Spokane, WA

KREM

Spokane News & Weather: Sept 12

Smoke from wildfires burning in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon has caused unhealthy air quality for Spokane and the Inland Northwest. Spokane News & Weather: Sept 12.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman dies in crash on US 95 south of Coeur d'Alene

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A 77-year-old woman died from injuries she suffered in a crash on US 95 south of Coeur d’Alene.  The crash happened early Tuesday morning.  The Idaho State Police say the woman was driving northbound, drove left of center and collided head-on with a southbound car. The crash closed US 95 for an hour and a half. ...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY

Better air and possible showers later – Mark

We have “Unhealthy” Air Quality in the Inland Northwest that should slowly improve later today. Here are Your 4 Things to know about Tuesday’s forecast. An Air Quality Alert is still in effect, but we are expected to see some slow improvement this week. There is also the possibility that we some showers before we see some cooler weather.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM

Unhealthy air quality in Spokane, most of Washington on Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane faces another day of unhealthy air quality on Monday as wildfire smoke blankets the area. That smoke stretches from central Washington, into eastern Washington, and central Idaho. As of Monday morning, Spokane had an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 180, which puts it in the...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Stolen items retrieved from Camp Hope, and a look inside

SPOKANE, Wash. — A parcel of land that over 600 people call home is the center of controversy right now for many reasons. Perhaps the most concerning to our community is the increased crime in the area and the sense of safety that’s gone out the window right along with that. Local businesses have reported thousands and thousands in losses...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

'I am trying to make a living here': Business owners near Camp Hope struggle with property crime

SPOKANE, Wash. — Families in East Central Spokane are feeling the impact of Camp Hope, and now surrounding businesses are too. This is a story our team continues to cover. We told you about two people who had to track down their stolen items, and they found them inside Camp Hope. While there, the owner of a nearby transmission shop, just two blocks away, was eager to share his experience as well.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

'Face your biggest fear': Young cougar survivor shares her recovery story from near-death attack

SPOKANE, Wash. — After a cougar attack nearly killed her, the young survivor shares her road to recovery and how she’s moving forward from the terrifying ordeal. Lily Kryzhanivskyy was attacked by a cougar in Stevens County in May while she was playing with her friends. She spent a week at Sacred Heart after the attack. Months later, you would never know she was on the brink of death. She’s full of life and living hers to the fullest.
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
KXLY

Stuck in the smoke again on Monday – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– The thick smoke across the Inland Northwest turned this weekend into a miserable one. Unfortunately, we have at least one more day of this before we could see long-term improvements in our air quality. Winds are almost calm on Sunday evening which means the smoke isn’t going...
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Interview with Dominique Betis and Taylor Cummings

Taylor Cummings and Dominique Betis, co-founders (along with Ilan Hernandez) of Bright Comet Theatre, join E.J. Iannelli in the studio to talk about their new performing arts organization and its inaugural production, Lord of the Flies. Bright Comet was established with the express goal of providing opportunities to young, queer...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

'A shock to everybody': West Hills neighbors frustrated with Finch Arboretum vandalism

SPOKANE, Wash. — Neighbors are worried about vulgar graffiti at a West Spokane park after the Finch Arboretum was hit hard. People who live nearby found the graffiti early Saturday morning and immediately started filing reports. On Monday, the Woodland Center looked a lot better, but neighbors are worried something like this could happen again. “It came as a shock...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Coeur d'Alene Fire closes all outside burning due to unhealthy air quality

COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department has closed all outside burning due to continued unhealthy air quality in the region. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality advised the burn ban. This includes small personal recreational fires, even if it’s in an approved fire pit. CDA Fire will prohibit all recreational fires until further notice and will ask...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

