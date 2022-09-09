Read full article on original website
Man taken into custody after allegedly threatening to kill girlfriend, refusing to leave apartment
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was taken into custody after a barricade that began early Tuesday morning west of the Strip. Metro police arrived at a residence near Flamingo and Lindell roads just before 4:50 a.m. to investigate a “family disturbance,” they said. Police said a woman got into an argument with her boyfriend […]
Official: Henderson firefighter arrested by Las Vegas police for DUI
Henderson firefighter Daniel Juarez was arrested for DUI by Las Vegas police. He was been hired with the City of Henderson since 2008.
Woman found dead inside residence near MLK, Bonanza
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently on the scene of a homicide near downtown Las Vegas Tuesday night. The incident was reported around 6:44 p.m. at the 800 block of Reed Place, near MLK and Bonanza Road. According to police, a female in...
Las Vegas-area mother who ‘intentionally’ hit 2 children with car sentenced to probation
A Las Vegas judge sentenced a woman to probation for striking two high school students with her SUV in what police called an intentional act following allegations of bullying in school.
Clark County official accused of killing journalist once faced domestic violence charge
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County public administrator accused of killing a Las Vegas journalist was once accused of domestic violence in 2020. Las Vegas Municipal Court records show that a criminal complaint accused Robert Telles, now 45, of battery constituting domestic violence and resisting a public officer, both from an incident on Feb. 29, 2020.
Las Vegas police release new details on a shooting that left a 24-year-old officer injured
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Metro Police release dramatic new body-worn camera footage showing the moments a 24-year-old Metro Police officer shoots and kills a man after he fires his gun at her first during a chase near the UNLV campus. Metro Police said Officer Tierney Tomburo and her partner...
1 in custody after barricade situation near Flamingo, Decatur
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation shut down a portion of a street west of the Las Vegas Strip for much of Tuesday morning. Several Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers and vehicles could be seen on Rochelle Avenue between Lindell Road and Decatur Boulevard, just south of Flamingo Road.
4 injured in separate shootings, stabbing reported around Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Four people were injured in five separate violent incidents reported around Las Vegas in a four-hour span over Sunday night and Monday morning, according to police. The first shooting was reported around 8:53 p.m. in the 7500 block of Mulgrave Court, near Buffalo Drive and...
Teen girl, boyfriend both shot in Summerlin neighborhood, police say
According to Las Vegas Metro police, the teen girl was driving the car with her boyfriend and there were two other occupants in the back seat. When they pulled into a neighborhood near Palo Brea Drive and Villa Marabella Street, a few blocks away from Palo Verde High School, two males fired at the vehicle hitting the teen girl and her boyfriend.
32-Year-Old Man Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas,NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported in the central part of the valley. The officials stated that the crash happened on Monday at around 4:50 p.m. According to the investigation report, a 32-year-old male motorcyclist was traveling at the intersection of Doe Avenue...
Las Vegas police officer released from hospital after being shot in suspect pursuit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas police officer has been released from the hospital after she was shot and injured during the pursuit of a suspect on Saturday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police released video on Monday of Officer Tierney Tomburo getting discharged from UMC earlier in the day.
John Boyd Arrested after Motorcycle Crash on Lake Mead Boulevard [Las Vegas, NV]
Police Officer Hurt in Traffic Accident near Walnut Road. The incident happened on September 3rd, at approximately 8:05 p.m., near the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Walnut Road. According to initial reports, a motorcycle officer was traveling straight near the intersection when Boyd, driving a Chevrolet, made a left...
Las Vegas man calls for change after losing both legs in DUI crash
A man who lost both legs in a DUI crash is telling his story with hopes to make a change in Las Vegas.
Motorcyclist dead in second fatal crash reported Monday afternoon
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Police are investigating a second deadly crash involving a motorcyclist just hours after one was reported out in northeast Las Vegas Monday afternoon. The second crash occurred around 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of Decatur Blvd. and Doe Ave., near Oakey Blvd. According to police,...
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Mother accused of killing and abandoning special needs son pleads guilty
A woman from Nevada accused of strangling and abandoning her special needs son on a Las Vegas trail has pleaded guilty and faces a minimum sentence of 28 years in prison, KLAS reports.
Motorcyclist dead after crash with pickup truck in northeast Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a pickup truck in the northeast valley Monday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The crash was reported just before 1 p.m. near the intersection of Pecos Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, LVMPD said in an email.
Officer wounded, man killed in exchange of gunfire near UNLV campus
A Metro officer was wounded and a suspect was killed when the two exchanged gunfire near the UNLV campus early Saturday morning, police said.
Oil spill causing major delays on east valley roadways
Las Vegas (KSNV) — An oil spill is causing significant traffic delays in one east valley neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. The spill is currently affecting eastbound Charleston Boulevard from Marion through Lamb Boulevard and northbound Lamb from Charleston. According to the City of Las Vegas, they are aware of the...
Dog that mauled Las Vegas woman to death is euthanized
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A dog that mauled a Las Vegas woman to death last month has been euthanized. A spokesperson for the Animal Foundation confirmed to News 3 that Buck had been put down. Buck had attacked and killed its owner, Joan Cafflel, back in August. It's still...
Metro Warning Residents To Stay Away From This Part of Las Vegas
In the northeast part of Las Vegas is a scape of desert dubbed “The Saddle”. Located at the corner of Lake Mead Boulevard and Arnona Road, this area has seen an increase of crime recently. The crimes are usually happening at night and are described as violent in nature. So the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning Las Vegas residents to stay away from this area. The Las Vegas Review Journal reported this from a recent statement released by the LVMPD: “‘We have had reports of illegal shootings, robberies, and other crimes,’ the statement read. ‘The area behind the Great Unconformity, a geologic feature just off Lake Mead Boulevard, has a full view of the Las Vegas Strip.” LVRJ also reported that the area saw 72 crimes in the area, mostly assaults against other people, in August alone, and that that number has increased steadily since March. Metro is planning to increase its patrol in that area to combat these crimes.
