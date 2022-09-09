ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Maverick
6d ago

I heard about this ballot issue back in late 2019. And over the pandemic I've stocked-up on plastic bags at every grocery store I shop at because of it. I'll be damned if I pay an extra 10 cents per bag because of some Karen forced ballot issue. Colorado has become California without the ocean.

Cliff Davis
6d ago

Plastic bags being replaced with plastic cars . Remember when you sheep were all told how much better plastic was than paper. Same things going to happen with toy electric 💩box cars.

Walter Rutledge
6d ago

And once agin we have a textbook example of government dancing around the Colorado Constitution by labeling the new pile of money we HAVE to pay a FEE! Just where, exactly, does all that loot wind up, really? I'll bet you a thrice-used* "single use" plastic bag that it goes to the General Fund with the other tax money. (* Use the hormone-free dog poo to fertilize your organically grown tomatoes 🍅!)

K99

An Open Letter To Those Thinking About Moving To Colorado

WARNING: This article is oozing with sarcasm. If you can't take a joke please stop reading. If you are thinking about moving to Colorado or you know someone who is, don't. Just don't do it. The state has been growing exponentially over the past couple of decades. In fact, since 2010, more than 745,000 people have moved to Colorado; and while there are still plenty of wide open spaces to squeeze in more people, you're not wanted here, so just stay away.
Mix 104.3 KMXY

These Are The 14 Best Dive Bars In The State of Colorado

When searching for a small, not-particularly-glamorous, eclectic old-style bar, you'll find you have plenty to choose from in Colorado. They're regarded as "dive bars," and here's a quick look at 14 that stand out from the crowd. Every town has one, and if you blink, you may miss it. Some...
Mix 104.3 KMXY

2 Colorado Women Drive into Cherry Creek Reservoir, Get Rescued

A couple of Colorado deputies put their swimming skills to use when they rescued two women from a quickly sinking vehicle. According to a report from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, Arapahoe Sheriff's deputies were able to successfully rescue two women on Saturday, September 10, 2022, who accidentally drove down a boat ramp into Cherry Creek Reservoir.
Mix 104.3 KMXY

What You Need To Know About Required Snowmobile Registration In Colorado

If you own a snowmobile and plan to drive it on public lands and trails in Colorado, you must register your vehicle with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The snowmobile season is fast approaching in Colorado, which means it's time for back-country snow enthusiasts to start preparing for the winter season ahead. That includes making sure the vehicle is registered before hitting the trails.
Cadrene Heslop

Walmart Bans This Item In Its Colorado Stores

The climate is changing. This past summer saw several states having record-high temperatures. What else? Many environmentalists have spoken about the damaging effects of consumerism. These talks have led companies and countries to ban using one specific item. In some states, Walmart is also changing its policies. It will restrict the use of this product in some stores. The ban could cause unprepared shoppers to spend more as they encounter fees.
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

ABOUT

Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

