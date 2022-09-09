Read full article on original website
In the fourth episode of Rap Sh!t, Aida Osman’s character, conscious rapper Shawna, shows up to the club dressed like a funeral director and leaves looking like a bad bitch. Her physical transformation—stockings ripped, wrap-dress neckline lowered, slicked bun undone—is accompanied by a spiritual one after the euphoric taste of success she experiences alongside her musical partner Mia (played by rapper KaMillion): They hear their debut single “Seduce & Scheme” played in the club after a series of discouraging setbacks and rush, rom-com-style, to find each other. The confidence boost is intoxicating, and Shawna’s shift—part glow-up, part freeing her inner hater—is set into motion.
The Smile’s Tom Skinner Announces New Album Voices of Bishara, Shares New Song: Listen
Tom Skinner—the drummer, composer, and producer known for his work in the Smile and Sons of Kemet—has announced his debut solo album Voices of Bishara. It’s out November 4 via Nonesuch/International Anthem/Brownswood. He’s also shared the first single “Bishara”; check it out, along with the album art and tracklist, below.
Alex G Shares New Song “Miracles”: Listen
Alex G has shared a new song off his upcoming album God Save the Animals. “Miracles” follows the previously released tracks “Runner,” “Blessing,” and “Cross the Sea.” God Save the Animals is out September 23 via Domino. Listen to “Miracles,” which features Molly Germer on strings, below.
Rosalía, Blood Orange, Phoenix, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Nosaj Thing Announces New Album Continua, Shares New Song: Listen
Nosaj Thing—aka Los Angeles producer Jason W. Chung—has announced his fifth studio album. Continua arrives October 27 via LuckyMe. The record includes guest contributions from Panda Bear, serpentwithfeet, Pink Siifu, Toro Y Moi, Coby Sey, Sam Gendel, Blonde Redhead’s Kazu Makino, Eyedress, and more. Today, Chung has shared the LP’s latest single “We Are,” which features South Korean indie band Hyukoh. Listen to that below, and scroll down for the album art and tracklist.
Ruth Radelet (Ex-Chromatics) Announces Debut Solo EP, Shares Video for New Song “Stranger”: Watch
Ruth Radelet—formerly of Chromatics—has announced her debut solo EP The Other Side with a video for her new single “Stranger.” The five-track EP is due out October 7. Check out the album art, track list, and the black-and-white video for “Stranger”—directed by James Manson and shot on 16mm film by Freddie Whitman—below.
Listen to Milli Bucks’ “Hood Baby Freestyle”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. For up-and-coming rappers, a radio show freestyle is often a litmus test, and in 2019, Milli Bucks passed with flying colors. Even though she had just started MCing a year prior, she calmly conjured bar after bar as the hosts of Houston radio’s Madd Hatta Morning Show threw themes at her. On her latest “Hood Baby Freestyle,” the Jacksonville, Florida artists raps over a funky bass instrumental like she’s catching up with her homegirls—part drags of people who’ve been getting on her nerves, part funny sex stories. “He was tryna leave it in/But I ate the little bastards,” she snaps, emphasising her incredulousness with “oohs.” Regardless of the topic, she delivers a whole lot of animation.
Ramsey Lewis, Revered Jazz Pianist, Dies at 87
Ramsey Lewis, the jazz pianist who had a crossover hit in 1965’s “The ‘In’ Crowd,” died today (September 12) at his home in Chicago. He was 87 years old. Lewis grew up in Chicago and began taking piano lessons at 4 years old. He was a sworn jazz fan whose first band, the Clefs, began while he was in high school. The three band members who weren’t drafted in the Korean War—Lewis, Eldee Young, and Redd Holt—formed the Ramsey Lewis Trio. They would go on to perform regularly, release their first album on Chess in 1956, and ultimately release their Grammy-winning hit “The ‘In’ Crowd” in 1965.
Ging (fka Frank Dukes) Announces Debut Album, Shares New Song: Listen
Ging, the new project from the Toronto producer formerly known as Frank Dukes, has announced a new self-released album called We’re Here, My Dear with a new song called “Miracles.” The LP is due out November 4. Check out “Miracles” below. Of the new song,...
Fred Again.. Announces New Album Actual Life 3, Shares New Song: Listen
Fred Again.. has announced a new album. Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022) is out October 28 via Atlantic. It’s the producer’s third album and the third installment of his Actual Life series; the first two were released in 2021. Today he’s also shared a new single from the album called “Danielle (Smile on My Face).” Listen to it below.
Show Me the Body Announce New Album Trouble the Water, Share New Song: Listen
New York City hardcore band Show Me the Body is coming back with a new album. Trouble the Water is out October 28 via Loma Vista. It’s the trio’s third full-length and their first since 2019’s Dog Whistle. Check out the lead single “We Came to Play,” and find their current tour itinerary, below.
Beth Orton Shares New Song “Fractals” With Alabaster dePlume and Tom Skinner: Listen
Beth Orton’s new album Weather Alive will be released later this month, and in the lead-up to the release, the English vocalist has shared a new song that’s slated to appear on the album. “Fractals” is a collaboration with the poet and saxophonist Alabaster dePlume alongside drummer Tom Skinner (of the Smile), bassist Tom Herbert (of the Invisible), and multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily.
Jazmine Sullivan Joins John Legend on New Song “Love”: Listen
Jazmine Sullivan has joined John Legend on a new song, a track titled “Love.” It appears on Legend’s new album Legend, which is out today (September 8). Rick Ross, Saweetie, Rapsody, and Amber Mark appear elsewhere on the album. Check it out “Love” below. After...
Tyler Childers and the Food Stamps Announce New Triple Album, Share New Song “Angel Band”: Listen
Tyler Childers and the Food Stamps have announced a new triple album. Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? is out September 30 via Hickman Holler Records and RCA. The self-produced project features eight new and traditional songs performed in three different ways—the Hallelujah version was recorded live; the Jubilee builds on those recordings with additional instruments; and Joyful Noise version will be revealed on release day. The Hallelujah and Jubilee versions of “Angel Band” are out now—Watch a video for “Angel Band (Jubilee Version),” directed by Bryan Schlam, below.
Bill Callahan Shares New Song “Coyotes”: Listen
Bill Callahan has shared the first song from his forthcoming album YTILAER, which is out October 14 via Drag City. Listen to the new song “Coyotes” below. “We lived for awhile in a house in the hills,” Callahan said of the song in a statement. “Coyote hills. The coyotes would start their song at dawn. Dawn and dusk were their main appearance times. Our dog would sleep outside sometimes in the morning and our boy was still bite-size. The coyotes would come take notes, edging closer each day. Mornings on the kingsize outdoor daybed. Like a righteous floating tide the coyotes would drift into our world. Predator and prey, blurred. Past and present, blurred. The young, the aged are to be snatched and devoured. Past lives edge in closer to try to speak to us. Current lives eye the past ones like sleeping dogs. And love spans all, that is why the feeling is so deep—deeper than one lifetime.”
Natural Brown Prom Queen
Black women artists so rarely receive credit deserved for technical innovation in music-making, outside of vocal talent. Aretha Franklin’s discerning ear for melodies made her a fierce arranger who knew just where to place the instruments that formed the scaffolding of her hits. Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s guitar melded the sonic waves of Delta blues with the amorphous dissonance of a nascent rock sound. Patrice Rushen is a skillful piano player who can add classical notes to an explosive pop moment. Too often, their capacity as instrumentalists, mixers, and curators of sound at a diasporic and deeply intimate level is nudged to the side, the breadth of their accomplishments equated to the range of their voices. Sudan Archives’ work resists this flattening at every turn. Brittney Parks, the Ohio native whose 2019 debut Athena was a vivid introduction to her avant-garde pop, hip-hop, and electronic whimsy, is a self-taught multi-instrumentalist with an inescapable audio imprint. On her second album, Natural Brown Prom Queen, the singer and songwriter dances with herself at her own party, where she also happens to be guest of honor and headlining act. She’s a one-woman band who, across 18 sprawling tracks, transmits a frenzied energy that is as emotionally soothing as it is physically crushing.
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Announce Three New Albums, Share Video: Watch
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard will release three new albums next month. The first of their upcoming releases, Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava drops on October 7. The seven-track release will be followed by Laminated Denim on October 12 and Changes on October 28. All three albums will be released on their own KGLW record label.
Hyd Announces New Album Clearing and Tour, Shares New Song “So Far” Co-Written With SOPHIE: Listen
Hyd, the moniker of interdisciplinary artist and PC Music associate Hayden Dunham (formerly of the QT project), has announced their debut album. Clearing is out November 11 via PC Music. Today they’ve shared the new single “So Clear,” which was co-written with the late SOPHIE as well as Easyfun. Listen below.
“Tonight” [ft. Ezra Koenig]
If “Phoenix ft. Ezra Koenig” is a shorthand for the prime of your life, let’s take it back to the summer of 2009 for a second. You’re at a house party, and it’s late enough that everyone’s splintered off into breakout drinking sessions. No one has bothered to change the “Indie Mix” that’s been playing all night, so “Lisztomania” and “1901” and “A-Punk” have spun at least five times and no one seems to mind. This scene is incomprehensible to someone who came of indie age in the mid-’90s, what with their 4-tracks and Drag City and hang-ups about pop radio. Oh, those things had their moment, but this is your time.
Carpet Cocoon
In Lynn Avery’s hands, the cosmos feels like it could fit in your pocket. The Oakland artist’s homespun style of ambient music delicately balances the tactile with the mystical, weaving freeform jazz and lo-fi collage together into playfully diffuse semblances of songs. Over the last several years, Avery has gradually nurtured her peculiar little sound worlds, regularly working with saxophonist Cole Pulice and flutist Mitch Stahlmann to explore her ideas from different angles. She achieved one of her headiest concoctions yet earlier this year with To Live & Die in Space & Time, where she and Pulice stretched their new-agey jams out into negative space, tapping into a stately and surreal calm suspended in zero gravity. Now, Avery follows that record with a reissue of 2020’s Carpet Cocoon—her wondrous, charmingly offbeat debut album as Iceblink.
