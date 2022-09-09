An adventurous family-of-six who have lived in 25 different countries in just eight years say they have saved £100,000 and holidayed non-stop for free by swapping their home with stunning chalets and villas across the globe.Daniel Prince, 46, and his wife, Clair, 46, both originally from Essex, had moved abroad to Singapore for Daniel’s work – but by 2014, he found himself tied constantly to his desk while she juggled four young children at home and they knew they needed a dramatic life change.Selling their family home and most of their belongings, the couple gambled everything for a nomadic life,...

