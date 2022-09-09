ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Woman found dead inside residence near MLK, Bonanza

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently on the scene of a homicide near downtown Las Vegas Tuesday night. The incident was reported around 6:44 p.m. at the 800 block of Reed Place, near MLK and Bonanza Road. According to police, a female in...
news3lv.com

Clark County official accused of killing journalist once faced domestic violence charge

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County public administrator accused of killing a Las Vegas journalist was once accused of domestic violence in 2020. Las Vegas Municipal Court records show that a criminal complaint accused Robert Telles, now 45, of battery constituting domestic violence and resisting a public officer, both from an incident on Feb. 29, 2020.
news3lv.com

1 in custody after barricade situation near Flamingo, Decatur

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation shut down a portion of a street west of the Las Vegas Strip for much of Tuesday morning. Several Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers and vehicles could be seen on Rochelle Avenue between Lindell Road and Decatur Boulevard, just south of Flamingo Road.
news3lv.com

4 injured in separate shootings, stabbing reported around Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Four people were injured in five separate violent incidents reported around Las Vegas in a four-hour span over Sunday night and Monday morning, according to police. The first shooting was reported around 8:53 p.m. in the 7500 block of Mulgrave Court, near Buffalo Drive and...
8 News Now

Teen girl, boyfriend both shot in Summerlin neighborhood, police say

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the teen girl was driving the car with her boyfriend and there were two other occupants in the back seat. When they pulled into a neighborhood near Palo Brea Drive and Villa Marabella Street, a few blocks away from Palo Verde High School, two males fired at the vehicle hitting the teen girl and her boyfriend.
news3lv.com

Motorcyclist dead in second fatal crash reported Monday afternoon

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Police are investigating a second deadly crash involving a motorcyclist just hours after one was reported out in northeast Las Vegas Monday afternoon. The second crash occurred around 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of Decatur Blvd. and Doe Ave., near Oakey Blvd. According to police,...
news3lv.com

Oil spill causing major delays on east valley roadways

Las Vegas (KSNV) — An oil spill is causing significant traffic delays in one east valley neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. The spill is currently affecting eastbound Charleston Boulevard from Marion through Lamb Boulevard and northbound Lamb from Charleston. According to the City of Las Vegas, they are aware of the...
news3lv.com

Dog that mauled Las Vegas woman to death is euthanized

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A dog that mauled a Las Vegas woman to death last month has been euthanized. A spokesperson for the Animal Foundation confirmed to News 3 that Buck had been put down. Buck had attacked and killed its owner, Joan Cafflel, back in August. It's still...
963kklz.com

Metro Warning Residents To Stay Away From This Part of Las Vegas

In the northeast part of Las Vegas is a scape of desert dubbed “The Saddle”. Located at the corner of Lake Mead Boulevard and Arnona Road, this area has seen an increase of crime recently. The crimes are usually happening at night and are described as violent in nature. So the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning Las Vegas residents to stay away from this area. The Las Vegas Review Journal reported this from a recent statement released by the LVMPD: “‘We have had reports of illegal shootings, robberies, and other crimes,’ the statement read. ‘The area behind the Great Unconformity, a geologic feature just off Lake Mead Boulevard, has a full view of the Las Vegas Strip.” LVRJ also reported that the area saw 72 crimes in the area, mostly assaults against other people, in August alone, and that that number has increased steadily since March. Metro is planning to increase its patrol in that area to combat these crimes.

