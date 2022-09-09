ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

U.S. Marine Band to perform at Forum Theatre

By Pat Giblin
 4 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band is returning to Binghamton’s Forum Theatre for the first time in five years.

They will be performing for free on Saturday, October 8th, at 7:30 p.m. as part of a national concert tour.

The tour will visit 27 cities in ten different states and features musical selections in the style of the band’s 17th director John Philip Sousa.

According to the Forum, music will include traditional band repertoire, Sousa marches, contemporary compositions, vocal and instrument solos, and a patriotic salute to the armed forces.

The Marine Band is America’s oldest continuously active professional musical organization. Founded in 1798, the band has performed for every U.S. President since John Adams.

“It is an honor to host the United States Marine Band at the Broome County Forum Theatre,” said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar. “This is yet another way we are continuously working to give back to the men and women that have served on our behalf. We can’t wait to hear the men and women of the Marine Band perform here in Broome County.”

Free tickets are now available at the Mirabito box office located at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. There is a limit of four tickets per request.

