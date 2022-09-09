COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been an absolutely gorgeous Tuesday! Lucky for us these conditions aren’t going anywhere. Tonight we will see lows back in the LOW 60s (woo!), while tomorrow afternoon will see a warm up to the mid to upper 80s again. The same trend continues through the rest of the work week, with lows gradually increasing. Looking ahead to the weekend - whatever activities you have planned will be good to go whether they are indoor or outdoor! Friday night will be comfortable for the Uptown Concert series or high school football with dewpoints staying in the low 60s. The story remains the same for tailgating and college football games on Saturday. The only chance of rain we have coming up will be Sunday afternoon, but it’s still likely most of us will stay dry. Heading into the next work week we will start to see a rise in humidity, but rain coverage stays around zero. What a wonderful week as we quickly approach the autumn equinox!

