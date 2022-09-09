I am fully in support of Pinny Beebe-Center’s seeking the Senate seat for our district. I’ve known Pinny since the 1980s when, as teacher of early and experiential education, I met her working at a teacher resource center in Rockport. Subsequently, while I was Director of Mid-Coast Children’s Services, Pinny was deeply engaged in our local CAP agency, subsequently becoming Regional Manager for Penquis CAP. Her deep experience there during the recession of 2008 led her to found the Knox Co. Homeless Coalition, supported by many different businesses in the county.

ROCKPORT, ME