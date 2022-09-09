MICHIGAN CENTER, MI – Opening a bakery has been a dream of Heather Watson’s for the last decade, and now she’s getting to live it. In 2012, Watson started working at Michaels, where she learned how to decorate cakes through classes and eventually ended up teaching those classes herself for two years. She left that job to work with her mom at her party store in Jackson, but baking was a passion she couldn’t let go of.

