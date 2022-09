Ling Ma’s new collection, “Bliss Montage,” begins with a pampered wife living in a sprawling McMansion with one-hundred of her ex-boyfriends followed by seven equally clever and lushly outrageous stories. Like her award-winning “Severance” (2018)—a satirical dystopian novel about an unfulfilled Bible production coordinator maneuvering through a zombie pandemic-apocalypse—Ma’s meditations on work and relationships are mischievously deep and entertaining.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO