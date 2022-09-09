ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Over 300,000 Kansans live in poverty. They face housing challenges and legal crises post-pandemic.

By Marilyn Harp and Ronald Flagg
 4 days ago
The past few years have made us all keenly aware of how quickly our lives can change— the loss of a job, sudden medical expenses or even a natural disaster can happen without a moment’s notice. Low-income people are stretched even thinner by the economic repercussions of the pandemic.

For people without a financial safety net, both here in Kansas and across the country, problems like these have a domino effect that can leave families without a roof over their heads.

Civil legal aid providers are the first responders who families can turn to for help. Whether it’s fighting unfair evictions and foreclosures, getting protective orders, obtaining benefits or unpaid wages, accessing health care or dealing with debt collection and scams — legal aid providers make a significant difference in low-income peoples’ ability to access justice.

Last year, low-income Americans received no or insufficient legal help for 92% of their civil legal problems according to the recently released Justice Gap Report from the Legal Services Corporation. Nationwide 74% of low-income households faced at least one civil legal problem, an increase from pre-pandemic numbers.

The report outlines the growing legal needs of low-income Americans and the ever-widening gap between those needs and resources available to meet them. It found that housing is one of the most significant legal problem areas.

In 2020, Kansas Legal Services surveyed court personnel and community advocates along with low-income Kansans. All three groups pointed to housing as low-income Kansans’ greatest legal need — citing affordability, safety, landlord disputes and eviction/foreclosure as major concerns.

KLS has seen a sharp influx in the number of housing issues brought to their doors, and their attorneys are doing everything they can to keep up. They provided assistance in 2,063 housing cases in 2021 — a 49% increase from 2020.

Throughout Kansas, there are nearly 280 eviction petitions filed per week. In its initial report last year, the Kansas Supreme Court Ad Hoc Committee on Best Practices for Eviction Proceedings found that 75% of those petitions result in a default ruling, most often because the tenant does not appear in court or file an answer.

In criminal matters, individuals have the right to an attorney. No such right exists in civil cases. For tenants, navigating the labyrinth-like legal proceedings in eviction cases can prove too daunting without professional legal help.

KLS works hard to help as many Kansans as possible, whether through direct representation, negotiation or educational resources. The KansasLegalServices.org web traffic paints a stark picture of just how much need is out there: The page on landlord/tenant issues receives 75,000 views each year.

LSC-funded legal aid organizations like KLS handled more than 300,000 housing cases across the country in 2021 — but this only begins to scratch the surface. LSC grantees are unable to provide any legal help for about one-half of eligible problems.

While the need is enormous, the Congressional allocation for legal aid has edged up by only 28% over the last 28 years, despite inflation, recession, increases in the poverty population and now the pandemic. It simply isn’t enough to meet the need.

Over 300,000 Kansans live in poverty. KLS wants to help more of them and needs increased resources to scale up services.

What can we do to address the access to justice crisis? More individuals and organizations must step up to provide financial support to civil legal aid services, and more voices must speak up to say that funding equal justice is a priority.

In the words of noted justice activist Bryan Stevenson: “The opposite of poverty is not wealth; the opposite of poverty is justice.”

Marilyn Harp is executive director of Kansas Legal Services. Ronald Flagg is president of the Legal Services Corporation.

Comments / 6

Dean Parr
4d ago

It didn't happen to me until the 44 administration & 1 year after the 45 administration I was no longer in poverty & 19 months after the 46 administration I am back in poverty but obviously so are many more & it truly shouldn't be rocket science why!!!

Reply(1)
5
Satan is with us
4d ago

The government will only help the felons crossing the borders illegally. Look at how much money Texas has to spend to bus these illegals to the sanctuary cities. There is no outcry about the elderly, who are suffering or poor working people or our homeless.

Reply
5
IN THIS ARTICLE
