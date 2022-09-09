Read full article on original website
‘Not ok to do stuff like this’: South Hill neighborhood forming block watch because of crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — Neighbors are frustrated with vandalism and property damage, so they’re trying out something new to keep criminals out of their neighborhood. Several people living near Cannon Hill Park are dealing with crime. They’ve filed police reports but are now getting involved to keep each other safe.
Spokane News & Weather: Sept 12
Smoke from wildfires burning in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon has caused unhealthy air quality for Spokane and the Inland Northwest. Spokane News & Weather: Sept 12.
New Chipotle location could be coming to Five Mile neighborhood
A building permit has been filed to add a new Chipotle location to the 5 Mile neighborhood. If it gets approved, this will be the fourth Chipotle in the Spokane area.
Man arrested for DUI after rolling truck outside Spokane Valley Jack in the Box
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol troopers said one man was arrested for DUI after rolling his truck into a grassy area near Jack in the Box near Pines and Mission on Tuesday. Troopers said the right lane going southbound is blocked for emergency vehicles and will be blocked...
Woman dies in crash on US 95 south of Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A 77-year-old woman died from injuries she suffered in a crash on US 95 south of Coeur d’Alene. The crash happened early Tuesday morning. The Idaho State Police say the woman was driving northbound, drove left of center and collided head-on with a southbound car. The crash closed US 95 for an hour and a half. ...
Better air and possible showers later – Mark
We have “Unhealthy” Air Quality in the Inland Northwest that should slowly improve later today. Here are Your 4 Things to know about Tuesday’s forecast. An Air Quality Alert is still in effect, but we are expected to see some slow improvement this week. There is also the possibility that we some showers before we see some cooler weather.
Unhealthy air quality in Spokane, most of Washington on Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane faces another day of unhealthy air quality on Monday as wildfire smoke blankets the area. That smoke stretches from central Washington, into eastern Washington, and central Idaho. As of Monday morning, Spokane had an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 180, which puts it in the...
Stolen items retrieved from Camp Hope, and a look inside
SPOKANE, Wash. — A parcel of land that over 600 people call home is the center of controversy right now for many reasons. Perhaps the most concerning to our community is the increased crime in the area and the sense of safety that’s gone out the window right along with that. Local businesses have reported thousands and thousands in losses...
Coeur d'Alene School Board honors young heroes who saved two young Spokane teens from drowning
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Two Lake City High School students and a North Idaho college student were honored by the Coeur d'Alene School District for their bravery in rescuing two Spokane teens from drowning in Lake Coeur d'Alene on Aug. 9, 2022. Lucy Mendez (Freshman at NIC), Garrett Leonard...
Mead School Board votes against banning critical race theory, books about gender identity
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Mead School Board voted against two proposals that would have banned critical race theory curriculum and books that taught about gender identity. For a closer look click here.
‘I am trying to make a living here’: Business owners near Camp Hope struggle with property crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — Families in East Central Spokane are feeling the impact of Camp Hope, and now surrounding businesses are too. This is a story our team continues to cover. We told you about two people who had to track down their stolen items, and they found them inside Camp Hope. While there, the owner of a nearby transmission shop, just two blocks away, was eager to share his experience as well.
Another day of Unhealthy Air Quality for Spokane
Spokane and north Idaho will see more unhealthy air because of wildfire smoke on Tuesday. | Spokane weather forecast: Sept 13, 2022.
‘Face your biggest fear’: Young cougar survivor shares her recovery story from near-death attack
SPOKANE, Wash. — After a cougar attack nearly killed her, the young survivor shares her road to recovery and how she’s moving forward from the terrifying ordeal. Lily Kryzhanivskyy was attacked by a cougar in Stevens County in May while she was playing with her friends. She spent a week at Sacred Heart after the attack. Months later, you would never know she was on the brink of death. She’s full of life and living hers to the fullest.
Stuck in the smoke again on Monday – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– The thick smoke across the Inland Northwest turned this weekend into a miserable one. Unfortunately, we have at least one more day of this before we could see long-term improvements in our air quality. Winds are almost calm on Sunday evening which means the smoke isn’t going...
Interview with Dominique Betis and Taylor Cummings
Taylor Cummings and Dominique Betis, co-founders (along with Ilan Hernandez) of Bright Comet Theatre, join E.J. Iannelli in the studio to talk about their new performing arts organization and its inaugural production, Lord of the Flies. Bright Comet was established with the express goal of providing opportunities to young, queer...
‘A shock to everybody’: West Hills neighbors frustrated with Finch Arboretum vandalism
SPOKANE, Wash. — Neighbors are worried about vulgar graffiti at a West Spokane park after the Finch Arboretum was hit hard. People who live nearby found the graffiti early Saturday morning and immediately started filing reports. On Monday, the Woodland Center looked a lot better, but neighbors are worried something like this could happen again. “It came as a shock...
Traffic open at I-90 EB near Sunset Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you were driving on I-90 eastbound near Sunset Hill, you might have seen delays in the area. A two-car crash was blocking the right lane of EB I-90 at the Latah Creek Bridge near Sunset Hill. WSPD4PIO said to expect backups in the area. The...
Coeur d’Alene Fire closes all outside burning due to unhealthy air quality
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department has closed all outside burning due to continued unhealthy air quality in the region. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality advised the burn ban. This includes small personal recreational fires, even if it’s in an approved fire pit. CDA Fire will prohibit all recreational fires until further notice and will ask...
Reese Witherspoon visited The Well-Read Moose bookstore in CdA over the weekend
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Reese Witherspoon visited The Well-Read Moose bookstore in Coeur d’Alene over the weekend, employees confirmed with KHQ. The “Legally Blonde” actress posted a video on Instagram of herself inside the store, browsing at books in her “happy place.”. FOX28 Spokane©
