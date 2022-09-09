Read full article on original website
Tri-City Latino Festival returns to Columbus for 9th year
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The annual Tri-City Latino Festival is back for its 9th year. The event is happening this Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Columbus Civic Center. Festival goers will have from noon until 9 p.m. to enjoy all the food, activities, music and much more. Event planners say...
Public Safety Department Heroes Honored at ‘Remembering 9/11′ ceremony
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “Let us honor, let us honor all who came before us,” says Nancy Jones, 1st Vice Commander Post 135. Sunday, the Chattahoochee Valley Veterans Council and American Legion Post 35 hosted a ceremony in honor of heroes lost on September 11th, 2001. At the...
Funeral arrangements announced for Columbus lawyer
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for Attorney Ralston D. Jarrett. A celebration of life will be held at 11:11 a.m. on September 20, at North Highland Church - 7300 Whittlesey Boulevard in Columbus. A public viewing is set for September 19 - from 1 - 6...
Man spreads word of God through smiles and waves in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over the last few months, you may have noticed Dan Troller posted up on one of several spots around the Fountain City with two signs on your daily commute -- one reads ‘Have a great day’ and the others ‘Thank you Jesus’ and ‘Come Holy Spirit’, depending on which side you catch.
UPDATE: Sink hole partially blocks off 14th St. in downtown Columbus
UPDATE 9/13/22 6:32 p.m.: The police presence on Broadway is due to a sinkhole that appears to be around five to eight feet deep, one foot wide. A representative with Columbus Public Works says that the sinkhole may be caused by a sanitation or storm pipe. The city says it intends to come back tomorrow […]
School in forest now open for enrollment in Midland
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Class will be in session - outdoors - for a new school planning to open in Columbus early next year. Enrollment is open for a new non-traditional school that encourages outdoor learning. A new school called ‘Bloom’ - the Midland Forest School - will be the...
Columbus Tech holds groundbreaking for new culinary facility
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Technical College is cooking up some changes for culinary students in the next few years. Today, a groundbreaking ceremony took place to construct a new facility. It will be state-of-the-art and include a formal teaching kitchen, baking kitchen, demonstration classroom and cafe. Currently, students are...
Family of 19-year-old speaks after her deadly crash in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - 19-year-old Aleiyah Donald had just left her sister’s birthday party when an alert was sent to her mother’s phone. “I was leaving out of the complex, and life 360 went off on my phone,” says Aleiyah’s mother, India Donald. The alert is through an app where families can track one another. Usually she says she ignores the alerts, but she knew this time it was different.
Homegoing Celebration for Robert Anderson, Remembering a Columbus Trailblazer
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “He had that low baritone voice that I’ll always remember and I’ll always remember all the things that he did in the city of Columbus,” says Calvin Smyre, former Georgia state representative and friend of Robert Anderson for more than 65 years.
Columbus woman relives her September 11th experience
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On September 11, 2001, people around the world watched video images of two planes flying into the twin towers in New York City. A Columbus woman saw the attack with her own two eyes. Janice Marbury was doing some volunteer work at the Jehovah’s Witness headquarters in Brooklyn on September 11th, […]
Author of new Stocking Strangler book and Carlton Gary’s prosecutor talk about the ‘reign of terror’ in the 1970s
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Chuck Williams Show, a WRBL podcast, will explore a terrible chapter in Columbus’ history – the 1970s Stocking Stranglings. Chuck interviews Judge Bill Smith and author William Rawlings. Chuck joins us now. For years, Judge Smith was unable to table this case...
Small taste of fall
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cool mornings and warm, sunny afternoons are in our future for the rest of the week. After starting off in the 50s and 60s this morning for the first time since May, we’ll reach 82 to 86 degrees Tuesday afternoon with sunshine and a few high clouds. More importantly, very comfortable humidity levels will be present.
Heavy police presence on Morris Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s a heavy police presence on Morris Rd. in Columbus. Columbus police are currently on a taped-off scene. There is no word on the reason for the police presence at this time. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we learn more information.
Delta Sigma Theta encouraging voter registration in Tri-City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A group of Columbus alumnae of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority encourages the Tri-City to become voters and vote in every election. National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, Sept. 20. That’s why the women of Delta are encouraging you to check your voter status, remind you...
Beautiful Conditions as Far as the Eye Can See
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been an absolutely gorgeous Tuesday! Lucky for us these conditions aren’t going anywhere. Tonight we will see lows back in the LOW 60s (woo!), while tomorrow afternoon will see a warm up to the mid to upper 80s again. The same trend continues through the rest of the work week, with lows gradually increasing. Looking ahead to the weekend - whatever activities you have planned will be good to go whether they are indoor or outdoor! Friday night will be comfortable for the Uptown Concert series or high school football with dewpoints staying in the low 60s. The story remains the same for tailgating and college football games on Saturday. The only chance of rain we have coming up will be Sunday afternoon, but it’s still likely most of us will stay dry. Heading into the next work week we will start to see a rise in humidity, but rain coverage stays around zero. What a wonderful week as we quickly approach the autumn equinox!
CPD searching for man missing since May 2022
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. According to police, Randy Jerome Lewis, age 61, was reported missing from the 5600 block of Buxton Drive on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, around 3:00 p.m. A description Lewis’ clothing is not available. Lewis drives a […]
DETAILS: City of Columbus employee pay study continues
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A heated morning at Columbus City Council Tuesday.... the topic: the city employee pay study. Unlike the last meeting, a vote was passed. Pay compression, employee retention and the fact that a study hasn’t been done since 2006 is what sparked the initiative. The study costing taxpayers roughly $350 thousand, roughly $10 million is set aside for implementation.
Arrest made in deadly Forestside Drive shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting on Forestside Drive that happened Monday evening. According to officials, Jonathan Thompson, age 25, has been arrested in connection to the killing of 25-year-old Zachary Castellow. Police said Castellow was shot and killed in the 1600 block of Forestside […]
Jack Pezold confirms sale of 20 Chattahoochee Valley McDonald’s to California businessman
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A highly successful Columbus businessman who has sold tens of millions of hamburgers in the Chattahoochee Valley, has now sold his restaurants. Jack Pezold confirmed to WRBL in an exclusive interview on Thursday that his restaurants have been sold to a California businessman. Pezold came to Columbus 42 years ago and […]
Suspect arrested in murder on Kings Mountain Court
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on Kings Mountain Court earlier this month. According to officials with the Columbus Police Department, Jamez X Starr, age 21, has been arrested and charged in the killing of 22-year-old Jaelon Langley on Sept. 3, 2022. Langley was shot multiple […]
