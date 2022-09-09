Read full article on original website
jtv.tv
Food Truck Tuesday 9-13-22 | Photo Gallery
Food Truck Tuesday, Horace Blackman Park, Downtown Jackson. 9-13-22. Photos by Sara Scaife, JTV. Food Truck Tuesday, Horace Blackman Park, Downtown Jackson. 9-13-22. Photos by Sara Scaife, JTV.
Iconic Charlotte festival sign stolen
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – A sign that has been around for decades in Charlotte was stolen during the city’s annual Frontier Days event, and now organizers need help from the public to find out where it is. The banner has been displayed at Frontier Days for the past few decades. Community organizers are pretty heartbroken […]
Jackson woman hosts winter apparel drive now underway in Jackson
With winter approaching, one Jackson woman wants to give back to the community by collecting winter apparel for children in need.
WKHM
So, Stop Me If You’ve Heard This One, a Chrome Dog, A Giant Crow and Alice Cooper Walk Into Downtown Jackson…
The Bright Walls Mural Festival’s “Finale” is officially in the books, with foot traffic estimated in the tens of thousands. The festival’s fifth year marked the events final hurrah, although it had only intended on a three-year stint prior to COVID changing the original plans in 2020 and 2021.
Traveling vintage market bringing 150+ vendors to Chelsea
CHELSEA, MI – Finders Keepers Vintage Market will soon bring vintage furniture, original artwork, food trucks, a mobile bar, live music and more to Chelsea.. The one-day event is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Chelsea Community Fairgrounds, 20501 W. Old U.S. 12. Those interested in getting in at 10 a.m. can purchase early-bird tickets for $10 online. General admission, beginning at 11 a.m., is $5 cash at the gate. Those 12 and younger get in free.
New restaurant is moving into former Finley’s location near Westwood Mall
JACKSON, MI – A new restaurant is coming to the site of a longtime family favorite eatery near Jackson’s Westwood Mall. The former Finley’s Grill and Smokehouse, 1602 W. Michigan Ave., has been purchased and is the process of becoming Taste of Brazil, a steakhouse that will bring Brazilian food and traditions to the area, said owner Michael Macomber and manager Patricia De Paula.
Norman is a handsome, friendly guy. Dolly is a cute kitten mature for her age
JACKSON, MI -- The Jackson County Animal Shelter, 3770 Spring Arbor Road, has many pets available for adoption. Norman is a handsome caramel-and-brown-colored brindle Staffordshire mix who was out cruising in the city of Jackson and was brought in as a stray. He’s 2 years old, in great shape and muscular and not much fazes him.
Sample craft beers, ciders at upcoming fall festival in Milan
MILAN, MI -- Beer drinkers will soon have the chance to choose from 24 craft beers and ciders during Milan’s annual tasting event. Milan Main Street is hosting its Route 23 Oktobe(e)rfest --previously known as Route 23 Craft Beer Fest -- from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, in historic downtown Milan.
Jackson's Bright Walls festival returns in full force for its grand finale
Since 2018, people from all over come to check out huge murals, listen to music and have fun. Now in its fifth year, Bright Walls is hosting its grand finale.
Walter French school building to be converted into affordable housing units
Between the boarded up doors and spray paint, it’s no surprise why the former Walter French Junior High School building has become an eyesore.
Owosso Baker to Compete on Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship
An Owosso woman will show off her baking skills tonight (9/12) competing against 11 other bakers on the season premiere of the network's Halloween Baking Championship. Jill Davis is an Owosso resident and owner of an in-home bakery she calls Drizzle Cakes and Bakes. The mother of two makes her network television debut tonight at 9 pm.
WILX-TV
Events in Lansing held to address food insecurity
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Across mid-Michigan, 94,000 people face food insecurity. That’s why the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce (LRCC) is hosting two events on Tuesday to address the issue. Starting at 11:30 a.m., the LRCC will host a roundtable panel discussion about food insecurity within the community at...
Watch as demolition of former Jackson school known as the ‘paczki palace’ begins
JACKSON, MI -- Crews began demolition of a 114-year-old Jackson landmark Thursday, tearing into a former school known in recent years as the “paczki palace.”. St. Joseph Catholic School, built in 1908 at 717 Waterloo Ave., housed students for nearly 100 years before it closed in 2005 due to declining enrollment.
At least a dozen Ford Mustangs stolen from Michigan assembly plant
WOODHAVEN, MI – Police are working to track down around a dozen Ford Mustang’s that were stolen from the automaker’s Flat Rock Assembly Plant early Tuesday, Sept. 13, authorities said. Around 2 a.m., between 12 and 15 new Mustangs were driven out of a parking lot in...
Lansing Woman Claims She Found Poop on Her Subway Sandwich
A Tik Tok user from Lansing claims that she found feces in the wrapper of a sandwich she ordered from Subway. TikToker @Kelscoyne recently posted a video to try and grab the attention of Subway after she found poop wrapped up in her Subway sandwich. In the video below, she...
East Lansing shooting has residents and students feeling uneasy
Members of a bustling neighborhood in East Lansing are feeling a bit anxious after hearing the news about a shooting that happened over the weekend.
8-story development called Southtown proposed on Ann Arbor’s State Street
ANN ARBOR, MI — An eight-story development is proposed to replace an entire neighborhood block of houses and apartment buildings in Ann Arbor. Southtown is the name of the mixed-use project by local developer Prentice 4M, working with Synecdoche Design. The block sits along the east side of State...
5 great places to get soup in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- While the leaves may not be changing quite yet, there is a certain crispness in the air that can only mean one thing. So whether you like light, lemony broths or hearty, warming chowders, Ann Arbor’s restaurants have options to fill your bowl and your stomach.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The sky’s the limit for cupcake flavors at For Goodness Cakes
MICHIGAN CENTER, MI – Opening a bakery has been a dream of Heather Watson’s for the last decade, and now she’s getting to live it. In 2012, Watson started working at Michaels, where she learned how to decorate cakes through classes and eventually ended up teaching those classes herself for two years. She left that job to work with her mom at her party store in Jackson, but baking was a passion she couldn’t let go of.
8th grade football game in Jackson, Mich. paused, stadium locked down after shots fired in vicinity
JACKSON, Mich — An eighth-grade football game in Jackson, Michigan, was locked down Tuesday evening after shots were fired "from an unknown location in the area of the stadium," according to a message from Tecumseh Middle School Superintendent Rick Hilderley sent to parents. Jackson police later gave an "all...
MLive
