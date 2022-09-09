Read full article on original website
Plane, body of pilot remain submerged in Lake Hartwell after crash
Recovery crews have been unable to retrieve the body of the pilot who crashed into Lake Hartwell Saturday.
WXIA 11 Alive
Body of missing Athens woman found near highway in Habersham County
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Habersham County on Tuesday identified a victim found a day earlier near a car whose vehicle security system generated a missing person alert. According to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office, 59-year-old Deborah Collier of Athens was the victim found down an embankment in...
Crash on I-20 in McDuffie County leaves one person dead, traffic at standstill
The driver of a pickup truck crashed into the rear of a tractor-trailer while exiting the interstate.
Man wielding replica gun dead after being shot by deputies in Habersham County, GBI says
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A man with a replica gun was shot and killed in north Georgia on Monday night, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed. GBI officials say Habersham County deputies were called to a home in Mt. Airy just before 8:45 p.m. A 911 caller said someone...
NE Ga police blotter: body found in Tallulah Falls could be that of missing Athens woman
There is an investigation in Habersham County after the discovery of a woman’s body in Tallulah Falls. The GBI is working to identify the body, believed to be that of a woman reported missing from Athens. The Police Department in Elberton is hosting a Community Watch meeting, underway at...
nowhabersham.com
‘Reckless conduct’: Cornelia police release video of shooting in bank parking lot
Cornelia’s police chief is standing by his department’s decision to charge a woman with reckless conduct after she opened fire on a vehicle in a bank parking lot. Video released Monday by the Cornelia Police Department shows the woman, Mary Leigh Sheriff-Welborn, shooting at the pickup as it drives away from United Community Bank on Level Grove Road. Moments earlier, police say the driver, Sterling Strength, reportedly brandished a firearm when Sheriff-Welborn demanded he get out of her husband’s stolen pickup. Immediately after that confrontation, Sheriff-Welborn returned to her car, got her gun and discharged three rounds from a Taurus 9mm handgun, police say.
accesswdun.com
Cornelia charges Demorest woman with reckless conduct for shooting at stolen truck
Cornelia Police Department has charged a Demorest woman after she allegedly fired multiple shots at a stolen truck belonging to her husband on Sept. 3. Mary Leigh Sheriff Welborn, 45, turned herself in Friday and is charged with one count of reckless conduct, a misdemeanor. Cornelia Police Chief Jonathan Roberts...
nowhabersham.com
Toccoa Creek bridge replacement on SR 17 ALT to begin this week
The Georgia Department of Transportation is set to begin work this week on a major bridge replacement project in Toccoa. Crews will replace the existing 88-year-old bridge on State Route 17 Alternate over Toccoa Creek. The bridge is located near Stephens County Hospital and Toccoa Falls College. Beginning Thursday, September...
Cherokee County Fire Department renames streets in honor of fallen firefighter and wife
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday, Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services revealed new street signs to honor one of their own. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Justin Hicks and his wife Amber were tragically murdered last year in their Cobb County home. Justin...
Officials: Wreckage of fatal Lake Hartwell plane crash stuck 100 feet underwater
A plane that crashed into Lake Hartwell on Saturday afternoon, resulting in the pilot’s death, remains more than 100 feet underwater where it is stuck in trees at the bottom of the lake, officials said.
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies kill Habersham County man carrying replica weapon, GBI says
MT. AIRY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation say it's investigating an officer-involved shooting in Habersham County. According to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call from a home on Cross Street in Mt. Airy at 8:43 p.m. The caller reportedly told the operator that someone in the home had a gun. The call was then disconnected.
1 Man Arrested Following A Motor Vehicle Crash Near Sugar Hill Outdoors (Jackson County, GA)
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man following a motor vehicle wreck on I-85 near Sugar Hill Outdoor on JD Brooks road. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
Officials investigate car crash in Upstate lake
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said officials pulled a vehicle out of Lake Hartwell Saturday. Deputies responded to Old Green Pond Landing around 11:30 p.m. after someone noticed the vehicle. The car was unoccupied and crews did not see anything implying that someone was in the water, deputies said. Anderson […]
WRDW-TV
71-year-old driver dies when pickup is ‘embedded’ in semi during I-20 crash
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person was killed Monday morning in a crash on Interstate 20 involving a pickup and a tractor-trailer. The victim was identified as 71-year-old Carl Forss, of Watkinsville. It happened just before 9:40 a.m. on the westbound side near the Cobbham Road exit just east of...
Burglars caught on camera breaking into Barrow County vape shop
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — In and out in just 50 seconds! Police say thieves moved that fast when they broke into a Barrow County vape shop. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Winder Police Department said the break-in happened Sept. 2 just before 2 a.m.
GBI: North Georgia man wielding fake gun shot by deputies
Habersham County sheriff’s deputies responding to a 911 call at a Mt. Airy home Monday night shot and killed a man who came to the front door with a fake gun, the GBI said.
FOX Carolina
Crews work to pull car submerged in Lake Hartwell on Saturday night
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said crews worked to pull a vehicle out of Lake Hartwell on Saturday night. Deputies said they responded to Old Green Pond Landing at around 11:30 p.m. after someone spotted the vehicle. According to deputies, the car appeared...
News briefs? Underwear-clad theft suspect arrested in Jackson Co
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the man they arrested on theft charges was wearing only his underwear when they caught up with him near Hoschton: he’s accused of stealing a truck and a trailer and then crashing it on I-85. From WSB TV…. A thief is behind...
Suspect dead after being shot by Walton County deputy, GBI says
WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 63-year-old man is dead after being shot by deputies at a home off of Hwy. 11 in Walton County, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the shooting took place just before noon on North Highway 11 just outside of Monroe city limits.
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for woman missing for months in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has been missing from the Sylva area for months. 62-year-old Joanna Windseth had been living with her son David Windseth off of Dillard Road in the...
