WTVM

Tri-City Latino Festival returns to Columbus for 9th year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The annual Tri-City Latino Festival is back for its 9th year. The event is happening this Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Columbus Civic Center. Festival goers will have from noon until 9 p.m. to enjoy all the food, activities, music and much more. Event planners say...
WTVM

Funeral arrangements announced for Columbus lawyer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for Attorney Ralston D. Jarrett. A celebration of life will be held at 11:11 a.m. on September 20, at North Highland Church - 7300 Whittlesey Boulevard in Columbus. A public viewing is set for September 19 - from 1 - 6...
WTVM

Man spreads word of God through smiles and waves in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over the last few months, you may have noticed Dan Troller posted up on one of several spots around the Fountain City with two signs on your daily commute -- one reads ‘Have a great day’ and the others ‘Thank you Jesus’ and ‘Come Holy Spirit’, depending on which side you catch.
WTVM

School in forest now open for enrollment in Midland

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Class will be in session - outdoors - for a new school planning to open in Columbus early next year. Enrollment is open for a new non-traditional school that encourages outdoor learning. A new school called ‘Bloom’ - the Midland Forest School - will be the...
WTVM

Columbus Tech holds groundbreaking for new culinary facility

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Technical College is cooking up some changes for culinary students in the next few years. Today, a groundbreaking ceremony took place to construct a new facility. It will be state-of-the-art and include a formal teaching kitchen, baking kitchen, demonstration classroom and cafe. Currently, students are...
WTVM

Family of 19-year-old speaks after her deadly crash in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - 19-year-old Aleiyah Donald had just left her sister’s birthday party when an alert was sent to her mother’s phone. “I was leaving out of the complex, and life 360 went off on my phone,” says Aleiyah’s mother, India Donald. The alert is through an app where families can track one another. Usually she says she ignores the alerts, but she knew this time it was different.
WRBL News 3

Columbus woman relives her September 11th experience

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On September 11, 2001, people around the world watched video images of two planes flying into the twin towers in New York City. A Columbus woman saw the attack with her own two eyes. Janice Marbury was doing some volunteer work at the Jehovah’s Witness headquarters in Brooklyn on September 11th, […]
WTVM

Small taste of fall

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cool mornings and warm, sunny afternoons are in our future for the rest of the week. After starting off in the 50s and 60s this morning for the first time since May, we’ll reach 82 to 86 degrees Tuesday afternoon with sunshine and a few high clouds. More importantly, very comfortable humidity levels will be present.
WTVM

Heavy police presence on Morris Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s a heavy police presence on Morris Rd. in Columbus. Columbus police are currently on a taped-off scene. There is no word on the reason for the police presence at this time. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we learn more information.
WTVM

Delta Sigma Theta encouraging voter registration in Tri-City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A group of Columbus alumnae of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority encourages the Tri-City to become voters and vote in every election. National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, Sept. 20. That’s why the women of Delta are encouraging you to check your voter status, remind you...
WTVM

Beautiful Conditions as Far as the Eye Can See

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been an absolutely gorgeous Tuesday! Lucky for us these conditions aren’t going anywhere. Tonight we will see lows back in the LOW 60s (woo!), while tomorrow afternoon will see a warm up to the mid to upper 80s again. The same trend continues through the rest of the work week, with lows gradually increasing. Looking ahead to the weekend - whatever activities you have planned will be good to go whether they are indoor or outdoor! Friday night will be comfortable for the Uptown Concert series or high school football with dewpoints staying in the low 60s. The story remains the same for tailgating and college football games on Saturday. The only chance of rain we have coming up will be Sunday afternoon, but it’s still likely most of us will stay dry. Heading into the next work week we will start to see a rise in humidity, but rain coverage stays around zero. What a wonderful week as we quickly approach the autumn equinox!
WRBL News 3

CPD searching for man missing since May 2022

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. According to police, Randy Jerome Lewis, age 61, was reported missing from the 5600 block of Buxton Drive on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, around 3:00 p.m. A description Lewis’ clothing is not available. Lewis drives a […]
WTVM

DETAILS: City of Columbus employee pay study continues

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A heated morning at Columbus City Council Tuesday.... the topic: the city employee pay study. Unlike the last meeting, a vote was passed. Pay compression, employee retention and the fact that a study hasn’t been done since 2006 is what sparked the initiative. The study costing taxpayers roughly $350 thousand, roughly $10 million is set aside for implementation.
WRBL News 3

Arrest made in deadly Forestside Drive shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting on Forestside Drive that happened Monday evening. According to officials, Jonathan Thompson, age 25, has been arrested in connection to the killing of 25-year-old Zachary Castellow. Police said Castellow was shot and killed in the 1600 block of Forestside […]
WRBL News 3

Suspect arrested in murder on Kings Mountain Court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on Kings Mountain Court earlier this month. According to officials with the Columbus Police Department, Jamez X Starr, age 21, has been arrested and charged in the killing of 22-year-old Jaelon Langley on Sept. 3, 2022. Langley was shot multiple […]
