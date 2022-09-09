Briefs: Local motorists alerted to road work starting next week

Lane restrictions and one road closing announced

East Center Street, between Dix Avenue and South Grand Avenue, will have intermittent lane closures from 8 a.m. Tuesday until 5 p.m. Friday. Traffic will be maintained during this work. A contractor working for Columbia Gas will be working at this location.

South Prospect Street/Ohio 4, between Barks Road and Walnut Street, will have daily lane restrictions between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. starting Monday through October. Kokosing Construction Company, in contract with the Ohio Department of Transportation, will be completing street resurfacing at this location.

Ohio 4 between George Street and Center Street will close starting at 7 a.m. Monday for 60 days. The detour will be Ohio 4 to U.S. 23 to Ohio 309 to Ohio 4.

Patrol focused on teen driver safety

Nationally, around 11% of drivers are age 24 and younger. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, teen drivers have a higher rate of fatal crashes, mainly because of their immaturity, lack of skills, and lack of experience.

In Ohio, teen drivers were involved in 162,267 traffic crashes from 2020 to 2021. An action on the part of the teen driver contributed to 67% of these crashes. Crashes where teen drivers were at fault resulted in 406 fatalities and 47,792 injuries during the same timeframe.

To support young drivers, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Ohio Traffic Safety Office launched the Drive to Live education program for youth last year. The program positively engages young drivers in conversations about good decision making. The Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Teach your Teen to Drive website also offers parents and caregivers helpful tips and a framework for having discussions with their teen drivers about risky driving behaviors that can lead to fatal consequences.

The leading causes of teen driver crashes were following too close and failure to yield. Leading causes of fatal at fault youthful driver crashes included unsafe speed, failure to yield, driving off the roadway and driving left of center.

Hearing for proposed solar energy facility in Morrow County

The Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) will hold a public hearing regarding Blossom Solar, LLC’s proposal to construct a 144 megawatt solar powered electric generation facility in Washington Township in Morrow County. The hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Nov. 15 at the Washington Township Trustee Hall, 3612 Township Road 49, Iberia. The purpose is to allow individuals to provide sworn testimony regarding the proposed facility.

Additional information regarding the proposed solar facility is available at OPSB.ohio.gov in case number 22-0151-EL-BGN.