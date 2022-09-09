ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burr Oak, MI

Burr Oak, WP football teams drop games

By Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4do1ij_0hoazmjV00

Both the Burr Oak and White Pigeon football teams were upended in action on Thursday night.

Decatur at White Pigeon

Decatur scored on a 93-yard touchdown pass with 39 seconds remaining to beat White Pigeon 26-22 on Thursday night. The varsity game was played because of an official shortage for Friday night games.

With the defeat, White Pigeon falls to 1-2 on the season.

Decatur did all the scoring in the second half of Thursday’s games with a pair of touchdowns. The Raiders posted one in each quarter. They actually led at one point in the second quarter as well.

White Pigeon got on the board first, though.

Caleb Lane rushed for a 1-yard TD with just over four minutes remaining in the opening quarter. John Bontrager ran the conversion attempt in and the Chiefs led 8-0.

Decatur ran the ensuing kickoff back for a touchdown. The Raiders missed the conversion and White Pigeon led 8-6. That would be the score at the end of one quarter.

In the second, Decatur took a lead on a touchdown pass early. The Raiders also made the conversion and built a 14-8 advantage in the contest.

White Pigeon answered later in the quarter. Dom Frachetti capped off the drive with a 5-yard TD run. The conversion pass from Lane to Chris Jackson was good and the game was tied 14-14.

That tie would only last for a few minutes.

Just before halftime, White Pigeon took the lead. Frachetti found the end zone on a 1-yard TD plunge, he also ran the conversion in to make it 22-14 Chiefs.

White Pigeon out-gained Decatur 271-247 in the game, but ran nearly twice as many plays with a 56-29 edge. White Pigeon dominated the time of possession in the game 30:19 to 17:41.

The Chiefs also forced three Decatur turnovers in the game and held a 16-5 advantage in first downs.

James Stewart led the rushing attack with 153 yards on the ground for White Pigeon, Lane rushed for 77 and Frachetti 43.

Bontrager and Stewart led the defense with five tackles each. Seth Miller made four stops while Esteban Castro, Nate Irwin and Jackson all had three tackles.

Burr Oak at Athens

Burr Oak fell to 0-3 on the season with a 72-0 loss at Athens.

The Bobcats went into the game missing five starters but the underclassmen played hard all the way to the end of the game, coaches said.

Brayden Ledyard had 22 yards rushing and receiving in the game.

Damion Johnson led with six tackles. Brenan Baldridge, Collin Anderson and Grant Brooks each added five while Aiden Calvert made four stops.

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

Notre Dame QB Buchner out for season with shoulder injury

Lanes to be closed on Western Avenue near Mayflower Road in South Bend Tuesday. The lane closures impact Western Avenue starting at Mayflower Road and continuing 300 feet east of the intersection. Notre Dame dedicates new hydro facility in South Bend. Updated: 3 hours ago. The plant has been producing...
NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

Michiana Unsolved: The Double Homicide of Brandon Smith and ShaeLeigh Zeiger

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was around 2:40 am on December 19, 2021 when South Bend Police were called to the 2200 block of South Franklin Street. “It’s right there in the area of Franklin and Ewing. There is an establishment that is well known in the South Bend area, Antonio’s Bar,” explains Lt. Kayla Miller with Michiana Crime Stoppers.
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
White Pigeon, MI
Sports
City
Decatur, MI
Burr Oak, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Burr Oak, MI
City
White Pigeon, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
WNDU

New business opens in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A brand-new business is now open in Elkhart. J&B Home Décor & Gifts held its grand opening last week. The store offers everything from accent furniture pieces for your home, to gourmet treats, to specialty dog toys, and everything in between. While the store has...
ELKHART, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Stewart
Great Lakes Now

Farms in Six Southeast Michigan Counties Are Major Sources of Lake Erie Toxic Blooms

The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Driver crashes into Little Caesar's Pizza on Westnedge Avenue

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A SUV drove through the front window of a Little Caesar's Pizza Monday night. Cause still unknown: 1 injured in Three Rivers house explosion. The crash happened around 8 p.m. on South Westnedge Avenue. The three passengers stayed on scene and the driver appeared to cooperate...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Driver dies after crashing into truck in St. Joseph County

FABIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 77-year-old man died after deputies said he ran a stop sign in Fabius Township and crashed into a truck. Fatal shooting: Man identified in Princeton Avenue fatal shooting. The Lawton man was driving on Young's Prairie Road at 8:13 p.m. when he drove through...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Oak#Raiders#Football Teams#22 Yards#American Football#The Burr Oak#White Pigeon Decatur
WNDU

Father, son buy historic Kizer House

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?. A father and son bought the historic Kizer House located in the 800 block of West Washington Street in South Bend. Stephen and Ed Ziegler bought the property back in March. “And I’ve been watching the real...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Body Recovered In Winona Lake

WINONA LAKE - A body was recovered from Winona Lake late Tuesday morning in about 6 to 6-1/2 feet of water, according to Winona Lake Fire Department Public Information Officer Mike Cox. After the man’s body was recovered by boat, he was offloaded to an ambulance and the county coroner...
WINONA LAKE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MLive

Westnedge Avenue closed at I-94 after crash

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Northbound Westnedge Avenue is shut down because of a crash. A crash around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, led to the closure northbound lane of South Westnedge Avenue at I-94, the Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authority said. The closure includes traffic trying to exit onto Westnedge...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WNDU

One killed, one seriously hurt in Benton Harbor crash

Lanes to be closed on Western Avenue near Mayflower Road in South Bend Tuesday. The lane closures impact Western Avenue starting at Mayflower Road and continuing 300 feet east of the intersection. Notre Dame dedicates new hydro facility in South Bend. Updated: 5 hours ago. The plant has been producing...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WWMTCw

Police investigate rollover crash on West Main Street

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A vehicle flipped over after crashing into a light pole in Kalamazoo Monday, according to Kalamazoo public safety officers on scene. The crash happened at the intersection of West Main Street and Prairie Avenue around 6 p.m. Sunday night: 1 injured in Three Rivers house explosion,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Sturgis Journal

Sturgis Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sturgis, MI from Sturgis Journal.

 http://sturgisjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy