ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Secrets of Queen Elizabeth’s iconic James Bond, Paddington cameos

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

The world was stunned when Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday at the age of 96 after seven decades of service to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth realms.

In addition to the title of monarch, she also could be given the moniker of “Best Cameo Star” — thanks to two very unforgettable skits in the past decade.

Elizabeth surprised royal fans when she appeared in a 2012 Olympics opening ceremony sketch with Daniel Craig as James Bond and a skit with Paddington Bear earlier this year.

Frank Cottrell-Boyce, who co-wrote both scenes, recalled how much the sovereign liked to be in front of the camera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bt2WQ_0hoawV8l00
Queen Elizabeth II and her corgis meet with 007 himself in Buckingham Palace in a skit for the 2012 Olympic Games.
Olympics/ YouTube

“Slumdog Millionaire” filmmaker Danny Boyle directed the 2012 mini-play and Cottrell-Boyce explained that Elizabeth desperately wanted a speaking role.

“On the day we were filming, she said to Danny Boyle, ‘I think I should have a line,’ ” he told the BBC on Friday, via the Hollywood Reporter . “She bagged that. She didn’t have a line in the script.”

“Good evening, Mr. Bond,” she memorably said to Craig’s 007 as they strolled through Buckingham Palace.

Craig honored her majesty on Thursday in a statement. “I, like so many, was deeply saddened by the news today and my thoughts are with the royal family, those she loved and all those who loved her,” Craig said. “She leaves an incomparable legacy and will be profoundly missed.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M9974_0hoawV8l00
Queen Elizabeth II and Paddington Bear having cream tea at Buckingham Palace in a sketch to honor her Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.
VIA REUTERS

As for the Paddington Bear clip, the queen enjoyed tea and marmalade sandwiches with Britain’s favorite blue raincoat-clad teddy.

“She had a lot more lines in the Paddington sketch, partly because it was a lot cheaper to film her than to film Paddington,” Cottrell-Boyce noted.

Get the latest on Queen Elizabeth II’s passing with The Post’s live coverage

“But she did that brilliantly and with evident enjoyment. And it wasn’t easy. Paddington’s not really there, so it’s technically an amazing performance and a brilliantly timed comic performance,” he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vzn1Y_0hoawV8l00
Daniel Craig as James Bond and Queen Elizabeth in a 2012 sketch for the Olympics.
LOCOG/AFP via Getty Images

The bear video was filmed for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this past June — an event conducted to mark her 70 years on the throne.

On Thursday, Paddington gave a sweet tribute to the monarch, offering kind words. “Thank you Ma’am, for everything.”

Of the cute two-minute-long sketch, Cottrell-Boyce also stated how happy she looked during shooting. “She’s absolutely glowing in that moment,” he said.

He went on: “And you’ve got to remember that that’s real acting that’s going on there. Paddington isn’t really in the room. She’s acting with an eye-line and with someone pretending to be Paddington. That’s proper acting going on. But I also think it’s true happiness.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Queen funeral - latest: King Charles to join coffin procession as mourners face ‘35-hour’ queues

Prince Harry and Prince William will walk alongside their father, King Charles III, today as they will follow the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state.After being laid overnight in the Bow Room — the same room in the palace’s west wing used by the Queen to host world leaders — the monarch will depart her longstanding home in London for a final time in a procession due to begin at 2.22pm on Wednesday.The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Buckingham Palace from St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Royal superfans camped on Mall for Queen’s funeral told by police to pack up tents

Police have told royal superfans camped out on the Mall ahead of the Queen’s funeral to pack up their tents for “security reasons”.Footage showed a policewoman telling the group: “I understand why you guys are here but obviously there’s loads of stuff going on, we can’t have tents here for security reasons and under regulations.“So I’m going to have to ask you to pack everything up and take your tent down.“It’s up to you where you go but if you do end up camping somewhere else, you’ll probably be asked the same thing again.”She then says: “You can sit here,...
U.K.
TheDailyBeast

Netflix’s Take on ‘Little Women’ Is Beyond Anything Alcott Could Have Dreamed of

Little Women adaptations have long graced the stage and screen, each version playing with various elements of Louisa May Alcott’s famous novel. Some, like the beloved 1994 movie and the BBC’s 2017 Maya Hawke-led serial, have been more faithful to the source text. Others, like Greta Gerwig’s 2019 film, interweave moments from the novel’s two volumes to tell a more profound story. Clare Niederpruem’s 2018 movie modernizes the work; Kate Hamill’s 2018 play revolutionizes it; the 1933 film simplifies it.With so many versions, we could learn a lot about one another by asking, “Which Little Women is your Little Women?”But...
TV SERIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
62K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy