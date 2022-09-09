ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

jtv.tv

Food Truck Tuesday 9-13-22 | Photo Gallery

Food Truck Tuesday, Horace Blackman Park, Downtown Jackson. 9-13-22. Photos by Sara Scaife, JTV. Food Truck Tuesday, Horace Blackman Park, Downtown Jackson. 9-13-22. Photos by Sara Scaife, JTV.
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Iconic Charlotte festival sign stolen

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – A sign that has been around for decades in Charlotte was stolen during the city’s annual Frontier Days event, and now organizers need help from the public to find out where it is. The banner has been displayed at Frontier Days for the past few decades. Community organizers are pretty heartbroken […]
CHARLOTTE, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Traveling vintage market bringing 150+ vendors to Chelsea

CHELSEA, MI – Finders Keepers Vintage Market will soon bring vintage furniture, original artwork, food trucks, a mobile bar, live music and more to Chelsea.. The one-day event is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Chelsea Community Fairgrounds, 20501 W. Old U.S. 12. Those interested in getting in at 10 a.m. can purchase early-bird tickets for $10 online. General admission, beginning at 11 a.m., is $5 cash at the gate. Those 12 and younger get in free.
CHELSEA, MI
MLive

New restaurant is moving into former Finley’s location near Westwood Mall

JACKSON, MI – A new restaurant is coming to the site of a longtime family favorite eatery near Jackson’s Westwood Mall. The former Finley’s Grill and Smokehouse, 1602 W. Michigan Ave., has been purchased and is the process of becoming Taste of Brazil, a steakhouse that will bring Brazilian food and traditions to the area, said owner Michael Macomber and manager Patricia De Paula.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Sample craft beers, ciders at upcoming fall festival in Milan

MILAN, MI -- Beer drinkers will soon have the chance to choose from 24 craft beers and ciders during Milan’s annual tasting event. Milan Main Street is hosting its Route 23 Oktobe(e)rfest --previously known as Route 23 Craft Beer Fest -- from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, in historic downtown Milan.
MILAN, MI
WILX-TV

Events in Lansing held to address food insecurity

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Across mid-Michigan, 94,000 people face food insecurity. That’s why the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce (LRCC) is hosting two events on Tuesday to address the issue. Starting at 11:30 a.m., the LRCC will host a roundtable panel discussion about food insecurity within the community at...
LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

5 great places to get soup in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- While the leaves may not be changing quite yet, there is a certain crispness in the air that can only mean one thing. So whether you like light, lemony broths or hearty, warming chowders, Ann Arbor’s restaurants have options to fill your bowl and your stomach.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The sky’s the limit for cupcake flavors at For Goodness Cakes

MICHIGAN CENTER, MI – Opening a bakery has been a dream of Heather Watson’s for the last decade, and now she’s getting to live it. In 2012, Watson started working at Michaels, where she learned how to decorate cakes through classes and eventually ended up teaching those classes herself for two years. She left that job to work with her mom at her party store in Jackson, but baking was a passion she couldn’t let go of.
MICHIGAN CENTER, MI
MLive

MLive

