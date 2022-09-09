ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Stimulus Update: Romney Child Tax Credit Proposal Could Be a Lifeline -- but It Has Some Big Flaws

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=312QjO_0hoazcuF00
Image source: Getty Images

His suggestions for boosting the credit may not reach everyone who needs it.

Key points

  • The fact that Romney is pushing for an expanded credit is a good thing.
  • His proposal could leave many families in need out in the cold.

Many families with children have been buckling this year under the weight of inflation. And in the absence of the boosted Child Tax Credit, many households have been forced to deplete their savings and rack up costly credit card debt just to stay afloat.

Last year, the Child Tax Credit's maximum value was boosted from $2,000 for all eligible children to $3,600 for children under age 6 and $3,000 for those aged 6 to 17. But lawmakers failed to extend the enhanced credit this year. So not only is it worth less, but parents are also no longer privy to the monthly installment payments that hit their bank accounts last year from July through December.

Meanwhile, Senator Mitt Romney is eager to bring the boosted Child Tax Credit back to life. But while his proposal is a positive one in nature, it has a couple of major flaws.

Limited aid

Romney's proposal, dubbed the The Family Security Act 2.0, seeks to raise the maximum value of the Child Tax Credit to $350 per month, or $4,200 per year, for children under age 6, and $250 per month, or $3,000 per year, for children aged 6 to 17. Under this proposal, expecting parents would also be eligible to apply to receive the credit four months before an unborn child's due date. And, parents would have the option to choose to receive the credit monthly or annually.

In this regard, Romney's enhancement to the credit is actually more generous than the boost the Biden administration authorized last year. But there's one big problem with Romney's plan, and it's that it includes an income requirement to claim the boosted credit.

To get the full Child Tax Credit, a family must have earned income of $10,000 in the prior year. That $10,000 of earnings would then be adjusted annually to account for inflation.

Families with an income of less than $10,000 wouldn't necessarily miss out on the credit entirely. But they'd see the credit reduced. For example, a family with a $5,000 income that would otherwise be eligible for a $3,000 credit would only get $1,500. That's problematic, though, because it's families with very little income -- or no income at all -- who need the credit the most.

Furthermore, Romney's proposal includes a cut to the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) to help pay for a boosted Child Tax Credit. But low-income families commonly rely on the EITC, so while they might gain something in the form of higher Child Tax Credit payments, they'll lose out by virtue of a lower EITC.

A good conversation to be having

While Romney's ideas for a boosted Child Tax Credit clearly have some flaws, the fact that he's brought the idea back to the table is a good thing. Last year's boosted credit served as a lifeline for many parents with children. And so reintroducing the discussion could at least help lawmakers get the ball rolling on a solution that provides the aid families need.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until nearly 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Comments / 32

Charlene Orozco
4d ago

Again nothing mentioned about SS recipients .Would are struggling more than anyone. We are on a fixed income and that is all we get while food prices and rent go up.

Reply(1)
10
Mike
4d ago

Where's the "socialism" crowd?? Why aren't yall mad about this like you were mad about student loan forgiveness? I don't have kids. But my taxes will pay for this. Am I super to be angry? Yall are way too quiet now.

Reply
3
Proud Democrat
4d ago

And he thinks this will buy HIM votes! pfft! NOPE! We'll take the money, But NO WAY IN HELL Will we Vote Republican! 💙🇺🇲❗️

Reply(3)
8
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitt Romney
The Motley Fool

How Big Is Joe Biden's Social Security Check? Take a Look

More than 48 million seniors are receiving a monthly Social Security benefit, including President Joe Biden. Social Security payouts for high earners are capped on a monthly basis. There's an unpleasant surprise awaiting most Social Security recipients come tax time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Welfare#Stimulus#Credit Card Debt#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#The Child Tax Credit
CNET

Social Security Payments for September: When Will Your Money Arrive?

Two payments have been sent out by the Social Security Administration so far in September. The first went to those who receive Supplemental Security Income, and the second to those who receive both SSI and Social Security. If you're an SSI beneficiary, you can expect to receive two payments this month -- we'll explain below.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Cadrene Heslop

Families To Receive $450 Per Child

Families in the Sunshine State can look forward to one-time payments. The government has a program to help this group cope with inflation. The cost of living is rising. Many families are feeling the effect. These families also have to think about the costs associated with back-to-school. The money aims to provide relief.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Kiplinger

Bonus Tax Refunds Will Be Sent Soon – Will You Get a Check from the IRS?

The COVID-19 pandemic really messed up the 2020 and 2021 tax return filing seasons. You couldn't meet with your accountant face-to-face, IRS employees weren't answering the phones, new COVID-relief laws required tax form changes, and other odd twists and turns just made things more confusing and difficult at tax time. To give people a little more time to sort through the chaos, the IRS pushed back the tax return filing deadlines in 2020 and 2021. But that wasn't enough help for everyone. Some people and businesses still filed their tax return late and were hit with an IRS penalty for it. However, the good news is that some of those people and businesses are getting additional tax relief now. The IRS is sending over $1.2 billion in tax refunds to about 1.6 million taxpayers who paid penalties for late tax returns in 2020 and 2021 (in some cases a credit will be issued).
INCOME TAX
CNET

Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2023

As Americans continue to grapple with high prices, experts predict Social Security benefits will increase next year to keep up with inflation. In 2022, seniors already saw the biggest boost in nearly four decades, thanks to an increase in the cost of living adjustment, or COLA. Starting in January, payments rose by 5.9%, or about $93 a month.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Here's the Social Security Change Joe Biden Wants That's Most Likely to Happen

Biden wants to tax income above $400,000 to help fund Social Security. This proposal enjoys widespread bipartisan support among Americans. It would go a long way toward protecting Social Security benefits in the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
ELECTIONS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
216K+
Followers
106K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy