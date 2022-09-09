ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Briefs: Local motorists alerted to road work starting next week

By Marion Star
The Marion Star
The Marion Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42AJ04_0hoazq1B00

Lane restrictions and one road closing announced

East Center Street, between Dix Avenue and South Grand Avenue, will have intermittent lane closures from 8 a.m. Tuesday until 5 p.m. Friday. Traffic will be maintained during this work. A contractor working for Columbia Gas will be working at this location.

South Prospect Street/Ohio 4, between Barks Road and Walnut Street, will have daily lane restrictions between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. starting Monday through October. Kokosing Construction Company, in contract with the Ohio Department of Transportation, will be completing street resurfacing at this location.

Ohio 4 between George Street and Center Street will close starting at 7 a.m. Monday for 60 days. The detour will be Ohio 4 to U.S. 23 to Ohio 309 to Ohio 4.

Patrol focused on teen driver safety

Nationally, around 11% of drivers are age 24 and younger. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, teen drivers have a higher rate of fatal crashes, mainly because of their immaturity, lack of skills, and lack of experience.

In Ohio, teen drivers were involved in 162,267 traffic crashes from 2020 to 2021. An action on the part of the teen driver contributed to 67% of these crashes. Crashes where teen drivers were at fault resulted in 406 fatalities and 47,792 injuries during the same timeframe.

To support young drivers, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Ohio Traffic Safety Office launched the Drive to Live education program for youth last year. The program positively engages young drivers in conversations about good decision making. The Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Teach your Teen to Drive website also offers parents and caregivers helpful tips and a framework for having discussions with their teen drivers about risky driving behaviors that can lead to fatal consequences.

The leading causes of teen driver crashes were following too close and failure to yield. Leading causes of fatal at fault youthful driver crashes included unsafe speed, failure to yield, driving off the roadway and driving left of center.

Hearing for proposed solar energy facility in Morrow County

The Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) will hold a public hearing regarding Blossom Solar, LLC’s proposal to construct a 144 megawatt solar powered electric generation facility in Washington Township in Morrow County. The hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Nov. 15 at the Washington Township Trustee Hall, 3612 Township Road 49, Iberia. The purpose is to allow individuals to provide sworn testimony regarding the proposed facility.

Additional information regarding the proposed solar facility is available at OPSB.ohio.gov in case number 22-0151-EL-BGN.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Washington Township, OH
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Iberia, OH
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Briefs#Road Work#Traffic Accident#Columbia Gas
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Marion Star

The Marion Star

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

The Marion Star is your local news source for Marion County and the surrounding area.

 http://marionstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy