists think they have found a solution to one of the oldest problems in the universe
It’s one of the oldest problems in the universe: Since matter and antimatter annihilate each other on contact, and both forms of matter existed at the moment of the big bang, why is there a universe made primarily of matter rather than nothing at all? Where did all the antimatter go?“The fact that our current-day universe is dominated by matter remains among the most perplexing, longstanding mysteries in modern physics,” University of California, Riverside professor of physics and astronomy Yanou Cui said in a statement shared this week. “A subtle imbalance or asymmetry between matter and antimatter in the...
psychologytoday.com
Why Do Near-Death Experiences and Psychedelics Have a Transformational Effect?
A new study has shown that both near-death experiences and psychedelics can have powerful transformational effects. Both experiences brought a more positive, accepting attitude to death. Although both experiences have different characteristics, they each take us beyond our normal limited awareness, and reveal a wider reality. My main area of...
psychologytoday.com
How Disaster Can Inspire Human Connection
Historical and psychological research suggests that in collective crises, people are generally inspired to act with compassion, not selfishness. In the first weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic people reported feeling inspired to connect, and that their interactions were more meaningful. Our drive to connect is a hidden asset that may...
studyfinds.org
Brain-eating amoeba helps scientists better understand basic building blocks of life
AMHERST, Mass. — To understand how life became what it is today, there may be no better answer than a brain-eating amoeba. Researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst are studying an organism called Naegleria and believe it may offer new insight into the evolution of life on Earth.
psychologytoday.com
How Our Internal Values Shape Our Health
Long-term changes to health habits are a goal for millions, often attempted but rarely successful. Health education, smartphone apps, and even wearable health tech have each failed as lasting solutions for most people. Research suggests that lasting changes in external health behaviors first require changes in our internal values and...
Scientists Discuss ESP Research and FMRI Machines That Can Read Minds
The latest advances in the field are expected to lead to complete accuracy in the near-future. This article is based on accredited medical, science, and media reports. Disclaimer: I am not a scientist. I will share knowledge but will offer no personal opinion on this matter herein.
psychologytoday.com
The Truth About Emotional Intelligence
The very term “emotional intelligence” suggests inborn capabilities; more important are learned “emotional skills.”. Emotional skills consist of being able to express emotions, decode them, and control them. Developing emotional skills is not easy, but it can be done with hard work and dedication. There is quite...
psychologytoday.com
How to Increase Civility: The Important Role of the Correspondence Bias
There are many possible causes for people’s behaviors, some lie within the person (their character) and some lie outside (situational factors). The correspondence bias is our tendency to blame people’s bad behaviors on their character, and discount situationl factors. If we challenge ourselves to think of possible situational...
psychologytoday.com
Is Our Culture of Overachievement Exhausting Our Youth?
Maladaptive perfectionists set unattainable goals and minimize their accomplishments. Today's youth experience increasing societal pressures and social influences to achieve and compete. Maladaptive perfectionism can lead to sleep problems, attention issues, procrastination, exhaustion, and poor mental health. Parents, schools, and communities can play an active role in supporting healthy achievement...
psychologytoday.com
6 Signs of Social Isolation Schema
People with social isolation schema may have grown up feeling like they don’t belong, and like there’s something wrong with them. They may avoid people and find relationships fake and exhausting, and may feel they can relax and be themselves only when they’re alone. Letting go of...
psychologytoday.com
The Inner Lives of Plants: Cognition, Sentience, and Ethics
Late last year ago I posted an interview with the editors of a fascinating book titled The Mind of Plants: Narratives of Vegetal Intelligence. It was quite popular and generated a large number of emails asking me questions about plant intelligence, consciousness, and sentience and also stories from people who had witnessed what they called learning, thinking, and feeling in a wide variety of "smarty plants." An email I received from Brad asked, "Given what we know, should we thoughtlessly be mowing lawns and chopping down trees?" Madeline wanted to know, "What will it mean if and when we learn that plants are sentient, feeling beings? Is it okay to eat them?"
psychologytoday.com
The Purpose of Conflict
Most individuals try to avoid conflict, or at least view it as bad. Conflict is neither good nor bad—it just is. Creativity is the human metaphor for nature. We are all interdependent and hold the secrets of a more sane, creatively imagined world. "At the heart of each of...
psychologytoday.com
Recognize Your Relationship Patterns
Romance and sexual passion are connected in a very real way to the deepest patterns of your childhood, those relationship patterns that you experienced with your mother and father from the earliest stages of childhood development. Parental bonds. The way your parents cared for and bonded with you, as well...
psychologytoday.com
Betrayal Trauma’s Divisive Narrative
Being abused by someone who has power over you creates a double bind for the victim. The victim's dependence on the perpetrator makes confrontation very risky, if not impossible. Victims betrayed by someone who should be a caretaker frequently bury their trauma. Those who have been blind to their trauma...
